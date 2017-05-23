Detroit’s Best Outdoor Music Festivals and Concerts this Summer

Wed

Jean Luc Ponty Chene Park is really making use of its divine placement on the Detroit River this summer with a killer and eclectic lineup. One of the most intriguing shows you can expect there is by this French jazz violinist, known for his work with Frank Zappa and Elton John, among others. Don’t miss Detroit multi-instrumentalist James Carter opening.

Chene Park Amphitheatre

