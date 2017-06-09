Everything You Have to Do in Denver This Weekend, 6/9-6/11

In typical Denver fashion, this weekend brings a whole lot of excuses to drink a whole lot of beer. Whether you want to imbibe at an '80s dance party or with a Rocky Mountain backdrop, options are aplenty. That said, if beer isn’t your thing, fret not: There’s whiskey (and wings) too. Here are the best things to do in Denver this weekend.
Friday
Jun 9
Sample Colorado’s newest breweries at an ‘80s dance party
The Lobby
The New Kids on the Block beer festival is back for its fifth year and features 20 Colorado breweries that are less than two years old. Tickets are $35 and there will be prizes for best outfit.
Friday
Jun 9
MCA Denver
The museum stays open late during the summer for B Side Fridays, a rooftop concert series featuring up-and-coming Colorado bands and side projects of well known Denver bands and musicians. As always, museum admission after 5pm is only $5 (members are free). This week’s concert features Me Me Monster and The First Timers -- and a stunning sunset view.
Saturday
Jun 10
Aurora Municipal Center Great Lawn
The Buskers Brews & BBQ Festival will feature a BBQ competition, live music, and street performers, and beer from local favorite Dry Dock. No tickets are needed for this one, just buy BBQ Bucks for $2 each to get a taste of the professional ‘cue. Beers will be $5 a pop.
Saturday
Jun 10
Dry Dock Brewing Co - South Dock
Dry Dock is teaming up with Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project and the Wing Hut to mix things up at the annual A-Town Funk Fest that features a special food and beer pairing menu. Fifty dollars scores you seven brews and fives courses of food, including spätzle, summer squash, and goat ricotta paired with Crooked Stave’s Von Pilsner.
Saturday
Jun 10
The Rackhouse Pub
Tickets are only $25 for the Hip Hops Festival where Twista will be performing among a slew of other artists. That price also scores you unlimited beer from 10+ breweries from the RiNo neighborhood and plenty of entertainment including live graffiti and a BMX stunt show.
Saturday
Jun 10
Snowmass
At the Snowmass Rendezvous Craft Beer Festival, you can taste brews from 30 Colorado craft breweries and enjoy a free concert featuring Hot Buttered Rum. Tickets start at $22.50 if you can manage to get a group of at least four together -- or make a weekend of it with lodging packages starting at $95.
Saturday
Jun 10
Starts at Historians Ale House
Support Rocky Mountain Feline Rescue by donning your best cat gear (there will be prizes for best costume) and spending the evening bar hopping down Broadway. A $20 ticket includes free drinks along the way and live music at Syntax and Skylark.
Saturday
Jun 10
The Pepsi Center
Paula Abdul and Boyz II Men will be there too. Tickets are still available starting at $66.
Sunday
Jun 11
Ace Eat Serve
Grab your ticket for the fourth annual Wings & Whiskey fundraiser benefiting The Denver Housing Authority's Youth Culinary Academy. You’ll get to cast your vote for the best wings while sipping whiskey cocktails -- and if your wing-eating skills are really on point, be sure to enter the wing eating contest too. General admission tickets are still available for $50.
Sunday
Jun 11
Civic Center Park
This festival returns for its 12th year with music, dancing, and plenty of Puerto Rican eats to sample.
