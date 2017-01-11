Costume Parties & Fall Beers: The Best Things to Do in Detroit This October

Date
Event
Location
Oct 1 Thu
Eat (and drink) your way through Detroit For $15 you’re looking at a drink and a speciality food item from places like Antietam, Bobcat Bonnie's, Detroit City Distillery, and basically all of your favorite local hotspots. Check out the event site for a complete list.
Various locations
Date
Event
Location
Oct 1 Thu
Take a true crime/ghost tour of Detroit Notorious 313 has three tours: Midtown Unmasked, Ghastly Greektown, and Foreboding Fort Street. Pick one to learn about some spooky stuff in your neighborhood.
Various locations
Date
Event
Location
Oct 8 Thu
TEDxDetroit Technology, Entertainment, Design. That’s TED. The "X" is for “the multipliers” -- the people like you who show up and make it awesome. Speakers this year include author/journalist Aaron Foley, fashionista Karen Buscemi, and slam poet Chance Morris.
Date
Event
Location
Oct 8 Thu
Nerd out at Nerd Nite Detroit Science is way more fun when you get to eat it, which is why Nerd Nite Detroit is hosting its first-ever “food science fair.” Someone will be cooking with liquid nitrogen, someone else will be explaining how beer is made, and you’ll get to eat/drink your nerdy little heart out.
Date
Event
Location
Oct 11 Sun
Bike the Bridge with Tour de Troit You’ll ride across the Ambassador Bridge to Canada, then you’ll ride back, and take a 20-mile ride through Detroit, because... um, exercise?
Starts at Clark Park
Date
Event
Location
Oct 15 Thu
Play... Beerio Kart? Mario Kart + PBR = quite possibly the best night ever, so get ready for a lot of nostalgia and a lot of yelling. Also, we already called Yoshi.
Go! Comedy Improv Theater (Ferndale)
Date
Event
Location
Oct 17 Sat
Finish the Detroit Free Press/Talmer Bank Marathon How will anyone know that you’ve run a marathon if you don’t put the sticker you get for finishing this race over a bridge, through a tunnel, and into Canada, on your car? They won’t!
Downtown
Date
Event
Location
Oct 23 Fri
Drink Michigan beer at the Fall Beer Festival If you like Michigan beer (who doesn’t?) and you like the fall (who doesn’t?!), then you’ll be happy at the Fall Beer Festival, where there will be over 600 craft brews to try.
Date
Event
Location
Oct 24 Sat
Party at the Haunted Kingdom It’s one of the biggest Halloween parties in Detroit, complete with a laser show, fortune tellers, and confetti cannons. Oh, and did we mention the multiple bars/VIP areas?
