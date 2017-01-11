Everything You Must Do in Detroit This Fall

Outskirts of Detroit

This date range really depends on how much of a wuss you are, but we at Thrillist consider kayaking a year-round sport. We recommend hitting up the part of the river near Kensington Metro Park, and enjoying a leisurely paddle through the brightly colored forest. If it’s chilly, just bring a Thermos with your favorite warm drink, but don’t forget you need to focus more on your balance now than in the summer. Tipping in the fall isn’t quite as pleasant as in July.

This date range really depends on how much of a wuss you are, but we at Thrillist consider kayaking a year-round sport. We recommend hitting up the part of the river near Kensington Metro Park, and enjoying a leisurely paddle through the brightly colored forest. If it’s chilly, just bring a Thermos with your favorite warm drink, but don’t forget you need to focus more on your balance now than in the summer. Tipping in the fall isn’t quite as pleasant as in July.