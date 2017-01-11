must-dos
Listen Up Denver, Here's Everything You Need to Do This Fall

Published On 09/14/2016
Denver must-do fall
Between Broncos football, fall foliage, and all those new seasonal beers that you need to try, your fall schedule is probably filling up quick. But you've totally got time to fit in a wine fest or two, right? And, of course, you wouldn't want to miss out on becoming a brat-eating champ. No matter how busy you are, clear some time for these can't-miss Mile High events.

acres farm
September
September
Thursday - Sunday
Sep 15-18
Drink barrels of wine at the Breckenridge Wine Classic
Breckenridge
There will be over 500 wines to try, plus food, beer, and other spirits.
Sunday
Sep 18
Enjoy a seven-course meal by seven of Denver's top chefs at Acres Farm
13300 W. Second Place, Lakewood
Dine right next to where the produce on your plate is grown at this first-annual fundraiser.
Wednesday - Friday
Sep 21-23
Celebrate American craft spirits with DSTILL
All around Denver
Featuring tasting events, pop-up bars, and educational workshops.
Friday - Sunday
Sep 23-Oct 2
Hoist your stein at the 47th annual Denver Oktoberfest
20th & Larimer
This long-running, bi-weekend tradition (Sept 23rd-25th & Sept 30th-Oct 2nd) also features keg bowling, a bratwurst-eating contest, live music, and more.
October must do
October
October
Thursday - Saturday
Oct 6-8
Down a whole lotta beer at the Great American Beer Festival
Colorado Convention Center
If you managed to score a ticket, there are over 3,800 beers waiting for you.
Sunday
Oct 9
Lace up your sneakers for the bRUNch Run
Stapleton Central Park, 8801 M.L.K. Jr Blvd
The only race that ends with a boozy brunch festival.
Saturday
Oct 15
Get a major caffeine buzz at the Grand Coffee Bazaar
2810 Larimer
Where roasters, importers, and brewers come together with coffee lovers to celebrate Colorado's independent coffee scene.
Saturday
Oct 15
Enjoy unlimited samples at the Whiskey Throwdown and Doughnut Showdown
Cluster Studios, 3881 Steele St, Suite B
Sugary treats and plenty of whiskey combine at this event that benefits Minds Matter of Denver.
Saturday
Oct 15
Watch the night sky light up at the Lantern Fest
Colorado National Speedway
Join a crowd of thousands for this unique spectacle.
Saturday
Oct 22
Show off your best undead look at the Denver Zombie Crawl
Skyline Park
Join the horde as it descends on Downtown.
Sunday
Oct 23
Pay homage to a classic brunch cocktail at the Bloody Mary Festival
EXDO Event Center
Honestly, who couldn't use three hours of Bloody Mary sampling?
Denver art museum
November
November
Wednesday
Nov 2
Show your love of vino at the Denver International Wine Festival
Westin Denver Airport Hotel
Attend seminars, sample eats from regional restaurants, and (of course) drink a whole lot of wine.
Friday - Saturday
Nov 4-12
Explore the city's museums and galleries during Denver Arts Week
All around Denver
Enjoy special events and openings all over town, plus free admission to many of Denver's museums.
Thursday
Nov 24
Experience a Denver tradition at the Mile High United Way Turkey Trot
Starting line: S. Franklin and E. Louisiana, finish line: Washington Park
Whether you walk or run this 4-mile course, there's a beer garden waiting at the finish line.
Molly Martin is a freelance writer in Denver, CO, who's already downed three pumpkin beers today. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram to what else she's indulging in this fall.

