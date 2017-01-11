The Top 29 Summer Festivals in Michigan

ArtPrize Sure, this is getting into fall, but Michigan weather still tends to be reliably nice for this one. The city transforms into a living-art exhibit, featuring work from more than 1,500 artists from all over the world who put their pieces up to be critiqued and voted on by the public. Enjoy the last few weeks of warm weather, and if you get tired of walking, you’re never too far from a brewery in Grand Rapids.

Grand Rapids

