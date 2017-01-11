must-dos
Events

Every Outdoor Movie Playing in Detroit This Summer, in One Calendar

By Published On 06/09/2016 By Published On 06/09/2016
new center park movies
Courtesy of New Center Park

Every Outdoor Movie Playing in Detroit This Summer, in One Calendar

By Published On 06/09/2016 By Published On 06/09/2016

Yes, it’s finally hot enough in the D that the last thing you want is to be cooped up indoors, whether it's on a roof with a cocktail or traipsing around the great state of Michigan. But where do you turn to find out where all the outdoor movies are? Certainly not Moviefone; that’s so 1990s. No, because it is 2016, you turn to Thrillist dot com. Welcome. Here, we’ll hook you up with the 411 on all the outdoor movies this summer in metro Detroit.

related

Everything You Should Absolutely Do Around Detroit This Summer
Moonrise Kingdom
June
Moonrise Kingdom | American Empirical Pictures/Indian Paintbrush
June
Friday
Jun 3
Only Yesterday
Only Yesterday
Detroit Institute of Arts, North Lawn
First screening in the United States!
First screening in the United States!
Add  
Friday
Jun 3
Rio
Rio
New Center Park, Detroit
Free, family friendly, and concessions from the bar and grill.
Free, family friendly, and concessions from the bar and grill.
Add  
Wednesday
Jun 8
Moonrise Kingdom
Moonrise Kingdom
New Center Park, Detroit
Free, family friendly, and concessions from the bar and grill.
Free, family friendly, and concessions from the bar and grill.
Add  
Friday
Jun 10
Inside Out
Inside Out
New Center Park, Detroit
Free, family friendly, and concessions from the bar and grill.
Free, family friendly, and concessions from the bar and grill.
Add  
Sunday
Jun 12
Minions
Minions
Ann Arbor Summer Festival, Rackham Stage
Free, family friendly, and popcorn, beer, wine, and other beverages for purchase from local food vendors.
Free, family friendly, and popcorn, beer, wine, and other beverages for purchase from local food vendors.
Add  
Wednesday
Jun 15
The Martian
The Martian
Ann Arbor Summer Festival, Rackham Stage
Free, family friendly, and popcorn, beer, wine, and other beverages for purchase from local food vendors.
Free, family friendly, and popcorn, beer, wine, and other beverages for purchase from local food vendors.
Add  
Wednesday
Jun 15
Men In Black
Men In Black
New Center Park, Detroit
Free, family friendly, and concessions from the bar and grill.
Free, family friendly, and concessions from the bar and grill.
Add  
Thursday
Jun 16
Brooklyn
Brooklyn
Ann Arbor Summer Festival, Rackham Stage
Free, family friendly, and popcorn, beer, wine, and other beverages for purchase from local food vendors.
Free, family friendly, and popcorn, beer, wine, and other beverages for purchase from local food vendors.
Add  
Friday
Jun 17
Madagascar
Madagascar
New Center Park, Detroit
Free, family friendly, and concessions from the bar and grill.
Free, family friendly, and concessions from the bar and grill.
Add  
Tuesday
Jun 21
The Imitation Game
The Imitation Game
Ann Arbor Summer Festival, Rackham Stage
Free, family friendly, and popcorn, beer, wine, and other beverages for purchase from local food vendors.
Free, family friendly, and popcorn, beer, wine, and other beverages for purchase from local food vendors.
Add  
Wednesday
Jun 22
Rear Window
Rear Window
Ann Arbor Summer Festival, Rackham Stage
Free, family friendly, and popcorn, beer, wine, and other beverages for purchase from local food vendors.
Free, family friendly, and popcorn, beer, wine, and other beverages for purchase from local food vendors.
Add  
Wednesday
Jun 22
The Maltese Falcon
The Maltese Falcon
New Center Park, Detroit
Free, family friendly, and concessions from the bar and grill.
Free, family friendly, and concessions from the bar and grill.
Add  
Thursday
Jun 23
Amélie
Amélie
Ann Arbor Summer Festival, Rackham Stage
Free, family friendly, and popcorn, beer, wine, and other beverages for purchase from local food vendors.
Free, family friendly, and popcorn, beer, wine, and other beverages for purchase from local food vendors.
Add  
Friday
Jun 24
Minions
Minions
Booth Park, Birmingham
Free and family friendly.
Free and family friendly.
Add  
Friday
Jun 24
The Little Rascals
The Little Rascals
New Center Park, Detroit
Free, family friendly, and concessions from the bar and grill.
Free, family friendly, and concessions from the bar and grill.
Add  
Sunday
Jun 26
The Sandlot
The Sandlot
Ann Arbor Summer Festival, Rackham Stage
Free, family friendly, and popcorn, beer, wine, and other beverages for purchase from local food vendors.
Free, family friendly, and popcorn, beer, wine, and other beverages for purchase from local food vendors.
Add  
Wednesday
Jun 29
Clueless
Clueless
Ann Arbor Summer Festival, Rackham Stage
Free, family friendly, and popcorn, beer, wine, and other beverages for purchase from local food vendors.
Free, family friendly, and popcorn, beer, wine, and other beverages for purchase from local food vendors.
Add  
Wednesday
Jun 29
O Brother, Where Art Thou?
O Brother, Where Art Thou?
New Center Park, Detroit
Free, family friendly, and concessions from the bar and grill.
Free, family friendly, and concessions from the bar and grill.
Add  
Thursday
Jun 30
Jurassic World
Jurassic World
Ann Arbor Summer Festival, Rackham Stage
Free, family friendly, and popcorn, beer, wine, and other beverages for purchase from local food vendors.
Free, family friendly, and popcorn, beer, wine, and other beverages for purchase from local food vendors.
Add  
Minions
July
Minions | Illumination Entertainment
July
Friday
Jul 1
The Muppet Movie
The Muppet Movie
New Center Park, Detroit
Free, family friendly, and concessions from the bar and grill.
Free, family friendly, and concessions from the bar and grill.
Add  
Sunday
Jul 3
West Side Story
West Side Story
Ann Arbor Summer Festival, Rackham Stage
Free, family friendly, and popcorn, beer, wine, and other beverages for purchase from local food vendors.
Free, family friendly, and popcorn, beer, wine, and other beverages for purchase from local food vendors.
Add  
Wednesday
Jul 6
The Martian
The Martian
New Center Park, Detroit
Free, family friendly, and concessions from the bar and grill.
Free, family friendly, and concessions from the bar and grill.
Add  
Friday
Jul 8
Jurassic World
Jurassic World
New Center Park, Detroit
Free, family friendly, and concessions from the bar and grill.
Free, family friendly, and concessions from the bar and grill.
Add  
Wednesday
Jul 13
Romeo + Juliet
Romeo + Juliet
New Center Park, Detroit
Free, family friendly, and concessions from the bar and grill.
Free, family friendly, and concessions from the bar and grill.
Add  
Friday
Jul 15
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Birmingham Booth Park
Free and family friendly.
Free and family friendly.
Add  
Wednesday
Jul 20
Minions
Minions
New Center Park, Detroit
Free, family friendly, and concessions from the bar and grill.
Free, family friendly, and concessions from the bar and grill.
Add  
Thursday
Jul 21
The Sandlot
The Sandlot
Downtown Ferndale (Vester Street)
Free, family friendly, and BYO picnic (and chairs).
Free, family friendly, and BYO picnic (and chairs).
Add  
Friday
Jul 22
The Wiz
The Wiz
New Center Park, Detroit
Free, family friendly, and concessions from the bar and grill.
Free, family friendly, and concessions from the bar and grill.
Add  
Wednesday
Jul 27
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
New Center Park, Detroit
Free, family friendly, and concessions from the bar and grill.
Free, family friendly, and concessions from the bar and grill.
Add  
Friday
Jul 29
The Sandlot
The Sandlot
New Center Park, Detroit
Free, family friendly, and concessions from the bar and grill.
Free, family friendly, and concessions from the bar and grill.
Add  
Night at The Museum
August
Night at The Museum | 1492 Pictures/21 Laps Entertainment
August
Wednesday
Aug 3
The Avengers
The Avengers
New Center Park, Detroit
Free, family friendly, and concessions from the bar and grill.
Free, family friendly, and concessions from the bar and grill.
Add  
Friday
Aug 5
The Incredibles
The Incredibles
New Center Park, Detroit
Free, family friendly, and concessions from the bar and grill.
Free, family friendly, and concessions from the bar and grill.
Add  
Wednesday
Aug 10
Creed
Creed
New Center Park, Detroit
Free, family friendly, and concessions from the bar and grill.
Free, family friendly, and concessions from the bar and grill.
Add  
Friday
Aug 12
Inside Out
Inside Out
Booth Park, Birmingham
Free and family friendly.
Free and family friendly.
Add  
Friday
Aug 12
Night at the Museum
Night at the Museum
New Center Park, Detroit
Free, family friendly, and concessions from the bar and grill.
Free, family friendly, and concessions from the bar and grill.
Add  
Wednesday
Aug 17
Little Boy
Little Boy
New Center Park, Detroit
Free, family friendly, and concessions from the bar and grill.
Free, family friendly, and concessions from the bar and grill.
Add  
Thursday
Aug 18
Cars
Cars
Downtown Ferndale (Vester Street)
Free, family friendly, and BYO picnic (and chairs).
Free, family friendly, and BYO picnic (and chairs).
Add  
Wednesday
Aug 24
Selma
Selma
New Center Park, Detroit
Free, family friendly, and concessions from the bar and grill.
Free, family friendly, and concessions from the bar and grill.
Add  
Friday
Aug 26
Ratatouille
Ratatouille
New Center Park, Detroit
Free, family friendly, and concessions from the bar and grill.
Free, family friendly, and concessions from the bar and grill.
Add  
Wednesday
Aug 31
Straight Outta Compton
Straight Outta Compton
New Center Park, Detroit
Free, family friendly, and concessions from the bar and grill.
Free, family friendly, and concessions from the bar and grill.
Add  

Sign up here for our daily Detroit email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun the Motor City has to offer.

Serena Maria Daniels is an editor and writer in Detroit. You just might see her this summer. She’ll be that creepy lady, sitting on a picnic blanket, eating Milk Duds, and watching Minions by herself at the park. You can otherwise stalk her on IG and Twitter @serenamaria36

Related

related

Everything You Should Absolutely Do Around Detroit This Summer

related

Detroit's Best Outdoor Music Festivals & Concerts This Summer

related

Curators Pick the Must-See Art at the DIA, One of the US's Best Museums