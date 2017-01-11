The 11 Best Things to Do in Detroit This September

Earth, Wind & Fire once famously asked if “you remember the 21st night of September?” and while that’s kind of a silly question, we’ve got a pretty easy way you can make the whole month memorable: do everything on our list of the 11 best things to do in Detroit...
Date
Event
Location
Sep 3 Thu
Watch an outdoor movie on Belle Isle We at Thrillist love outdoor movies, so Belle Isle’s/The Detroit Film Theatre’s screening of 2008 documentary Soul Power is a welcome addition. Food trucks will be on hand for concessions.
Grounds near the Belle Isle lighthouse
Date
Event
Location
Sep 4-7
Don’t choose between Arts, Beats, and Eats For the arts: a slew of painters, sculptors, and jewelry makers. For the beats: Beatlemania Live, Cheap Trick, and a ton of local groups like Citizen Zero and The Twistin’ Tarantulas. And for the eats: Lockhart’s BBQ, Treat Dreams, and KouZina (Greek street food) just to name a few.
Royal Oak
Date
Event
Location
Sep 4-7
Hit the Detroit Jazz Festival As per usual, local jazz artists, student groups, and genre legends will be on hand to soothe the city with their ultra-smooth guitar, sax, keys, and all the other instruments that you wish you could play.
Downtown Detroit
Date
Event
Location
Sep 5-7
Do the opposite of labor at the Hamtramck Labor Day Festival Here’s what’s happening: the “yacht” race, fowling, carnival rides, music, and food… Plus the Polish Day Parade. ‘Nuff said.
Downtown Hamtramck
Date
Event
Location
Sep 12 Sat
Be sure to Dally in the Alley Good friends, good tunes, good food; this is Detroit’s biggest little party that you need to be a part of. Keep it classy, but not too classy, because, you know, it’s Dally.
Midtown
Date
Event
Location
Sep 13 Sun
Go running and drinking… at the same time. Whether you run the 10-miler or the 5K at Growler Gallop Detroit, your reward is beer. You can also just drink without running, but earned beer tastes better than unearned beer.
Atwater Brewery
Date
Event
Location
Sep 13 Sun
Crash the Detroit Gatsby Lawn Party It’s a good old-fashioned Jazz-Age lawn party, complete with era-appropriate entertainment, cocktails, and food. No word on whether there will be an elusive gentleman reaching for a green light.
Palmer Park
Date
Event
Location
Sep 17 Thu
Ain’t no party like a bacon party... … so hit Bacon Bash, from 7:30-11pm, where $55 gets you unlimited food, 10 drink tickets, and a chance to vote on best bacon dish, best bacon dessert, and more.
Royal Oak Farmers Market
Date
Event
Location
Sep 19 Sat
Take a Tour de Troit You know what's great? Biking. So join 7,000 other Detroit-area residents who feel similarly and ride bikes with them to promote… bikes.
Roosevelt Park
Date
Event
Location
Sep 24 Thu
Be among Hour Detroit’s Best Dressed Mingle with Detroit’s fashion-forward during a Champagne reception at the Whitney, a fashion show at the Fillmore, and an after-party back at the Whitney. Wear something nice.
The Fillmore
Date
Event
Location
Sep 25 Fri
Drink wine. Lots and lots of wine. More than 250 wines will be on hand for you to taste at Detroit Uncorked, along with some Michigan beer and spirits. The strolling dinner will be the work of the Rattlesnake Club.
Gleaners Community Food Bank
