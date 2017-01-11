Every Detroit-Area Festival Worth Going to This Fall, Now in One Calendar

If there is one reason fall is Detroit’s best season, it’s because… it is the end of the Tigers’ season. Just kidding! It’s because -- from beer fests, to Oktoberfest, to even more beer fests (and even some festivals that don’t involve beer) -- there’s a ton of sweet stuff to do. To help narrow it down, we’ve put the 21 sweetest Detroit-area festivals in one handy calendar. You’re welcome...
Date
Event
Location
Sep 22 Tue
Detroit Design Festival The DDF features lectures, panels, and workshops on how to make your own Etsy store. If you’re a part of the creative scene in Detroit, or want to be, this is your jam.
Various locations
Date
Event
Location
Sep 22 Tue
Detroit Restaurant Week Fall restaurant week has already started, but it sure ain’t over. Participants include Chartreuse, Gold Cash Gold, Jolly Pumpkin, Ottava Via, and many more, where typically, you’re looking at a three-course, fall-inspired dinner menu for $25-$35.
Various locations
Date
Event
Location
Sep 23-Oct 11
ArtPrize The granddaddy of Grand Rapids art festivals boasts over 1,500 works of art this year. And not that we’d discourage you from actually going, but you can also vote for your fav entries on the ArtPrize site.
Grand Rapids
Date
Event
Location
Sep 25 Fri
Oktoberfest at Rochester Mills Beer Co. You know the drill. Brats, sauerkraut, music, lederhosen, and German-inspired beers like Oktoberfest Celebration Lager, and Rochester Mills Water Street Wheat -- a German-style hefeweizen.
Rochester
Date
Event
Location
Sep 25 Fri
DIY Street Fair Buy your girlfriend some hand-made jewelry, buy yourself a craft beer, and split some tacos from El Guapo food truck. Also, pop into Signature Tattoo because you don’t want to go another winter thinking about the ink that got away.
Ferndale
Date
Event
Location
Sep 25 Fri
Paul Bunyan Festival Sure, you may have to drive out to Oscoda for this one, but come on -- chainsaw carving, a chili cook-off, and the whole Bunyan Village! Also, Oscoda is Bunyan’s hometown. True story.
Oscoda
Date
Event
Location
Sep 25-Oct 31
Oktoberfest at Dakota Inn Rathskeller It doesn't get more German in Detroit than the Dakota Inn, so if you’re going to Oktoberfest anywhere, it should really be here. Eat schnitzel, drink bier, and be merry every weekend till October 31st. Oh! And bring your chicken hat.
Dakota Inn
Date
Event
Location
Sep 27 Sun
Detroit Lions home opener Is it too early to invoke the mantra of Same Old Lions? Either way, tailgate at Eastern Market, your favorite parking lot, or Ford Field because Manning and the Broncos suck.
Ford Field
Date
Event
Location
Oct 3 Sat
Sweet Endings at the Renaissance Festival The only time it’s socially acceptable to don chainmail, eat a turkey leg, and use words like "realm," "squire," and "peasant." They’re also closing out the year with a chocolate festival and cupcake competition, hence the “Sweet Endings” thing.
Holly
Date
Event
Location
Oct 9 Fri
Vodka Rox Every day is a vodka festival if you’re in Russia, but since we’re Michiganders, this is the day we devote to the potato-made spirit. No discrimination among brands here, you’ve got everything from Burnett’s to Grey Goose to Valentine. Hint: drink the Valentine.
Royal Oak Farmers Market
Date
Event
Location
Oct 16 Fri
Windsor Craft Beer Festival Sure, Detroit’s beer scene is fantastic, but they have a good thing going across the river, too. Just remember that this is Canada, so you’ll need to purchase “billets” instead of tickets, and say “sorry” every time you do something “stupid” as an American.
Windsor
Date
Event
Location
Oct 17 Sat
Theatre Bizarre “The Greatest Masquerade On Earth” returns with five main stages, 19 performance spaces, and a bunch of cool/creepy/impressive theatrics. Costumes mandatory, as per usual.
Masonic Temple
Date
Event
Location
Oct 23 Fri
Fall Beer Festival This is the one. A ticket gets you 15 drink tokens, each good for a 3oz sample, as well as access to more than 600 craft beers from over 75 Michigan breweries. Consider it your seasonal reminder that Michigan is indeed a great beer state.
Eastern Market
Date
Event
Location
Oct 29-Nov 1
Youmacon This cosplay-heavy anime and gaming convention means four days of sweet nerdery, highlighted by panels, special guest appearances, art, and did we mention the cosplay?!
The Renaissance Center and Cobo Hall
Date
Event
Location
Oct 30 Fri
Monster’s Ball The music lineup is still TBD, but that’s not important right now. What’s important is that it’s a Halloween party and you’ll need a costume. Something sexy, kinda slutty, and danceable… you know, like any other Halloween party.
The Fillmore
Date
Event
Location
Nov 7 Sat
Day of the Dead Celebrate the Mexican holiday known as Dia de Los Muertos, with something that’ll help keep you alive -- a 5k/10k Run of the Dead that starts in Patton Park. Aside from that, expect to find some decorate ofrendas, or altars, around Mexicantown and some special treats in various Mexican eateries like Mexicantown Bakery and La Gloria Bakery.
Southwest Detroit
Date
Event
Location
Nov 7 Sat
Whiskey Business Just because it’s Whiskey Business doesn’t mean it’s all about the 100+ types of brownish booze. Bourbon, Scotch, beer, and wine will be on hand too, not to mention food and cigars.
Royal Oak Farmers Market
Date
Event
Location
Nov 14 Sat
Classic Cartoon Festival Tom and Jerry, Felix, Bugs Bunny, and Mr. Magoo will all be on the big screen here, and the Redford is still adding childhood favorites to the lineup.
Redford Theatre
Date
Event
Location
Nov 20 Fri
Detroit Tree Lighting Ceremony The ice rink will be fully operational, there will be hot chocolate and marshmallows, and we’ll all huddle together in hopes for a mild winter.
Campus Martius Park
Date
Event
Location
Nov 21 Sat
One-Eyed Betty’s FestivALE Christmas beer, cold-weather comfort food, Americana music, and a promising good time because it’s One-Eyed Betty’s. No more information necessary.
One-Eyed Betty’s
Date
Event
Location
Nov 26 Thu
America’s Thanksgiving Parade As you struggle through the Turkey Trot, remember what you’re thankful for: the mashed potatoes in your near future, a Lions win over the Eagles, and the fact that Tim Allen -- "Pure Michigan" himself -- will be the grand marshal of the parade. Ah, tradition.
Woodward Ave
