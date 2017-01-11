10 Things You Must Do in Detroit This August

Thu

Motor to Motor City Pizza Fest If you could have one food to eat for the rest of your life, it’d probably be pizza. Specifically, Detroit-style pizza. Or maybe pizza from Hippie’s, Primo’s, or one of the other participants in this year’s Pizza Fest.

Royal Oak Farmers Market

