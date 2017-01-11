Events

10 Things You Must Do in Detroit This August

By Published On 07/30/2015 By Published On 07/30/2015
Flickr/Joe deSousa

In Michigan, summers are short. Too short. And about this time every summer we look at the calendar and say to ourselves, “Damn. I shoulda done more cool stuff in June and July.” To help you pack a whole summer’s worth of to-dos into August, we’ve rounded up 10 things you absolutely can’t miss next month...

Hippie's Pizza

Date

Event

Location

Aug 1 Sat

Drink the Finest Mead in All the Land... ... along with cider, beer, etc. at B. Nektar Summer Fest. The shindig coincides with the release of their Star Wars-inspired mead, Episode 13.

B. Nektar Meadery Taproom

Drink the Finest Mead in All the Land... B. Nektar Meadery Taproom ... along with cider, beer, etc. at B. Nektar Summer Fest. The shindig coincides with the release of their Star Wars-inspired mead, Episode 13.

Date

Event

Location

Aug 6 Thu

Motor to Motor City Pizza Fest If you could have one food to eat for the rest of your life, it’d probably be pizza. Specifically, Detroit-style pizza. Or maybe pizza from Hippie’s, Primo’s, or one of the other participants in this year’s Pizza Fest.

Royal Oak Farmers Market

Motor to Motor City Pizza Fest Royal Oak Farmers Market If you could have one food to eat for the rest of your life, it'd probably be pizza. Specifically, Detroit-style pizza. Or maybe pizza from Hippie's, Primo's, or one of the other participants in this year's Pizza Fest.

Date

Event

Location

Aug 7 Fri

Laugh at (With?) Jim Gaffigan Pale jokes. Food jokes. More food jokes pertaining specifically to Hot Pockets. In fact, we wonder if Jim’s seen our definitive Hot Pocket ranking. Have you????

Meadow Brook Music Festival

Laugh at (With?) Jim Gaffigan Meadow Brook Music Festival Pale jokes. Food jokes. More food jokes pertaining specifically to Hot Pockets. In fact, we wonder if Jim's seen our definitive Hot Pocket ranking. Have you????

Kid Rock

Date

Event

Location

Aug 7 Fri

Kid Rock So he may not be waving the Confederate flag anytime soon, but he’s still going to be rocking DTE for a bajillion nights in a row. May the Bawitdaba be with you.

DTE Energy Music Theatre

Kid Rock DTE Energy Music Theatre So he may not be waving the Confederate flag anytime soon, but he's still going to be rocking DTE for a bajillion nights in a row. May the Bawitdaba be with you.

Date

Event

Location

Aug 8 Sat

OABI Beach Fest Once Around Belle Isle. That’s what it stands for, but it’s really a paddle race that’s an excuse for live music, and an all-around good time on Detroit’s favorite island park.

Belle Isle State Park Beach

OABI Beach Fest Belle Isle State Park Beach Once Around Belle Isle. That's what it stands for, but it's really a paddle race that's an excuse for live music, and an all-around good time on Detroit's favorite island park.

Sarap: A Filipino pop-up

Date

Event

Location

Aug 8 Sat

Sarap Pop-Up Dinner Your favorite Filipino-inspired pop-up is back in action, and this time the menu includes some Filipino-style ceviche tacos, pork shoulder, pork belly, pork snout, and a shaved ice dessert with ube ice cream.

Yemans Street, Hamtramck

Sarap Pop-Up Dinner Yemans Street, Hamtramck Your favorite Filipino-inspired pop-up is back in action, and this time the menu includes some Filipino-style ceviche tacos, pork shoulder, pork belly, pork snout, and a shaved ice dessert with ube ice cream.

Date

Event

Location

Aug 15 Sat

Dream Cruise It’s time to break out the old jalopy, download the app (?!), crank up 104.3, and... um, get envious of people with cooler cars than you.

Woodward Ave

Dream Cruise Woodward Ave It's time to break out the old jalopy, download the app (?!), crank up 104.3, and... um, get envious of people with cooler cars than you.

Mad Decent Block Party

Date

Event

Location

Aug 15 Sat

Mad Decent Block Party The lineup for this year’s tour stop includes Cashmere Cat, Daktyl, Flosstradamus, and more. If those names mean nothing to you, then you’re about to hear some... waitforit!... decent new tunes.

Russell Industrial Center

Mad Decent Block Party Russell Industrial Center The lineup for this year's tour stop includes Cashmere Cat, Daktyl, Flosstradamus, and more. If those names mean nothing to you, then you're about to hear some... waitforit!... decent new tunes.

Date

Event

Location

Aug 20 Thu

Summer Zoomance We’ve included Detroit Zoo events on these things before, but that’s only because the events include exotic animals, cocktails, and live music, and that’s a combination we’re not willing to pass up.

Detroit Zoo

Summer Zoomance Detroit Zoo We've included Detroit Zoo events on these things before, but that's only because the events include exotic animals, cocktails, and live music, and that's a combination we're not willing to pass up.

Michigan Renaissance Festival

Date

Event

Location

Aug 22 Sat

Michigan Renaissance Festival The Ren Fest kicks off on the 22nd, but make sure to check the lineup of theme weekends before you go because Ren Fest w/ microbrew tastings and/or beard competitions > Ren Fest any other time.

12600 Dixie Highway, Holly, MI

Michigan Renaissance Festival 12600 Dixie Highway, Holly, MI The Ren Fest kicks off on the 22nd, but make sure to check the lineup of theme weekends before you go because Ren Fest w/ microbrew tastings and/or beard competitions > Ren Fest any other time.

