Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Detroit This Winter

The Masonic Temple

Arguably the best place to pick up some locally made goodies for those on your holiday shopping list, this is the 11th year of the Detroit Urban Craft Fair which couldn’t be held in a lovelier spot. You can get something for everyone here, including your four-legged friends and discerning ultra-hipsters who already seem to have everything before it’s cool. Expect lots of Michigan-themed crafts and feel good about supporting your metro Detroit comrades.

