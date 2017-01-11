Between Broncos football, fall foliage, and all those new seasonal beers that you need to try, your fall schedule is probably filling up quick. But you've totally got time to fit in a wine fest or two, right? And, of course, you wouldn't want to miss out on becoming a brat-eating champ. No matter how busy you are, clear some time for these can't-miss Mile High events.
Events
Listen Up Denver, Here's Everything You Need to Do This Fall
September
Thursday - Sunday
Sep 15-18
Breckenridge
There will be over 500 wines to try, plus food, beer, and other spirits.
Sunday
Sep 18
13300 W. Second Place, Lakewood
Dine right next to where the produce on your plate is grown at this first-annual fundraiser.
Wednesday - Friday
Sep 21-23
All around Denver
Featuring tasting events, pop-up bars, and educational workshops.
Friday - Sunday
Sep 23-Oct 2
20th & Larimer
This long-running, bi-weekend tradition (Sept 23rd-25th & Sept 30th-Oct 2nd) also features keg bowling, a bratwurst-eating contest, live music, and more.
October
Thursday - Saturday
Oct 6-8
Colorado Convention Center
If you managed to score a ticket, there are over 3,800 beers waiting for you.
Sunday
Oct 9
Stapleton Central Park, 8801 M.L.K. Jr Blvd
The only race that ends with a boozy brunch festival.
Saturday
Oct 15
2810 Larimer
Where roasters, importers, and brewers come together with coffee lovers to celebrate Colorado's independent coffee scene.
Saturday
Oct 15
Cluster Studios, 3881 Steele St, Suite B
Sugary treats and plenty of whiskey combine at this event that benefits Minds Matter of Denver.
Saturday
Oct 15
Colorado National Speedway
Join a crowd of thousands for this unique spectacle.
Saturday
Oct 22
Skyline Park
Join the horde as it descends on Downtown.
Sunday
Oct 23
EXDO Event Center
Honestly, who couldn't use three hours of Bloody Mary sampling?
November
Wednesday
Nov 2
Westin Denver Airport Hotel
Attend seminars, sample eats from regional restaurants, and (of course) drink a whole lot of wine.
Friday - Saturday
Nov 4-12
All around Denver
Enjoy special events and openings all over town, plus free admission to many of Denver's museums.
Thursday
Nov 24
Starting line: S. Franklin and E. Louisiana, finish line: Washington Park
Whether you walk or run this 4-mile course, there's a beer garden waiting at the finish line.
