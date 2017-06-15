Everything You Absolutely Need to Do in Denver This Summer

Denver may be a winter playland destination, but with non-stop festivals, concerts, and outdoor events, summer in the Mile High is hardly the off-season. Now that your ice scrapers and snow boots are stashed away, get ready for a jam-packed three months of fun.
Saturday - Sunday
Jun 10-Jul 30
Rock your medieval-wear at the Colorado Renaissance Festival
Rock your medieval-wear at the Colorado Renaissance Festival
Larkspur
On Saturdays and Sundays, a quick drive south will take you far back in time to a land filled with knights, castles, jousting, and more.
Sunday - Sunday
Jun 11-Aug 6
City Park
Every Sunday evening you can enjoy free music and food truck fare along with free yard games.
Saturday - Sunday
Jun 17-18
Civic Center Park
This annual event always draws big crowds. It’s packed with positivity, not to mention plenty of entertainment on three stages and over 200 vendors.
Thursday
Jun 22
River North Festival Grounds
This festival returns at a new location for its fourth year but one thing remains the same: You get access to unlimited tacos and cocktails from many of the city’s best chefs and restaurants.
Saturday
Jun 24
Golden Triangle
Back for its 23rd year, this event hosts national acts like Shakey Graves and The Revivalists on the main stage along with about 100 local acts in venues around the neighborhood.
Saturday
Jun 24
Stranahans Distillery
At this yearly event, you’ll not only get a peek behind the scene at Stranahan’s, you’ll also get exclusive tastes from some of the distillery’s most unique aged casks. And if that’s still not enough, there’s a pig roast to boot.
Saturday - Sunday
Jun 24-25
Vacant KMart at 363 S Broadway
The popular local market returns for its summer event with hundreds of vendors selling everything from handcrafted jewelry and unique art to local honey and cheese curds.
Friday - Sunday
Jun 30-Jul 2
Colorado Convention Center
Get ready to geek out cause this year’s lineup is packed with TV and movie stars, authors, and comic book legends aplenty.
Friday - Sunday
Jun 30-Jul 2
Buena Vista
Part music festival, part beer festival, this three day event at 8,000 feet above sea level ends with a rafting adventure down the Arkansas River.
Friday - Sunday
Jul 7-9
The Stanley Marketplace
Combining three of Denver’s favorite things -- music, beer, and locally made goods -- this event is back and promises to be better than ever.
Thursday
Jul 13
The Galleria at the Denver Performing Arts Complex
Featuring bites from 70 of the city’s best independently owned restaurants, this is a must for anyone who loves exploring Denver’s dining scene.
Friday - Sunday
Jul 14-16
Union Station and Larimer Square
With the energy of a street food festival, Slow Food Nations is a guaranteed good time. With both free and paid events, come to eat, but also to learn more about good, clean, and fair food for all.
Friday - Sunday
Jul 21-23
National Western Complex
This fair is back under new ownership but with the same commitment to a family-friendly good time with carnival rides and new features including a Farm-2-Table pavilion, a craft beer and wine fest, and a Pop Culture pavilion.
Thursday - Sunday
Jul 27-30
South Broadway
Featuring hundreds of performers at 15 different venues along South Broadway, this is a marathon music event.
Thursday
Aug 3
Tivoli Quad Park at Auraria Campus
The Denver Burger Battle features 16 of the state best burgers vying for their chance to be named No. 1. Festivities also include an open bar and unlimited desserts from favorites like Little Man ice cream and Glazed and Confused donuts.
Friday - Sunday
Aug 18-20
Lyons
Head to the heads for a weekend of bluegrass featuring acts like Gregory Alan Isakov, Elephant Revival, and Josh Ritter.
Friday
Aug 25
Various locations
It’s the National Parks Service birthday, and in celebration entrance fees are waived. So pack the car and get out to one of the state’s four gorgeous national parks: Rocky Mountain, the Great Sand Dunes, Mesa Verde, and Black Canyon of the Gunnison.
Friday - Monday
Aug 25-Sep 4
Pueblo
Always a unique experience, this year’s fair features a concert from ZZ Top, carnival rides, a parade, and horse and livestock shows.
Friday - Monday
Sep 1-4
Civic Center Park
This Labor Day Weekend tradition features food from all over the state along with music, arts and crafts, rides, and more.
Saturday - Sunday
Sep 9-10
Belmar in Lakewood
Festival Italiano returns with a two day event packed with Italian food, wine, artisan vendors, and even a grape stomp.
Sign up here for our daily Denver email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.