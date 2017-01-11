Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Detroit This Winter

Date
Dec 8 Tue
Knock out some holiday shopping at the RenCen Check out some Detroit-made goods at the inaugural, Holiday Headquarters shopping pop-up in tower 3 of the RenCen. Germack, Good People Popcorn, and McClary Bros., will be there, and you can check out the full list of vendors here.
Date
Dec 10 Thu
Play Beerio Kart with some funny friends Mario Kart 64 was always great. But it got even better when you got older and combined it with beer (thus, “Beerio” Kart). So that’s what you’ll be doing... some legal drinking and driving with the good folks at Go Comedy in Ferndale. Thursdays only.
Date
Dec 12 Sat
Work on your beer belly at Royal Oak’s Santa Pub Crawl Don your Santa hat, suit, boots, and beard and make your way to Royal Oak’s Santa Con Pub Crawl. Participating bars include Bastone, Ale Mary’s, Blackfinn, O’Tooles, and more.
Date
Dec 31 Thu
Party Hard at the NYE Resolution Ball DJs, illusionists, pizza, coneys, booze, confetti storms, booze... you know what it is. The NYE Resolution Ball is bound to be as wild as every other year. Snatch a ticket quick before they gone.
Date
Dec 31 Thu
Get in on Detroit’s version of the NYE Ball Drop Ring in the new year with a couple thousand fellow Detroiters with live entertainment, food trucks, horse-drawn carriages, ice skating, and of course, THE DROP. This is, after all Detroit’s gathering place. Also it’s free.
Date
Jan 11 Mon
Roll on down to the Auto Show Ahh, the time of year when we all remember the meaning of “Motor City.” The public show starts January 16th, but you’ll see the fancy cars and fancy people showing up around the 11th.
Date
Jan 16 Sat
Stay warm and sudsy at Polar Beer Club It’s another installment in the Royal Oak Beer Fest series, and this one includes over 40 local breweries (Atwater, Dark Horse, Dragonmead, etc.), not to mention cider, food, corn hole, and giant Jenga.
Date
Jan 23 Sat
Discover your inner Russian at Vodka Vodka Vodka tasting? Da. Sexy fashion show? Da. Tasty appetizers from local restaurants? Again, the answer is Da. Remember, of course, that this night is really about the vodka, so, you know, drink like a Soviet.
Date
Jan 29 Fri
Join all the Ann Arbor hippies for the Folk Festival The Ark presents the 39th Ann Arbor Folk Festival with a lineup that includes City and Colour, Yo La Tengo, and, oh yeah, Joan Baez. There’s plenty of other solid acts in the lineup, but you know... Joan Baez.
Date
Feb 12 Fri
Stave off the winter blues at Meridian Winter Blast Winter’s not so bad right? Not with snowshoeing, ice skating, and marshmallows. There’s also the music and the food and the slide, and this year, they’re putting in a zipline. Yep, a zipline.
Date
Feb 12 Fri
Feel a little less than clean at the Dirty Show In case you didn’t know, the Dirty Show is your Detroit mainstay for erotic art and sexy stuff. Expect photos, paintings, sketches, films, and some performances. Keep an eye on the event site for details.
Date
Feb 27 Sat
Help The Who Kick off their 2016 tour at the Joe Once upon a time in 1967, a band called The Who played a show in the gym at Southfield High School. They’ve done some other stuff since then, and now they’ll be playing at the Joe to kick off the rescheduled dates of their “The Who Hits 50" tour.
