13 Things You Must Do in Detroit This July

Fri

Michigan ElvisFest It doesn’t matter if you prefer the skinny Elvis or the fat Elvis; both versions will be here, along with every version in between. Be sure to check the site to see the full lineup of tribute artists to the one and only King of Rock and Roll.

Depot Town, Ypsilanti

Michigan ElvisFest Depot Town, Ypsilanti It doesn’t matter if you prefer the skinny Elvis or the fat Elvis; both versions will be here, along with every version in between. Be sure to check the site to see the full lineup of tribute artists to the one and only King of Rock and Roll.