Yes, it’s finally hot enough in the D that the last thing you want is to be cooped up indoors, whether it's on a roof with a cocktail or traipsing around the great state of Michigan. But where do you turn to find out where all the outdoor movies are? Certainly not Moviefone; that’s so 1990s. No, because it is 2016, you turn to Thrillist dot com. Welcome. Here, we’ll hook you up with the 411 on all the outdoor movies this summer in metro Detroit.
Events
Every Outdoor Movie Playing in Detroit This Summer, in One Calendar
June
Friday
Jun 3
Only Yesterday
First screening in the United States!
Friday
Jun 3
Rio
Free, family friendly, and concessions from the bar and grill.
Wednesday
Jun 8
Moonrise Kingdom
Free, family friendly, and concessions from the bar and grill.
Friday
Jun 10
Inside Out
Free, family friendly, and concessions from the bar and grill.
Sunday
Jun 12
Minions
Free, family friendly, and popcorn, beer, wine, and other beverages for purchase from local food vendors.
Wednesday
Jun 15
The Martian
Free, family friendly, and popcorn, beer, wine, and other beverages for purchase from local food vendors.
Wednesday
Jun 15
Men In Black
Free, family friendly, and concessions from the bar and grill.
Thursday
Jun 16
Brooklyn
Free, family friendly, and popcorn, beer, wine, and other beverages for purchase from local food vendors.
Friday
Jun 17
Madagascar
Free, family friendly, and concessions from the bar and grill.
Tuesday
Jun 21
The Imitation Game
Free, family friendly, and popcorn, beer, wine, and other beverages for purchase from local food vendors.
Wednesday
Jun 22
Rear Window
Free, family friendly, and popcorn, beer, wine, and other beverages for purchase from local food vendors.
Wednesday
Jun 22
The Maltese Falcon
Free, family friendly, and concessions from the bar and grill.
Thursday
Jun 23
Amélie
Free, family friendly, and popcorn, beer, wine, and other beverages for purchase from local food vendors.
Friday
Jun 24
Minions
Free and family friendly.
Friday
Jun 24
The Little Rascals
Free, family friendly, and concessions from the bar and grill.
Sunday
Jun 26
The Sandlot
Free, family friendly, and popcorn, beer, wine, and other beverages for purchase from local food vendors.
Wednesday
Jun 29
Clueless
Free, family friendly, and popcorn, beer, wine, and other beverages for purchase from local food vendors.
Wednesday
Jun 29
O Brother, Where Art Thou?
Free, family friendly, and concessions from the bar and grill.
Thursday
Jun 30
Jurassic World
Free, family friendly, and popcorn, beer, wine, and other beverages for purchase from local food vendors.
July
Friday
Jul 1
The Muppet Movie
Free, family friendly, and concessions from the bar and grill.
Sunday
Jul 3
West Side Story
Free, family friendly, and popcorn, beer, wine, and other beverages for purchase from local food vendors.
Wednesday
Jul 6
The Martian
Free, family friendly, and concessions from the bar and grill.
Friday
Jul 8
Jurassic World
Free, family friendly, and concessions from the bar and grill.
Wednesday
Jul 13
Romeo + Juliet
Free, family friendly, and concessions from the bar and grill.
Friday
Jul 15
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Free and family friendly.
Wednesday
Jul 20
Minions
Free, family friendly, and concessions from the bar and grill.
Thursday
Jul 21
The Sandlot
Free, family friendly, and BYO picnic (and chairs).
Friday
Jul 22
The Wiz
Free, family friendly, and concessions from the bar and grill.
Wednesday
Jul 27
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Free, family friendly, and concessions from the bar and grill.
Friday
Jul 29
The Sandlot
Free, family friendly, and concessions from the bar and grill.
August
Wednesday
Aug 3
The Avengers
Free, family friendly, and concessions from the bar and grill.
Friday
Aug 5
The Incredibles
Free, family friendly, and concessions from the bar and grill.
Wednesday
Aug 10
Creed
Free, family friendly, and concessions from the bar and grill.
Friday
Aug 12
Inside Out
Free and family friendly.
Friday
Aug 12
Night at the Museum
Free, family friendly, and concessions from the bar and grill.
Wednesday
Aug 17
Little Boy
Free, family friendly, and concessions from the bar and grill.
Thursday
Aug 18
Cars
Free, family friendly, and BYO picnic (and chairs).
Wednesday
Aug 24
Selma
Free, family friendly, and concessions from the bar and grill.
Friday
Aug 26
Ratatouille
Free, family friendly, and concessions from the bar and grill.
Wednesday
Aug 31
Straight Outta Compton
Free, family friendly, and concessions from the bar and grill.
