Everything You Absolutely Need to Do in Denver This Summer

By Updated On 06/14/2017 at 04:08PM EST By Updated On 06/14/2017 at 04:08PM EST
A Taste of Colorado
Denver may be a winter playland destination, but with non-stop festivals, concerts, and outdoor events, summer in the Mile High is hardly the off-season. Now that your ice scrapers and snow boots are stashed away, get ready for a jam-packed three months of fun.

June
TOP TACO Denver
June

Saturday - Sunday
Jun 10-Jul 30
Rock your medieval-wear at the Colorado Renaissance Festival
Larkspur
On Saturdays and Sundays, a quick drive south will take you far back in time to a land filled with knights, castles, jousting, and more.
Sunday - Sunday
Jun 11-Aug 6
Bring a picnic for a free jazz concert
City Park
Every Sunday evening you can enjoy free music and food truck fare along with free yard games.
Saturday - Sunday
Jun 17-18
Party with Denver’s LGBT community PrideFest
Civic Center Park
This annual event always draws big crowds. It’s packed with positivity, not to mention plenty of entertainment on three stages and over 200 vendors.
Thursday
Jun 22
Fill up (and drink up) at Top Taco
River North Festival Grounds
This festival returns at a new location for its fourth year but one thing remains the same: You get access to unlimited tacos and cocktails from many of the city’s best chefs and restaurants.
Saturday
Jun 24
Venue hop at the Westword Music Showcase
Golden Triangle
Back for its 23rd year, this event hosts national acts like Shakey Graves and The Revivalists on the main stage along with about 100 local acts in venues around the neighborhood.
Saturday
Jun 24
Get a taste of rare whiskeys
Stranahans Distillery
At this yearly event, you’ll not only get a peek behind the scene at Stranahan’s, you’ll also get exclusive tastes from some of the distillery’s most unique aged casks. And if that’s still not enough, there’s a pig roast to boot.
Saturday - Sunday
Jun 24-25
Shop local at the Denver Flea
Vacant KMart at 363 S Broadway
The popular local market returns for its summer event with hundreds of vendors selling everything from handcrafted jewelry and unique art to local honey and cheese curds.
Friday - Sunday
Jun 30-Jul 2
Meet Weird Al and more at Denver Comic Con
Colorado Convention Center
Get ready to geek out cause this year’s lineup is packed with TV and movie stars, authors, and comic book legends aplenty.
Friday - Sunday
Jun 30-Jul 2
Have some high elevation fun at Rapids & Grass
Buena Vista
Part music festival, part beer festival, this three day event at 8,000 feet above sea level ends with a rafting adventure down the Arkansas River.
July
EatDenver
July

Friday - Sunday
Jul 7-9
Shop, sip, and party at The Big Wonderful
The Stanley Marketplace
Combining three of Denver’s favorite things -- music, beer, and locally made goods -- this event is back and promises to be better than ever.
Thursday
Jul 13
Eat big at The Big Eat
The Galleria at the Denver Performing Arts Complex
Featuring bites from 70 of the city’s best independently owned restaurants, this is a must for anyone who loves exploring Denver’s dining scene.
Friday - Sunday
Jul 14-16
Attend the first ever US Slow Food event
Union Station and Larimer Square
With the energy of a street food festival, Slow Food Nations is a guaranteed good time. With both free and paid events, come to eat, but also to learn more about good, clean, and fair food for all.
Friday - Sunday
Jul 21-23
Explore the Denver County Fair
National Western Complex
This fair is back under new ownership but with the same commitment to a family-friendly good time with carnival rides and new features including a Farm-2-Table pavilion, a craft beer and wine fest, and a Pop Culture pavilion.
Thursday - Sunday
Jul 27-30
See some bands at the Underground Music Showcase
South Broadway
Featuring hundreds of performers at 15 different venues along South Broadway, this is a marathon music event.
August
Mesa Verde national park
August

Thursday
Aug 3
Cast your vote for Colorado’s best burger
Cast your vote for Colorado’s best burger
Tivoli Quad Park at Auraria Campus
The Denver Burger Battle features 16 of the state best burgers vying for their chance to be named No. 1. Festivities also include an open bar and unlimited desserts from favorites like Little Man ice cream and Glazed and Confused donuts.
Friday - Sunday
Aug 18-20
Camp out at the Rocky Mountain Folks Fest
Lyons
Head to the heads for a weekend of bluegrass featuring acts like Gregory Alan Isakov, Elephant Revival, and Josh Ritter.
Friday
Aug 25
Explore the state’s national parks for free
Various locations
It’s the National Parks Service birthday, and in celebration entrance fees are waived. So pack the car and get out to one of the state’s four gorgeous national parks: Rocky Mountain, the Great Sand Dunes, Mesa Verde, and Black Canyon of the Gunnison.
Friday - Monday
Aug 25-Sep 4
Make a trek to the Colorado State Fair
Pueblo
Always a unique experience, this year’s fair features a concert from ZZ Top, carnival rides, a parade, and horse and livestock shows.
September
A Taste of Colorado
September

Friday - Monday
Sep 1-4
Get a Taste of Colorado
Get a Taste of Colorado
Civic Center Park
This Labor Day Weekend tradition features food from all over the state along with music, arts and crafts, rides, and more.  
Saturday - Sunday
Sep 9-10
Celebrate Italian culture
Celebrate Italian culture
Belmar in Lakewood
Festival Italiano returns with a two day event packed with Italian food, wine, artisan vendors, and even a grape stomp.

