Every Outdoor Movie Screening in Detroit, Now in One Calendar

New Center Park

Remember when you used to look up movie times in the paper? Or actually called Moviefone? Or searched in a bunch of different places to find out what outdoor summer movies where playing? Yeah, all of that sucked, but we’ve finally solved the last one by rounding up every single outdoor moving showing in the D, from now until August, and put ‘em in one handy calendar...

Paramount Pictures

Date

Event

Location

Jun 5 Fri

Toy Story Amenities: Licensed bar and grill

New Center Park

Toy Story New Center Park Amenities: Licensed bar and grill

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 5 Fri

The Prophet Amenities: Live jazz prior to the film and Azul taco bar will be serving inside the DIA’s Kirby St entrance

Detroit Institute of Arts (North Lawn)

The Prophet Detroit Institute of Arts (North Lawn) Amenities: Live jazz prior to the film and Azul taco bar will be serving inside the DIA’s Kirby St entrance

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 10 Wed

The Grand Budapest Hotel Amenities: Licensed bar and grill

New Center Park

The Grand Budapest Hotel New Center Park Amenities: Licensed bar and grill

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 12 Fri

Iron Man Amenities: Licensed bar and grill

New Center Park

Iron Man New Center Park Amenities: Licensed bar and grill

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 14 Sun

The Lego Movie Amenities: Beer, wine, popcorn, beverages, and more from local food vendors  

Ann Arbor Summer Festival (North University Stage)

The Lego Movie Ann Arbor Summer Festival (North University Stage) Amenities: Beer, wine, popcorn, beverages, and more from local food vendors  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 16 Tue

ET: The Extra-Terrestrial Amenities: Beer, wine, popcorn, beverages, and presumably, Reese’s Pieces  

Ann Arbor Summer Festival (North University Stage)

ET: The Extra-Terrestrial Ann Arbor Summer Festival (North University Stage) Amenities: Beer, wine, popcorn, beverages, and presumably, Reese’s Pieces  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 17 Wed

Slumdog Millionaire Amenities: Beer, wine, popcorn, beverages, and more from local food vendors  

Ann Arbor Summer Festival (North University Stage)

Slumdog Millionaire Ann Arbor Summer Festival (North University Stage) Amenities: Beer, wine, popcorn, beverages, and more from local food vendors  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 17 Wed

Heavyweights Amenities: Licensed bar and grill

New Center Park

Heavyweights New Center Park Amenities: Licensed bar and grill

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 18 Thu

Mean Girls Amenities: Beer, wine, popcorn, beverages, and more from local food vendors  

Ann Arbor Summer Festival (North University Stage)

Mean Girls Ann Arbor Summer Festival (North University Stage) Amenities: Beer, wine, popcorn, beverages, and more from local food vendors  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 19 Fri

Pirates of the Caribbean Amenities: Licensed barrrgh (get it?!) and grill

New Center Park

Pirates of the Caribbean New Center Park Amenities: Licensed barrrgh (get it?!) and grill

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 19 Fri

The Lego Movie Amenities: Family-friendly

Birmingham -- Booth Park

The Lego Movie Birmingham -- Booth Park Amenities: Family-friendly

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 21 Sun

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World Amenities: Beer, wine, popcorn, beverages, and more from local food vendors

Ann Arbor Summer Festival (North University Stage)

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World Ann Arbor Summer Festival (North University Stage) Amenities: Beer, wine, popcorn, beverages, and more from local food vendors

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 23 Tue

Ghostbusters Amenities: Beer, wine, popcorn, beverages, dogs and cats living together. Mass hysteria!  

Ann Arbor Summer Festival (North University Stage)

Ghostbusters Ann Arbor Summer Festival (North University Stage) Amenities: Beer, wine, popcorn, beverages, dogs and cats living together. Mass hysteria!  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 24 Wed

Good Will Hunting Amenities: Beer, wine, popcorn, beverages, and more from local food vendors  

Ann Arbor Summer Festival (North University Stage)

Good Will Hunting Ann Arbor Summer Festival (North University Stage) Amenities: Beer, wine, popcorn, beverages, and more from local food vendors  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 24 Wed

Barbershop Amenities: Licensed bar and grill

New Center Park

Barbershop New Center Park Amenities: Licensed bar and grill

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 25 Thu

The Grand Budapest Hotel Amenities: Beer, wine, popcorn, beverages, and more from local food vendors  

Ann Arbor Summer Festival (North University Stage)

The Grand Budapest Hotel Ann Arbor Summer Festival (North University Stage) Amenities: Beer, wine, popcorn, beverages, and more from local food vendors  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 26 Fri

The Bugs Bunny/Road-Runner Movie Amenities: Licensed bar and grill

New Center Park

The Bugs Bunny/Road-Runner Movie New Center Park Amenities: Licensed bar and grill

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 28 Sun

Jurassic Park Amenities: Beer, wine, popcorn, beverages, and more from local food vendors  

Ann Arbor Summer Festival (North University Stage)

Jurassic Park Ann Arbor Summer Festival (North University Stage) Amenities: Beer, wine, popcorn, beverages, and more from local food vendors  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 30 Tue

Monty Python and the Holy Grail Amenities: Beer, wine, popcorn, beverages, and more from local food vendors  

Ann Arbor Summer Festival (North University Stage)

Monty Python and the Holy Grail Ann Arbor Summer Festival (North University Stage) Amenities: Beer, wine, popcorn, beverages, and more from local food vendors  

Add
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)

Date

Event

Location

Jul 1 Wed

Chef Amenities: Licensed bar and grill, but sadly no food trucks

New Center Park

Chef New Center Park Amenities: Licensed bar and grill, but sadly no food trucks

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 1 Wed

Casablanca Amenities: Beer, wine, popcorn, beverages, and more from local food vendors  

Ann Arbor Summer Festival (North University Stage)

Casablanca Ann Arbor Summer Festival (North University Stage) Amenities: Beer, wine, popcorn, beverages, and more from local food vendors  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 2 Thu

Mission: Impossible Amenities: Beer, wine, popcorn, beverages, and more from local food vendors  

Ann Arbor Summer Festival (North University Stage)

Mission: Impossible Ann Arbor Summer Festival (North University Stage) Amenities: Beer, wine, popcorn, beverages, and more from local food vendors  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 3 Fri

Despicable Me 2 Amenities: Licensed bar and grill

New Center Park

Despicable Me 2 New Center Park Amenities: Licensed bar and grill

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 5 Sun

Back to the Future Amenities: Beer, wine, popcorn, beverages, and more from local food vendors  

Ann Arbor Summer Festival (North University Stage)

Back to the Future Ann Arbor Summer Festival (North University Stage) Amenities: Beer, wine, popcorn, beverages, and more from local food vendors  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 8 Wed

Drumline Amenities: Licensed bar and grill

New Center Park

Drumline New Center Park Amenities: Licensed bar and grill

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 10 Fri

The Lego Movie Amenities: Licensed bar and grill

New Center Park

The Lego Movie New Center Park Amenities: Licensed bar and grill

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 15 Wed

Snowpiercer Amenities: Licensed bar and grill

New Center Park

Snowpiercer New Center Park Amenities: Licensed bar and grill

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 16 Thu

The Wizard of Oz Amenities: Bring your own sitting device and snacks

Downtown Ferndale, Vester St

The Wizard of Oz Downtown Ferndale, Vester St Amenities: Bring your own sitting device and snacks

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 17 Fri

Tangled Amenities: Family-friendly

Birmingham -- Booth Park

Tangled Birmingham -- Booth Park Amenities: Family-friendly

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 22 Wed

Rear Window Amenities: Licensed bar and grill

New Center Park

Rear Window New Center Park Amenities: Licensed bar and grill

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 24 Fri

Frozen Amenities: Licensed bar and grill

New Center Park

Frozen New Center Park Amenities: Licensed bar and grill

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 24 Fri

Hook Amenities: Refreshments available for purchase

Wyandotte Farmers Market

Hook Wyandotte Farmers Market Amenities: Refreshments available for purchase

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 29 Wed

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof Amenities: Licensed bar and grill

New Center Park

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof New Center Park Amenities: Licensed bar and grill

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 31 Fri

The Nightmare Before Christmas Amenities: Licensed bar and grill

New Center Park

The Nightmare Before Christmas New Center Park Amenities: Licensed bar and grill

Add
Walt Disney Pictures/Pixar Animation Studios

Date

Event

Location

Aug 5 Wed

20 Feet From Stardom Amenities: Licensed bar and grill

New Center Park

20 Feet From Stardom New Center Park Amenities: Licensed bar and grill

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 7 Fri

Wreck It Ralph Amenities: Family-friendly  

Birmingham -- Booth Park

Wreck It Ralph Birmingham -- Booth Park Amenities: Family-friendly  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 12 Wed

Splendor in the Grass Amenities: Licensed bar and grill

New Center Park

Splendor in the Grass New Center Park Amenities: Licensed bar and grill

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 14 Fri

Monsters Inc. Amenities: Licensed bar and grill

New Center Park

Monsters Inc. New Center Park Amenities: Licensed bar and grill

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 19 Wed

Love & Basketball Amenities: Licensed bar and grill

New Center Park

Love & Basketball New Center Park Amenities: Licensed bar and grill

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 20 Thu

Frozen Amenities: Bring your own sitting device and snacks

Downtown Ferndale, Vester St

Frozen Downtown Ferndale, Vester St Amenities: Bring your own sitting device and snacks

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 21 Fri

Up Amenities: Licensed bar and grill

New Center Park

Up New Center Park Amenities: Licensed bar and grill

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 22 Sat

TBD Amenities: Games, inflatables, and concessions

Berkley Community Park

TBD Berkley Community Park Amenities: Games, inflatables, and concessions

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 26 Wed

The Godfather Amenities: Licensed bar and grill

New Center Park

The Godfather New Center Park Amenities: Licensed bar and grill

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 28 Fri

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone Amenities: Licensed bar and grill

New Center Park

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone New Center Park Amenities: Licensed bar and grill

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 28 Fri

The Lego Movie Amenities: Refreshments available for purchase

Wyandotte Farmers Market

The Lego Movie Wyandotte Farmers Market Amenities: Refreshments available for purchase

Add

