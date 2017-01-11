12 Things You Absolutely Must Do in Detroit This Summer

We’ve already told you about 50 Detroit (err... okay, Michigan) things to do before you die, but what about sweet things to do in, like, July? Or August for that matter? Don’t worry, our summer calendar’s got you covered...
Jun 19 Fri
Detroit River Days Music, food, Jet Skis, zip lines... this is what’s in store this year for River Days, and if that’s not incentive enough to hang out on the Riverfront for a day, then we don’t know what is.
Detroit Riverfront
Jun 20 Sat
Royal Oak Summer Beer Fest It’s a celebration of craft brews from near and far, and as far as food goes, Detroit BBQ Company will be there as will comfort food-producing Delectabowl.
Royal Oak Farmers Market
Jun 22 Mon
Ford Fireworks Most cities blow stuff up in July to celebrate our nation’s independence, but for some reason Detroit figures June is better, so that’s just what we do.
Detroit Riverfront
Jun 25 Thu
Stars & Stripes Festival Nothing says ‘Murica quite like the Stars & Stripes Festival. There’s the fireworks, the monster-truck ride, and the Budweiser National Stage where you can see Buckcherry, Hoobastank, P.O.D., and more.
Freedom Hill
Jul 8 Wed
The Rolling Stones The Stones rank #4 on Rolling Stone’s list of the 100 greatest artists of all time. But since the Beatles are no more, Bob Dylan’s nearly unintelligible, and Elvis is dead, the Stones might as well be #1 now. Check ‘em out.
Comerica Park
Jul 9 Thu
Summer Zoomance You like booze and you like animals. The Detroit Zoo knows this, which is why it's providing you with a cash bar, live music, and no kids allowed.
Detroit Zoo
Jul 16 Thu
Shakespeare in Detroit “Double, double toil and trouble”... is from Macbeth and not at all what you’ll find at New Center Park during this Bard-fest. Actually you’ll find Macbeth performed for you outside.
New Center Park
Jul 24 Fri
Michigan Brewers Guild Summer Beer Fest The Michigan Brewers Guild knows how to throw a party. The key: lots and lots of Michigan-made beer. Of course, the pleasant Riverside Park location helps, too.
Riverside Park, Depot Town, Ypsilanti
Jul 25 Sat
Mo Pop Indie fans, rejoice! Modest Mouse, Iron & Wine, and Passion Pit will be playing, along with your favorite local kickass rock band Jessica Hernandez & The Deltas.
West Riverfront Park
Aug 7 Fri
Kid Rock Detroit’s favorite rap-rocker has 10 shows lined up at DTE this year, and as a special offer, anyone who can scream “My name is KIIIIIIIIIIIIID ROCK,” for as long as he does in "Bawitdaba" gets in free... just kidding tix are $20.
DTE Energy Music Theatre
Aug 8 Sat
Detroit Burger Brawl Who has the best burger in Detroit? In 2013 it was One-Eyed Betty’s. In 2012 it was Townhouse, and in 2014 no one won because the main sponsor pulled out, leaving backyard BBQ-ing dads throughout the metro Detroit area to claim the title for themselves.
Erskine St btwn Russell and Rivard
Aug 15 Sat
Woodward Dream Cruise It’s the largest one-day celebration of classic-car culture in the world: check the official website for all the stuff going down along Woodward in Ferndale, Pontiac, Birmingham, and beyond.
Woodward Ave
