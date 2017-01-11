Costume Parties & Fall Beers: The Best Things to Do in Detroit This October

Thu

Nerd out at Nerd Nite Detroit Science is way more fun when you get to eat it, which is why Nerd Nite Detroit is hosting its first-ever “food science fair.” Someone will be cooking with liquid nitrogen, someone else will be explaining how beer is made, and you’ll get to eat/drink your nerdy little heart out.

COLORS Detroit

Nerd out at Nerd Nite Detroit COLORS Detroit Science is way more fun when you get to eat it, which is why Nerd Nite Detroit is hosting its first-ever “food science fair.” Someone will be cooking with liquid nitrogen, someone else will be explaining how beer is made, and you’ll get to eat/drink your nerdy little heart out.