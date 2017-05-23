Detroit’s Best Outdoor Music Festivals and Concerts this Summer

Ahh, summer: the season when everyone stops complaining about how cold it is and switches their focus to the oppressive heat and humidity. On the off chance you want to step away from the AC unit and actually have a bit of fun in the outside world, metro Detroit abounds with great outdoor concerts and festivals -- and we’ve gathered the best of them into one summer calendar. Quick, get out and enjoy yourself before the tundra returns!
May 27-29
Movement One of the world’s premier techno parties, this year’s Movement will host Richie Hawtin, The Belleville Three, Seth Troxler and a slew of other international and local artists. You can hear the “un-tss un-tss un-tss” all the way from Canada.
Jun 7 Wed
Tool What’s better than brooding to the melancholic intensity of Tool in your basement? Brooding with thousands more of your “Really wishing it was still the ‘90s, you guys” crew on the hill at Pine Knob, of course.
Jun 9-11
Detroit Music Weekend Featuring 300 of Detroit’s most beloved classic artists across four stages, including none other than Aretha goddamn Franklin.
Corner of Brush and Madison across from Ford Field
Jun 21 Wed
Jean Luc Ponty Chene Park is really making use of its divine placement on the Detroit River this summer with a killer and eclectic lineup. One of the most intriguing shows you can expect there is by this French jazz violinist, known for his work with Frank Zappa and Elton John, among others. Don’t miss Detroit multi-instrumentalist James Carter opening.
Jul 3 Mon
Hank Williams Jr. It’s like Fox News but with fiddle accompaniment, just in time for America’s birthday. Recommendation: Bring some Jim Beam for the parking lot.
Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill
Jul 12 Wed
Metallica Metallica really loves Detroit, and Comerica Park makes the perfect backdrop to watch your favorite aging rock demigods.
Jul 14 Fri
Pig & Whiskey Catch local legends like Mustard Plug, the Electric Six and Goober and the Peas, all the while eating BBQ and drinking whiskey -- just don’t forget your SPF, and maybe a parasol.
Downtown Ferndale
Jul 18 Tue
Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers with Peter Wolf Ripping on North Oakland County aside, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers and Peter Wolf (of J. Giels Fame) is one of the standout classic rock shows in Metro Detroit this summer.
Aug 1 Tue
Mary J. Blige Mary J. is bringing her “Strength of a Woman” tour to Freedom Hill. Her honey-laced vocals and sass will likely be the most exciting thing to happen in Sterling Heights this summer.
Freedom Hill
Aug 6 Sun
I Love the 90s Party For those who weren’t too busy brooding in the ‘90s, there was a hell of a lot of good R&B, and this tour represents that perfectly with TLC, Montell Jordan, Naughty by Nature, and Blackstreet.
Aug 25 Fri
DSO Meadowbrook Amphitheatre is probably the nicest of the Detroit area’s outdoor summer venues. Catch the Detroit Symphony Orchestra there and experience a night of sounds and most likely dreamily pleasant late-summer weather.
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
Aug 27 Sun
Depeche Mode If you’re just way too emo for the symphony, Depeche Mode’s coming to make all your moodiness shimmer like a black disco ball.
Sep 1-4
Detroit Jazz Festival One of the best things about living in Detroit is the free jazz festival every summer, where some of the best artists in the world descend on our fair riverfront to play everything from avant garde to latin grooves.
Hart Plaza
Sep 9 Sat
Bob Seger What better way to celebrate the end of summer than with local hero Bob Seger? He hasn’t played Pine Knob since Bill Clinton was rockin’ sax solos in the Oval Office, so this would be an ideal concert for any out-of-town guests.
Sep 9 Sat
Dally in the Alley Another massively popular and well-executed festival in Detroit, the Dally involves lots of roaming the streets of Midtown, munching and drinking, and of course listening to sweet local bands.
Midtown Detroit
