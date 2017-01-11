Detroit's Best Outdoor Music Festivals & Concerts This Summer

Summertime: that too-short season when we can abandon the parkas and snow boots and let it all hang out under the Upper Midwest sun. What better way to celebrate our liberation from the confines of the indoors than by spending every foreseeable moment outside? To help you live it up in the heat, here are the summer festivals and outdoor concerts worth your time, with music of all genres -- whether you’re an aging hair band groupie, or an EDM-loving millennial.
May 28-30
Movement Music Festival Hart Plaza Droves of international followers flock to Detroit for this annual festival, making the city feel more like the rightful founder of techno music. The three-day fest at Hart Plaza brings out the inner freak in just about every one of its attendees, who dust off their favorite booty shorts, ruffle up their hot pink fur knee-high boots, and dance while flailing glow sticks with abandon. This year, the techno fest has the groundbreaking group, Kraftwerk, taking the helm as the headlining act.
Jun 10 Fri
Barenaked Ladies DTE Energy Music Theatre The alt-rock Canadians are back to give you much-needed nostalgia for your 1990s CD collection. Man, what ever happened to those CDs?
Jun 11 Sat
Motor City Pride Hart Plaza Maybe you’re more of an equality-seeking, rainbow-loving type who can’t wait to celebrate the LGBT community (you should be, anyway). Hit Hart Plaza for a glorious show, where a drag queen is never confused for trans, and a bear is not the synthetic stuffed animal that fell under your childhood bed.
Jun 23 Thu
Electric Forest Rothbury Get lost in the pine forest for a psychedelic camping trip, sprinkled with fairy dust, a diverse lineup of artists, and a scenic backdrop in Western Michigan, where you can sweat it out, then cool off in the lake.
Jul 3 Sun
Modest Mouse DTE Energy Music Theatre Even though Issac Brock quit drinking (we all know how art suffers when that happens), there's still a lot to love about modern Modest Mouse. They're playing with Brand New -- dust off your working knowledge of the lyrics to "Seventy Times 7."
Jul 5 Tue
Common Ground Music Festival Adado Riverfront Park Common Ground has that mix of something for everyone, meaning rock (Death From Above 1979, AWOLNATION), electronic, and hip-hop (A$AP Rocky, French Montana).
Jul 8 Fri
Weezer and Panic! at the Disco DTE Energy Music Theatre '90s rock band Weezer are teaming up with early-aughts pop-rockers Panic! at the Disco for a 42-city tour across North America, stopping in Clarkston somewhere in the middle.
Jul 8 Fri
Michigan Elvisfest Depot Town, Ypsilanti It's not difficult to guess what this fest is all about. Think impersonators, from cheesy to flat-out weird, plenty of pelvic thrusting, and an Elvis candlelight vigil. The only thing missing is the helping of fried peanut butter and banana sandwiches. This ought to be good.
Jul 11 Mon
Duran Duran DTE Energy Music Theatre In support of the legendary rockers’ 14th album (yes, 14th), The Paper Gods Tour with Chic featuring Nile Rodgers makes a stop in Metro Detroit.
Jul 14 Thu
Heart, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, and Cheap Trick DTE Energy Music Theatre Just a bona fide rock event with bands you should absolutely see while you still can.
Jul 17 Sun
Michigan Jazz Festival Schoolcraft College OK, it’s not the Detroit riverfront at Hart Park. So? This fest still hosts a number of notable and aspiring artists in the local jazz scene. You’ll get to check out a variety of jazz subgenres, all without having to deal with the clusterf*ck that is the Downtown Detroit festivity.
Jul 20 Wed
Dave Matthews Band DTE Energy Music Theatre The bros hit Metro Detroit as part of their yearly summer tour, featuring that progressive/jazz/folk/rock/fusion vibe that they’ve been doling out for over 20 years.
Jul 22 Fri
Jane’s Addiction Freedom Hill Amphitheatre You’ve loved Jane’s Addiction through all the breakups and reunions and questionable behavior. Now, they’re older and (presumably) wiser, and will be joined by fellow rockers Dinosaur Jr. and Living Colour.
Jul 31 Sun
Hoedown DTE Energy Music Theatre For the first time in its honky history, the Downtown Hoedown will no longer be held Downtown, but rather, at the DTE Energy Music Theatre. If you’ve got a hankering for gravitating toward people, guzzling shitty beer, donning faux fur-lined cowgirl hats, or lip-syncing to popified versions of country music, you'll wanna make the Hoedown.
Aug 4 Thu
Journey DTE Energy Music Theatre No, there’s no such place as South Detroit, but that slip-up in Journey’s infamous “Don’t Stop Believin'” has been forgiven in many a karaoke sesh. Unleash your inner love for this mythical place with performances by Journey and The Doobie Brothers.
Aug 6 Sat
Charivari Belle Isle Call it a throwback to the days when a techno fest was free of global corporate sponsorship, and a time when the streets of Detroit were authentically buzzing with the hum of electronic music. After three years of hosting this homage to the city’s golden era, the Belle Isle celebration continues to be accessible to locals.
Aug 12 Fri
Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa DTE Energy Music Theatre We’re not encouraging partaking in weed smoking, but IF we were, this would be the time. Merry Jane presents Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa: The High Road Tour will for sure be off da hizzle.
Aug 31 Wed
Black Sabbath DTE Energy Music Theatre Though Ozzy Osbourne is too old and senile to bite off (allegedly) a live bat's head on stage, Black Sabbath still rocks very, very hard.