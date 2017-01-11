Every Outdoor Movie Screening in Detroit, Now in One Calendar

Remember when you used to look up movie times in the paper? Or actually called Moviefone? Or searched in a bunch of different places to find out what outdoor summer movies where playing? Yeah, all of that sucked, but we’ve finally solved the last one by rounding up every single outdoor moving showing in the D, from now until August, and put ‘em in one handy calendar...
The Prophet Detroit Institute of Arts (North Lawn) Amenities: Live jazz prior to the film and Azul taco bar will be serving inside the DIA’s Kirby St entrance
The Grand Budapest Hotel New Center Park Amenities: Licensed bar and grill
The Lego Movie Ann Arbor Summer Festival (North University Stage) Amenities: Beer, wine, popcorn, beverages, and more from local food vendors
ET: The Extra-Terrestrial Ann Arbor Summer Festival (North University Stage) Amenities: Beer, wine, popcorn, beverages, and presumably, Reese’s Pieces
Slumdog Millionaire Ann Arbor Summer Festival (North University Stage) Amenities: Beer, wine, popcorn, beverages, and more from local food vendors
Heavyweights New Center Park Amenities: Licensed bar and grill
Mean Girls Ann Arbor Summer Festival (North University Stage) Amenities: Beer, wine, popcorn, beverages, and more from local food vendors
Pirates of the Caribbean New Center Park Amenities: Licensed barrrgh (get it?!) and grill
The Lego Movie Birmingham -- Booth Park Amenities: Family-friendly
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World Ann Arbor Summer Festival (North University Stage) Amenities: Beer, wine, popcorn, beverages, and more from local food vendors
Ghostbusters Ann Arbor Summer Festival (North University Stage) Amenities: Beer, wine, popcorn, beverages, dogs and cats living together. Mass hysteria!
Good Will Hunting Ann Arbor Summer Festival (North University Stage) Amenities: Beer, wine, popcorn, beverages, and more from local food vendors
Barbershop New Center Park Amenities: Licensed bar and grill
The Grand Budapest Hotel Ann Arbor Summer Festival (North University Stage) Amenities: Beer, wine, popcorn, beverages, and more from local food vendors
The Bugs Bunny/Road-Runner Movie New Center Park Amenities: Licensed bar and grill
Jurassic Park Ann Arbor Summer Festival (North University Stage) Amenities: Beer, wine, popcorn, beverages, and more from local food vendors
Monty Python and the Holy Grail Ann Arbor Summer Festival (North University Stage) Amenities: Beer, wine, popcorn, beverages, and more from local food vendors
Casablanca Ann Arbor Summer Festival (North University Stage) Amenities: Beer, wine, popcorn, beverages, and more from local food vendors
Mission: Impossible Ann Arbor Summer Festival (North University Stage) Amenities: Beer, wine, popcorn, beverages, and more from local food vendors
Despicable Me 2 New Center Park Amenities: Licensed bar and grill
Back to the Future Ann Arbor Summer Festival (North University Stage) Amenities: Beer, wine, popcorn, beverages, and more from local food vendors
The Lego Movie New Center Park Amenities: Licensed bar and grill
Snowpiercer New Center Park Amenities: Licensed bar and grill
The Wizard of Oz Downtown Ferndale, Vester St Amenities: Bring your own sitting device and snacks
Rear Window New Center Park Amenities: Licensed bar and grill
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof New Center Park Amenities: Licensed bar and grill
The Nightmare Before Christmas New Center Park Amenities: Licensed bar and grill
20 Feet From Stardom New Center Park Amenities: Licensed bar and grill
Wreck It Ralph Birmingham -- Booth Park Amenities: Family-friendly
Splendor in the Grass New Center Park Amenities: Licensed bar and grill
Monsters Inc. New Center Park Amenities: Licensed bar and grill
Love & Basketball New Center Park Amenities: Licensed bar and grill
The Godfather New Center Park Amenities: Licensed bar and grill
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone New Center Park Amenities: Licensed bar and grill
The Lego Movie Wyandotte Farmers Market Amenities: Refreshments available for purchase