Detroit's Best Outdoor Music Festivals & Concerts This Summer

Movement Music Festival Droves of international followers flock to Detroit for this annual festival, making the city feel more like the rightful founder of techno music. The three-day fest at Hart Plaza brings out the inner freak in just about every one of its attendees, who dust off their favorite booty shorts, ruffle up their hot pink fur knee-high boots, and dance while flailing glow sticks with abandon. This year, the techno fest has the groundbreaking group, Kraftwerk, taking the helm as the headlining act.

