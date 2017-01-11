13 Things You Must Do in Detroit This July

Date
Jul 3 Fri
Royal Oak Rib Fest Royal Oak Farmers Market Yes, there will be ribs from places like Old Carolina BBQ, Rub Pub BBQ, and Detroit BBQ Company, but there will also be so much more including cocktails, beer, cigars, and pig races. Yeah. Pig races.
Jul 4 Sat
Midtown
Concert of Colors Midtown Metro Detroit’s 23rd annual diversity festival kicks off on July Fourth with a concert by Latin funk band Spam All-Stars in New Center Park. Shows the following week (9th-12th) include folks playing everything from rock to reggae.
Jul 7 Tue
Drinking with Dogs Northern Lights Lounge You like drinking. You like hanging out. So does your dog! So head to Northern Lights where other like-minded individuals (and dogs) will be gathering for a fine evening of pups and cups.
Jul 8 Wed
Founders Tap Event Grand Trunk Pub Apparently, Grand Trunk has a few speciality kegs from Founders sitting around, and it's generously decided to share ‘em. Prepare to drink some Kentucky Breakfast Stout and Devil Dancer!
Jul 10 Fri
Depot Town, Ypsilanti
Michigan ElvisFest Depot Town, Ypsilanti It doesn’t matter if you prefer the skinny Elvis or the fat Elvis; both versions will be here, along with every version in between. Be sure to check the site to see the full lineup of tribute artists to the one and only King of Rock and Roll.
Jul 10 Fri
Jurassic Park The Redford Theatre By now you’ve seen Jurassic World and you were like, "Yeah, I liked the part where the mosasaurus ate that lady, but overall, it’s got nothing on the original." So go see it, already.
Jul 11 Sat
Midtown
Experience Detroit: Midtown Patio Bar Tour Midtown July is time to drink outside, so join Experience Detroit as it leads you to some of Detroit’s most appealing patios at Old Miami, the Alley Deck, and HopCat.
Jul 12 Sun
Windsor
Walk Windsor Tour with Model D Windsor Windsor is more than just another casino option or a hazy memory from your 19th birthday party. Allow the good folks of Model D to expound upon the finer points of our friendly Canadian city to the south. Yes, south.
Jul 14 Tue
Neil Young and Promise of the Real DTE Energy Music Theatre Of all the people to emerge from the 1960s, Neil Young is pretty much the coolest. He still effing rocks, he still effing does whatever he wants... which is apparently to to play this show on the 14th.
Jul 17 Fri
Ferndale
Pig and Whiskey 2015 Ferndale Whiskey, bourbon, beer, BBQ. Finally a reason to go to Ferndale. Well, four of ‘em actually.
Jul 23 Thu
The Big Grill Burgers & Brews Bash Royal Oak Farmers Market Sample Michigan’s best burgers, fries, mac & cheese, and more while also enjoying some local brews from the likes of Dragonmead, Griffin Claw, North Peak, etc.
Jul 24-25
Depot Town, Ypsilanti
2015 Summer Beer Festival Depot Town, Ypsilanti If there’s one beer festival to hit in southeast Michigan this summer, this is it. More than 100 Michigan breweries, more than 1,000 beers. Hopheads and casual drinkers alike can get behind those numbers.
Jul 25-26
West Riverfront Park
Mo Pop Festival West Riverfront Park Modest Mouse, Passion Pit, Iron & Wine, Jessica Hernandez & The Deltas... there are plenty more, but those are a few highlights. There will also be a smattering of food trucks, a biergarten, and a craft bazaar.