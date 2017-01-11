Events

11 Things to Do in Detroit This April

Flickr/harshlight

Date

Event

Location

Apr 5 Sun

Easter brunch When it comes to brunch in this city, you’ve got options. And when it comes to Easter brunch, this year you can head to the likes of Selden Standard, Rattlesnake Club, El Barzon, Addison Eatery to gorge yourself but still eat like three Cadbury eggs later that day. 

Multiple locations

Detroit Tigers

Date

Event

Location

Apr 6 Mon

Opening Day 97.1 The Ticket will be hosting its annual block party starting at 10am in Grand Circus Park. 101.1 the WRIF will be partying/broadcasting from the Fillmore, and you’re having people over your place at like 7am, right? Sweet. See you there.

Comerica Park

Date

Event

Location

Apr 9 Thu

Art X Detroit Music, theater, film, literature... Art X is a 10-day art festival that’s got it all in venues ranging from the library to MOCAD Café. You can check out the full schedule of happenings here. Dates run April 9-12; 16-19; and 25-26.

Midtown

Flickr/breatheindigital

Date

Event

Location

Apr 11 Sat

Jolly Pumpkin Opening The artisan ales will finally be flowing here in Detroit, and that includes both the JP sours and the tasty concoctions from North Peak brewing. Oh, and also, there will be pizza!  

Jolly Pumpkin Detroit

Date

Event

Location

Apr 16 Thu

John Mulaney Hopefully you’ve seen his special on Netflix (or wherever else you got it from) because it’s truly hilarious. He helped come up with Bill Hader’s Stefon, on SNL, so if you like that, you’ll like Mulaney.

Royal Oak Music Theatre

Flickr/Didriks

Date

Event

Location

Apr 17 Fri

Bacon Bash You like bacon, right? We all like bacon, so that’s why there’s Bacon Bash, and that’s why you’re going. As the slogan goes, there’s no wrong way to eat a bacon.

Royal Oak Farmers Market

Date

Event

Location

Apr 19 Sun

Spam Pop-Up Everyone’s favorite mystery meat takes center stage for this iteration of the Dinner Club’s pop-up series. There will be Spam ice cream. That’s what we know, and that’s enough to go. 

Supino Pizzeria

Steve Martin

Date

Event

Location

Apr 24 Fri

Steve Martin and Martin Short Mr. Martin and also Mr. Martin join comedic forces to bring you "A Very Stupid Conversation." The Canyon Rangers will also be there, so Steve Martin’s gonna be frailing his banjo, which despite sounding dirty, is not.

Fox Theatre

Date

Event

Location

Apr 25 Sat

Royal Oak Beer Fest One of the many great joys of spring means you can now drink beer outside. And barring some kind of early spring winter blast (we all know it’s happened before) this will be a fine chance to do just that. 40 breweries. Over 100 brews. You need not know more.

Royal Oak Farmers Market

Run with the Cops, not from Them

Date

Event

Location

Apr 25 Sat

5th annual "Run With the Cops, Not From Them!" charity run There are simply too many jokes to make here, so let’s all just run our 5K (or 10K, or one mile, whatever you choose) and donate some many to a good cause. Also, MOST cops are helpful, decent, law-abiding citizens. Let’s remember that, various media outlets.

Belle Isle 

Date

Event

Location

Apr 29-May 2

Metro Times Blowout Yoohoo, big Metro Times Blowout (yes, that is a Frozen reference. No shame). You can catch a full lineup and schedule on the Blowout website. There will be over 200 bands playing, so it’s worth a peek.

Detroit, Hamtramck, and Ferndale

