Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Detroit This Winter

Thu

Play Beerio Kart with some funny friends Mario Kart 64 was always great. But it got even better when you got older and combined it with beer (thus, “Beerio” Kart). So that’s what you’ll be doing... some legal drinking and driving with the good folks at Go Comedy in Ferndale. Thursdays only.

Go Comedy! Improv Theatre

Play Beerio Kart with some funny friends Go Comedy! Improv Theatre Mario Kart 64 was always great. But it got even better when you got older and combined it with beer (thus, “Beerio” Kart). So that’s what you’ll be doing... some legal drinking and driving with the good folks at Go Comedy in Ferndale. Thursdays only.