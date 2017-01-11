10 Things You Absolutely Have to Do in Detroit This November

Traditionally, November is a time for turkey, potatoes, and pumpkin whatever, which is good, but not great. This November is time for all that, plus tacos, ice cream, whiskey, and everything else on our list of things that you absolutely have to to do in Detroit this November. In other words, this will be your favorite November yet.
Date
Event
Location
Nov 2 Mon
Eat tacos ‘til you’re dead at Imperial This marks Imperial’s 4th annual Dia de los Muertos Celebration, and if you’ve been to any of the other three, you already know to expect tacos, tequila, and sugar skulls, but they’re also crafting a menú especial for the occasion, so... vámanos!
Imperial
Eat tacos ‘til you’re dead at Imperial Imperial This marks Imperial’s 4th annual Dia de los Muertos Celebration, and if you’ve been to any of the other three, you already know to expect tacos, tequila, and sugar skulls, but they’re also crafting a menú especial for the occasion, so... vámanos!
Date
Event
Location
Nov 2 Mon
Sip beer and slurp ice cream at HopCat New Belgium and Ben & Jerry’s have collaborated to make a Salted Caramel Brownie brown ale, so naturally HopCat is hosting a “beer dinner-style ice cream social” that includes tasty beers paired with Chunky Monkey, Strawberry Cheesecake, and Salted Caramel Brownie ice cream.
HopCat Detroit
Sip beer and slurp ice cream at HopCat HopCat Detroit New Belgium and Ben & Jerry’s have collaborated to make a Salted Caramel Brownie brown ale, so naturally HopCat is hosting a “beer dinner-style ice cream social” that includes tasty beers paired with Chunky Monkey, Strawberry Cheesecake, and Salted Caramel Brownie ice cream.
Date
Event
Location
Nov 7 Sat
Get down to Whiskey Business Yeah, there’s gonna be whiskey from, like, 30 distilleries, but there’s also gonna be beer, cigars, and did we mention whiskey? Keep an eye on the event site for a final spirits list.
Royal Oak Farmers Market
Get down to Whiskey Business Royal Oak Farmers Market Yeah, there’s gonna be whiskey from, like, 30 distilleries, but there’s also gonna be beer, cigars, and did we mention whiskey? Keep an eye on the event site for a final spirits list.
Date
Event
Location
Nov 7 Sat
Run for mustaches everywhere It’s the Mustache Dache 5K! Grow a mustache, put on a fake one, or transfer hair from elsewhere on your body to your upper lip (or maybe don’t), and then go jogging to support men’s health. Also, the finishers’ medals are cool bottle openers.
Atwater Brewery
Run for mustaches everywhere Atwater Brewery It’s the Mustache Dache 5K! Grow a mustache, put on a fake one, or transfer hair from elsewhere on your body to your upper lip (or maybe don’t), and then go jogging to support men’s health. Also, the finishers’ medals are cool bottle openers.
Date
Event
Location
Nov 14 Sat
Judge a beard at Detroit’s Circus of Whiskers Look, it’s no-shave November so there’s gonna be a lot of facial hair. Cool? Cool. The Circus of Whiskers is a beard and facial hair competition/party. As such, there will be live music/performances, and dressing up is highly encouraged.
Hastings Street Ballroom
Judge a beard at Detroit’s Circus of Whiskers Hastings Street Ballroom Look, it’s no-shave November so there’s gonna be a lot of facial hair. Cool? Cool. The Circus of Whiskers is a beard and facial hair competition/party. As such, there will be live music/performances, and dressing up is highly encouraged.
Date
Event
Location
Nov 14 Sat
Drink wine at Sip, Savor, Stomp You know what goes great with 150 wines from all over the place? Cheese. Cheese and chocolate. So there will be wine, cheese, and chocolate at this food/booze fest.
Royal Oak Farmers Market
Drink wine at Sip, Savor, Stomp Royal Oak Farmers Market You know what goes great with 150 wines from all over the place? Cheese. Cheese and chocolate. So there will be wine, cheese, and chocolate at this food/booze fest.
Date
Event
Location
Nov 14 Sat
Pick up on the Subtleties of Scotch Make Michael Scott jokes and more while tasting six styles of Scotch as it goes down. Down into your belly.
Grosse Pointe War Memorial
Pick up on the Subtleties of Scotch Grosse Pointe War Memorial Make Michael Scott jokes and more while tasting six styles of Scotch as it goes down. Down into your belly.
Date
Event
Location
Nov 20 Fri
Be there for the Detroit Tree Lighting Ceremony Dear God, it’s Christmastime already. Greet it properly at the tree lighting ceremony with the traditional ice skating/hot chocolate combo, followed promptly by a return to the great indoors.
Campus Martius Park
Be there for the Detroit Tree Lighting Ceremony Campus Martius Park Dear God, it’s Christmastime already. Greet it properly at the tree lighting ceremony with the traditional ice skating/hot chocolate combo, followed promptly by a return to the great indoors.
Date
Event
Location
Nov 21 Sat
Eat, Drink, and Be Merry at One Eyed Betty’s FestivALE Christmas beer, rare Michigan beer, cold-weather comfort food, and Americana music. This is how we should all spend our week before Thanksgiving. Actually, this is how we should all spend Thanksgiving.
One Eyed Betty’s
Eat, Drink, and Be Merry at One Eyed Betty’s FestivALE One Eyed Betty’s Christmas beer, rare Michigan beer, cold-weather comfort food, and Americana music. This is how we should all spend our week before Thanksgiving. Actually, this is how we should all spend Thanksgiving.
Date
Event
Location
Nov 26 Thu
Watch the Thanksgiving Parade, then cheer on the Lions Here’s what you need to know about Thanksgiving in the D: the Turkey Trot 10K and 5K take off at 7:30am and 8:30am respectively, Tim Allen grand marshals the parade at 9am, and the Lions play the Eagles at 12:30pm. You’ll be asleep on the couch -- a belly full of potatoes and turkey -- by 4pm.
Woodward Ave.
Watch the Thanksgiving Parade, then cheer on the Lions Woodward Ave. Here’s what you need to know about Thanksgiving in the D: the Turkey Trot 10K and 5K take off at 7:30am and 8:30am respectively, Tim Allen grand marshals the parade at 9am, and the Lions play the Eagles at 12:30pm. You’ll be asleep on the couch -- a belly full of potatoes and turkey -- by 4pm.