If you’re reading this, that means you’ve survived Summer 2016, which by all counts was hotter than Mark Wahlberg’s abs get while cooking over a fiery grill. Maybe you were one of the hundreds of (most likely inebriated) Michiganders who floated to Canada illegally, and hopefully you were not present to hear Donald Trump say the “t” word. If indeed you made it through the better part of the summer as a mostly functioning human, we congratulate you and challenge you to the next round -- fall, assuming you don’t go AWOL over Labor Day. Autumn in Detroit is where all sorts of magic happens, so let us fill you in on what you absolutely shouldn’t miss this season in the Motor City.
Events
Everything You Must Do in Detroit This Fall
Everything You Must Do in Detroit This Fall
September
Thursday - Wednesday
Sep 1-Nov 30
Outskirts of Detroit
This date range really depends on how much of a wuss you are, but we at Thrillist consider kayaking a year-round sport. We recommend hitting up the part of the river near Kensington Metro Park, and enjoying a leisurely paddle through the brightly colored forest. If it’s chilly, just bring a Thermos with your favorite warm drink, but don’t forget you need to focus more on your balance now than in the summer. Tipping in the fall isn’t quite as pleasant as in July.
This date range really depends on how much of a wuss you are, but we at Thrillist consider kayaking a year-round sport. We recommend hitting up the part of the river near Kensington Metro Park, and enjoying a leisurely paddle through the brightly colored forest. If it’s chilly, just bring a Thermos with your favorite warm drink, but don’t forget you need to focus more on your balance now than in the summer. Tipping in the fall isn’t quite as pleasant as in July.
Saturday
Sep 10
Midtown
Always a favorite, Dally in the Alley caters to everyone, with a family-friendly vibe overtaking Midtown in the day that's good for checking out artwork and an ever-expanding array of Detroit-themed T-shirts. The city’s wild side comes out later in the day for stacks of good bands and, of course, rivers of Ghettoblaster.
Always a favorite, Dally in the Alley caters to everyone, with a family-friendly vibe overtaking Midtown in the day that's good for checking out artwork and an ever-expanding array of Detroit-themed T-shirts. The city’s wild side comes out later in the day for stacks of good bands and, of course, rivers of Ghettoblaster.
Friday - Sunday
Sep 16-18
Ferndale
Beer, bands, crafty things. You can catch a buzz and get a matching hoodie for you and your dog. There’s also food and a lot of hippies. It's DIY Fest!
Beer, bands, crafty things. You can catch a buzz and get a matching hoodie for you and your dog. There’s also food and a lot of hippies. It's DIY Fest!
Friday - Saturday
Sep 16-Oct 1
Highland Park
Don’t miss your chance to watch a (possibly/hopefully) German guy dangle from the ceiling while playing the piano at Oktoberfest at the Rathskeller. Oh, and there’ll be lots of suds and schnitzel.
Don’t miss your chance to watch a (possibly/hopefully) German guy dangle from the ceiling while playing the piano at Oktoberfest at the Rathskeller. Oh, and there’ll be lots of suds and schnitzel.
Sunday - Tuesday
Sep 18-27
Various locations
Can you even keep track of all the new restaurants opening up? We barely can, and that’s kinda our thing. Go be a tourist in your own town and check out our culinary world at discounted rates all week.
Can you even keep track of all the new restaurants opening up? We barely can, and that’s kinda our thing. Go be a tourist in your own town and check out our culinary world at discounted rates all week.
Sunday - Sunday
Sep 18-Jan 1
Downtown
The Lions are a great team, and here’s why: the fans. If the Lions lose, it’s OK. It’s not the end of the world, it’s not necessarily surprising. If the Lions win, everyone gets all warm and fuzzy in a Honolulu Blue kind of way and you can feel the giddiness from Coldwater to Houghton.
The Lions are a great team, and here’s why: the fans. If the Lions lose, it’s OK. It’s not the end of the world, it’s not necessarily surprising. If the Lions win, everyone gets all warm and fuzzy in a Honolulu Blue kind of way and you can feel the giddiness from Coldwater to Houghton.
Thursday - Saturday
Sep 22-24
Various locations
A gathering space for creatives of all sorts, Detroit Design Festival honors the fact that Detroit has been acknowledged by UNESCO as the first City of Design in the entire country. It’s good to see Detroit finally be recognized for its talent and creativity on an international scale.
A gathering space for creatives of all sorts, Detroit Design Festival honors the fact that Detroit has been acknowledged by UNESCO as the first City of Design in the entire country. It’s good to see Detroit finally be recognized for its talent and creativity on an international scale.
Friday - Tuesday
Sep 30-Nov 1
Roll around in the pumpkin patch
Roll around in the pumpkin patch
Outskirts of Detroit
Some people go there to pick pumpkins that they will subsequently carve and display on their front steps much to the joy of trick-or-treaters and marauding squirrels. But choosing the pumpkin is only part of the fun.
Some people go there to pick pumpkins that they will subsequently carve and display on their front steps much to the joy of trick-or-treaters and marauding squirrels. But choosing the pumpkin is only part of the fun.
Friday - Sunday
Sep 30-Nov 20
Gorge yourself on cider and donuts
Gorge yourself on cider and donuts
Outskirts of Detroit
Cider and donut season nicely coincides with the natural desire we have to store up energy for winter. Go ahead, pack on those extra pounds and enjoy the scenery at one of the D's classic area cider mills while you’re at it.
Cider and donut season nicely coincides with the natural desire we have to store up energy for winter. Go ahead, pack on those extra pounds and enjoy the scenery at one of the D's classic area cider mills while you’re at it.
Friday - Sunday
Sep 30-Nov 20
Get lost in a corn maze
Get lost in a corn maze
Outskirts of Detroit
If you still have energy after all the pumpkin patch shenanigans and cider mill gluttony, we encourage you to continue the fall weirdness at a corn maze. It’s much better than what you’ll get in one of those ICP wannabe roadie incubators known as haunted houses.
If you still have energy after all the pumpkin patch shenanigans and cider mill gluttony, we encourage you to continue the fall weirdness at a corn maze. It’s much better than what you’ll get in one of those ICP wannabe roadie incubators known as haunted houses.
October
Saturday - Monday
Oct 1-31
Old Redford
The Redford Theatre is a restored trip to the past, complete with live organ music and popcorn that doesn’t cost upwards of $15. Fall is an exceptional time to visit the theatre, which hosts spooky classics on the big screen all month. This year’s highlights include Beetlejuice, Young Frankenstein, The Exorcist, The Thing, and the Three Stooges Halloween Festival.
The Redford Theatre is a restored trip to the past, complete with live organ music and popcorn that doesn’t cost upwards of $15. Fall is an exceptional time to visit the theatre, which hosts spooky classics on the big screen all month. This year’s highlights include Beetlejuice, Young Frankenstein, The Exorcist, The Thing, and the Three Stooges Halloween Festival.
Friday - Sunday
Oct 14-16
Around Downtown
OK, now that you’ve had your fair share of beer, it’s time to work it off and get healthy. The Free Press marathon draws runners from across the state to compete in the race that crosses the Ambassador Bridge and returns through the tunnel.
OK, now that you’ve had your fair share of beer, it’s time to work it off and get healthy. The Free Press marathon draws runners from across the state to compete in the race that crosses the Ambassador Bridge and returns through the tunnel.
Friday - Saturday
Oct 14-22
Midtown
For the first time, Theatre Bizarre -- Detroit’s original outstanding masquerade party -- will celebrate four nights of sideshow act-style festivities on the weekends of Oct 14th-15th and 21st-22nd. You’ll see the best Halloween costumes known to man here, and you should be ashamed if you try to get in without one.
For the first time, Theatre Bizarre -- Detroit’s original outstanding masquerade party -- will celebrate four nights of sideshow act-style festivities on the weekends of Oct 14th-15th and 21st-22nd. You’ll see the best Halloween costumes known to man here, and you should be ashamed if you try to get in without one.
Friday - Saturday
Oct 21-22
Eastern Market
The Detroit Fall Beer Festival has been rockin’ for eight years now, always hosting the best in local brews, bands, and food. Dress for the elements!
The Detroit Fall Beer Festival has been rockin’ for eight years now, always hosting the best in local brews, bands, and food. Dress for the elements!
Thursday - Saturday
Oct 27-29
Milwaukee Junction
Artistic, macabre, underground. DAMNED has been holding its own over the years among the slew of Halloween parties in the metro area. Remember kids, you can sleep in November.
Artistic, macabre, underground. DAMNED has been holding its own over the years among the slew of Halloween parties in the metro area. Remember kids, you can sleep in November.
Friday
Oct 28
Hamtramck
Detroit’s costumed cover band shows have been a thing for a while now, but CovenFest is one of those up-and-coming legends that you should take part in now. Head to Small’s to check out this killer lineup featuring Marilyn Manson vs. Rob Zombie, School of Rock as the Ramones, and many more. All proceeds go to benefit survivors of domestic violence.
Detroit’s costumed cover band shows have been a thing for a while now, but CovenFest is one of those up-and-coming legends that you should take part in now. Head to Small’s to check out this killer lineup featuring Marilyn Manson vs. Rob Zombie, School of Rock as the Ramones, and many more. All proceeds go to benefit survivors of domestic violence.
Friday
Oct 28
Pontiac
Has it been nine years already? It's basically exactly what you’d expect from something called Creepy Cheapy. The Crofoot hosts this baller event of costumed cover bands on four stages, with cost-effective measures taken into account with respect to beer and candy.
Has it been nine years already? It's basically exactly what you’d expect from something called Creepy Cheapy. The Crofoot hosts this baller event of costumed cover bands on four stages, with cost-effective measures taken into account with respect to beer and candy.
November
Tuesday - Wednesday
Nov 1-2
Southwest
You can always count on southwest Detroit to provide beautiful and warm celebrations of the famous Day of the Dead, a holiday originating in Mexico that honors the lives of loved ones past. There’s delicious pan de muerto to be had, and, of course, tacos.
You can always count on southwest Detroit to provide beautiful and warm celebrations of the famous Day of the Dead, a holiday originating in Mexico that honors the lives of loved ones past. There’s delicious pan de muerto to be had, and, of course, tacos.
Thursday
Nov 24
Downtown
This is actually a good reason to get out of bed early following the biggest bar night of the year. The parade is always a blast for all ages and there's always a chance to get your mug on TV. Priceless.
This is actually a good reason to get out of bed early following the biggest bar night of the year. The parade is always a blast for all ages and there's always a chance to get your mug on TV. Priceless.
Sign up here for our daily Detroit email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun the Motor City has to offer.