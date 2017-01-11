Events

13 Things You Must Do in Detroit This July

By Published On 07/02/2015 By Published On 07/02/2015
Flickr/familyclan

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

If You Want to Date Idris Elba, Here's Your Best Shot, Tiger

related

The Next Monopoly Game Piece Might Be an Emoji

related

There's Now a Beer Made Specifically for Drinking in the Shower

Date

Event

Location

Jul 3 Fri

Royal Oak Rib Fest Yes, there will be ribs from places like Old Carolina BBQ, Rub Pub BBQ, and Detroit BBQ Company, but there will also be so much more including cocktails, beer, cigars, and pig races. Yeah. Pig races. 

Royal Oak Farmers Market

Royal Oak Rib Fest Royal Oak Farmers Market Yes, there will be ribs from places like Old Carolina BBQ, Rub Pub BBQ, and Detroit BBQ Company, but there will also be so much more including cocktails, beer, cigars, and pig races. Yeah. Pig races. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 4 Sat

Concert of Colors Metro Detroit’s 23rd annual diversity festival kicks off on July Fourth with a concert by Latin funk band Spam All-Stars in New Center Park. Shows the following week (9th-12th) include folks playing everything from rock to reggae. 

Midtown

Concert of Colors Midtown Metro Detroit’s 23rd annual diversity festival kicks off on July Fourth with a concert by Latin funk band Spam All-Stars in New Center Park. Shows the following week (9th-12th) include folks playing everything from rock to reggae. 

Add

Related

related

12 Things You Absolutely Must Do in Detroit This Summer

related

Every Outdoor Movie Screening in Detroit, Now in One Calendar

related

The Top 29 Summer Festivals in Michigan

related

12 Things You Absolutely Must Do in Detroit This Summer
Canine To Five Detroit

Date

Event

Location

Jul 7 Tue

Drinking with Dogs You like drinking. You like hanging out. So does your dog! So head to Northern Lights where other like-minded individuals (and dogs) will be gathering for a fine evening of pups and cups.

Northern Lights Lounge

Drinking with Dogs Northern Lights Lounge You like drinking. You like hanging out. So does your dog! So head to Northern Lights where other like-minded individuals (and dogs) will be gathering for a fine evening of pups and cups.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 8 Wed

Founders Tap Event Apparently, Grand Trunk has a few speciality kegs from Founders sitting around, and it's generously decided to share ‘em. Prepare to drink some Kentucky Breakfast Stout and Devil Dancer!

Grand Trunk Pub

Founders Tap Event Grand Trunk Pub Apparently, Grand Trunk has a few speciality kegs from Founders sitting around, and it's generously decided to share ‘em. Prepare to drink some Kentucky Breakfast Stout and Devil Dancer!

Add
Flickr/plaubelmakina

Date

Event

Location

Jul 10 Fri

Michigan ElvisFest It doesn’t matter if you prefer the skinny Elvis or the fat Elvis; both versions will be here, along with every version in between. Be sure to check the site to see the full lineup of tribute artists to the one and only King of Rock and Roll.

Depot Town, Ypsilanti

Michigan ElvisFest Depot Town, Ypsilanti It doesn’t matter if you prefer the skinny Elvis or the fat Elvis; both versions will be here, along with every version in between. Be sure to check the site to see the full lineup of tribute artists to the one and only King of Rock and Roll.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 10 Fri

Jurassic Park By now you’ve seen Jurassic World and you were like, "Yeah, I liked the part where the mosasaurus ate that lady, but overall, it’s got nothing on the original." So go see it, already.

The Redford Theatre

Jurassic Park The Redford Theatre By now you’ve seen Jurassic World and you were like, "Yeah, I liked the part where the mosasaurus ate that lady, but overall, it’s got nothing on the original." So go see it, already.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 11 Sat

Experience Detroit: Midtown Patio Bar Tour July is time to drink outside, so join Experience Detroit as it leads you to some of Detroit’s most appealing patios at Old Miami, the Alley Deck, and HopCat.

Midtown

Experience Detroit: Midtown Patio Bar Tour Midtown July is time to drink outside, so join Experience Detroit as it leads you to some of Detroit’s most appealing patios at Old Miami, the Alley Deck, and HopCat.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 12 Sun

Walk Windsor Tour with Model D Windsor is more than just another casino option or a hazy memory from your 19th birthday party. Allow the good folks of Model D to expound upon the finer points of our friendly Canadian city to the south. Yes, south.

Windsor

Walk Windsor Tour with Model D Windsor Windsor is more than just another casino option or a hazy memory from your 19th birthday party. Allow the good folks of Model D to expound upon the finer points of our friendly Canadian city to the south. Yes, south.

Add
Takahiro Kyono

Date

Event

Location

Jul 14 Tue

Neil Young and Promise of the Real Of all the people to emerge from the 1960s, Neil Young is pretty much the coolest. He still effing rocks, he still effing does whatever he wants... which is apparently to to play this show on the 14th.

DTE Energy Music Theatre

Neil Young and Promise of the Real DTE Energy Music Theatre Of all the people to emerge from the 1960s, Neil Young is pretty much the coolest. He still effing rocks, he still effing does whatever he wants... which is apparently to to play this show on the 14th.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 17 Fri

Pig and Whiskey 2015 Whiskey, bourbon, beer, BBQ. Finally a reason to go to Ferndale. Well, four of ‘em actually.

Ferndale

Pig and Whiskey 2015 Ferndale Whiskey, bourbon, beer, BBQ. Finally a reason to go to Ferndale. Well, four of ‘em actually.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 23 Thu

The Big Grill Burgers & Brews Bash Sample Michigan’s best burgers, fries, mac & cheese, and more while also enjoying some local brews from the likes of Dragonmead, Griffin Claw, North Peak, etc.

Royal Oak Farmers Market

The Big Grill Burgers & Brews Bash Royal Oak Farmers Market Sample Michigan’s best burgers, fries, mac & cheese, and more while also enjoying some local brews from the likes of Dragonmead, Griffin Claw, North Peak, etc.

Add
Michigan Brewers Guild

Date

Event

Location

Jul 24-25

2015 Summer Beer Festival If there’s one beer festival to hit in southeast Michigan this summer, this is it. More than 100 Michigan breweries, more than 1,000 beers. Hopheads and casual drinkers alike can get behind those numbers.

Depot Town, Ypsilanti

2015 Summer Beer Festival Depot Town, Ypsilanti If there’s one beer festival to hit in southeast Michigan this summer, this is it. More than 100 Michigan breweries, more than 1,000 beers. Hopheads and casual drinkers alike can get behind those numbers.

Add

related

Every Outdoor Movie Screening in Detroit, Now in One Calendar

Date

Event

Location

Jul 25-26

Mo Pop Festival Modest Mouse, Passion Pit, Iron & Wine, Jessica Hernandez & The Deltas... there are plenty more, but those are a few highlights. There will also be a smattering of food trucks, a biergarten, and a craft bazaar.

West Riverfront Park

Mo Pop Festival West Riverfront Park Modest Mouse, Passion Pit, Iron & Wine, Jessica Hernandez & The Deltas... there are plenty more, but those are a few highlights. There will also be a smattering of food trucks, a biergarten, and a craft bazaar.

Add

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like