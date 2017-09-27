must-dos
Events

Everything You Must Do in Detroit This Fall

By Updated On 09/11/2017 at 05:09PM EST By Updated On 09/11/2017 at 05:09PM EST
DLECTRICITY
DLECTRICITY | DLECTRICITY

The days are shorter, the long sleeves are coming out, and the tailgates are firing up: in other words, fall has come to Detroit. The city really seems to have something for everybody these days, from five-star restaurants to the free alley concerts we know and love, and of course the abundant Halloween revelry that we’ve come to expect each October. With near-idyllic fall weather and nary a dull weekend to be had, Detroiters have no excuse not to get out and enjoy the city before the snow comes. From beer festivals to pumpkin picking, we’ve got your 2017 fall season covered.

related

Everything You Must Do on a Visit to Ann Arbor
September
kayaking on the huron river
kayaking on the huron river | Susan Montgomery/Shutterstock.com

September

Friday - Thursday
Sep 1-Nov 30
Go fall kayaking on the Huron River
Go fall kayaking on the Huron River
Outskirts of Detroit
This date range really depends on how much of a wuss you are, but we at Thrillist consider kayaking a year-round sport. We recommend hitting up the part of the river near Kensington Metro Park, and enjoying a leisurely paddle through the brightly colored forest. If it’s chilly, just bring a thermos with your favorite warm drink, but don’t forget you need to focus more on your balance now than in the summer. Tipping over in the fall isn’t quite as pleasant as in July.
Saturday
Sep 9
Dally in the Alley
Dally in the Alley
Midtown
Always a favorite, Dally in the Alley caters to everyone, with a family-friendly vibe overtaking Midtown in the day that's good for checking out artwork and an ever-expanding array of Detroit-themed T-shirts. The city’s wild side comes out later in the day for stacks of good bands and, of course, rivers of Ghettoblaster.
Sunday
Sep 10
Go see Snoop Dogg at the casino
Go see Snoop Dogg at the casino
Downtown
What could possibly be a more exciting way to spend your Sunday evening than throwing some craps and then checking out Snoop Dogg in a state-of-the-art auditorium? We guarantee Soundboard will have plenty of fixin's on hand for all the gin and juice orders.
Sunday - Sunday
Sep 10-Dec 31
Root on the Detroit Lions at home
Root on the Detroit Lions at home
Downtown
The Lions are a great team, and here’s why: the fans. If the Lions lose, it’s OK. It’s not the end of the world, and it’s not necessarily surprising. If the Lions win, though, everyone gets all warm and fuzzy in a Honolulu Blue kind of way, and you can feel the giddiness from Coldwater to Houghton.
Friday
Sep 15
Protest (or enjoy) Kid Rock's opening of Little Caesars Arena
Protest (or enjoy) Kid Rock's opening of Little Caesars Arena
Downtown
Everyone in Metro Detroit has an opinion on the new Little Caesars Arena, and on Kid Rock as well -- so, as he settles in to play a six-concert stretch for the venue’s inauguration, swing by to show your support/disdain.
Friday - Saturday
Sep 15-Oct 28
Get Oktoberfested
Get Oktoberfested
Highland Park
Don’t miss your chance to watch a (possibly/hopefully) German guy dangle from the ceiling while playing the piano at Oktoberfest at the Rathskeller. Oh, and there’ll be lots of suds and schnitzel.
Friday - Saturday
Sep 22-23
Dlectricity
Dlectricity
Midtown
Watch as Midtown becomes transformed into a living art installation during this light-based art and technology festival. Featuring local and international artists, the festival’s third incarnation is highly anticipated following its astounding successes in 2012 and 2014.
Friday - Sunday
Sep 22-24
Peruse handmade everything
Peruse handmade everything
Ferndale
Expect beer, bands, and crafty things at this DIY fest, where you can catch a buzz and get a matching hoodie for you and your dog. There’s also food and a lot of hippies.
Thursday
Sep 28
Visit Eastern Market After Dark
Visit Eastern Market After Dark
Eastern Market
As part of the Detroit Design Festival, Eastern Market will light up from 7-11 pm with more than 30 art studios and galleries open into the evening throughout the district. Check out installations, parties, and interactive experiences in Sheds 2, 3, 4 and 5. There will be food trucks and special highlights on the beautifully commissioned street art known as Murals in the Market. 
Saturday - Wednesday
Sep 30-Nov 1
Roll around in the pumpkin patch
Roll around in the pumpkin patch
Outskirts of Detroit
Some people go there to pick pumpkins which they will subsequently carve and display on their front steps much to the joy of trick-or-treaters and marauding squirrels. But choosing the pumpkin is only part of the fun.
Saturday - Monday
Sep 30-Nov 20
Gorge yourself on cider and donuts
Gorge yourself on cider and donuts
Outskirts of Detroit
Cider and donut season nicely coincides with the natural desire we have to store up energy for winter. Go ahead, pack on those extra pounds and enjoy the scenery at one of the D's classic area cider mills while you’re at it.
Saturday - Monday
Sep 30-Nov 20
Get lost in a corn maze
Get lost in a corn maze
Outskirts of Detroit
If you still have energy after all the pumpkin patch shenanigans and cider mill gluttony, we encourage you to continue the fall weirdness at a corn maze. It’s much better than what you’ll get in one of those ICP wannabe roadie incubators known as haunted houses.
October
Detroit Free Press
Detroit Free Press Marathon | Detroit Free Press

October

Sunday - Tuesday
Oct 1-31
Watch classic Halloween films
Watch classic Halloween films
Old Redford
The Redford Theatre is a restored trip to the past, complete with live organ music and popcorn that doesn’t cost upward of $15. Fall is an exceptional time to visit the theatre which hosts spooky classics on the big screen all month; this year’s highlights include Psycho, The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari, Halloween, and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.
Sunday - Tuesday
Oct 1-31
Go to a haunted house
Go to a haunted house
Around Detroit
It’s no surprise that Detroit was the birthplace of Juggalo culture. Each fall, suburban warehouses light up with creepy clowns wielding fake chainsaws and threatening to make you live in the 586 area code for all eternity. Whether a visit is worth the price of admission or not, it’s quite a phenomenon the number of haunted houses we’ve got around these parts.
Friday - Sunday
Oct 13-15
Earn that 26.2 bumper sticker
Earn that 26.2 bumper sticker
Around Downtown
OK, now that you’ve had your fair share of beer at Oktoberfest, it’s time to work it all off and get healthy. The Free Press marathon draws runners from across the state to compete in a race that crosses the Ambassador Bridge and returns through the tunnel.
Friday - Saturday
Oct 13-21
Dress up and get weird at Theatre Bizarre
Dress up and get weird at Theatre Bizarre
Midtown
Theatre Bizarre -- Detroit’s original outstanding masquerade party -- will celebrate four nights of sideshow-style festivities on the weekends of Oct. 13-14 and 20-21. You’ll see the best Halloween costumes known to man here, and you should be ashamed if you try to get in without one.
Thursday - Saturday
Oct 26-28
Become enlightened to the dark arts
Become enlightened to the dark arts
Milwaukee Junction
Artist, macabre, underground -- DAMNED has been holding its own over the years among the slew of Halloween parties in the metro area. Remember, kids: There’ll be plenty of time to sleep in November.
Friday - Saturday
Oct 27-28
Get down with all things local beer
Get down with all things local beer
Eastern Market
The Detroit Fall Beer Festival has been rockin’ for eight years now, always hosting the best in local brews, bands, and food. Dress for the elements!
Friday
Oct 27
Rock out at Creepy Cheapy X
Rock out at Creepy Cheapy X
Pontiac
Has it been 10 years already? This annual series is basically exactly what you’d expect from something called Creepy Cheapy: The Crofoot hosts this baller event of costumed cover bands on four stages, with cost-effective measures put into place with respect to beer and candy. You can also check out all the silliness going on in the bars across Pontiac while you’re up there.
November
Detroit Tree Lighting Ceremony
Detroit Tree Lighting Ceremony | Ara Howrani

November

Wednesday - Thursday
Nov 1-2
Honor thy dead
Honor thy dead
Southwest
You can always count on Southwest Detroit to provide beautiful and warm celebrations of the famous Day of the Dead, a holiday originating in Mexico which honors the lives of loved ones past. There’s delicious pan del muerto to be had and, of course, tacos.  
Friday
Nov 17
Attend the Detroit Tree Lighting Ceremony
Attend the Detroit Tree Lighting Ceremony
Downtown
It’ll definitely be chilly enough by mid-November to enjoy ice skating around Campus Martius, amid a plethora of food stands, live music, and mugs of hot chocolate, while downtown’s evergreen gets draped with sparkling lights.
Thursday
Nov 23
Bundle up for the Thanksgiving Day Parade
Bundle up for the Thanksgiving Day Parade
Downtown
This is actually a good reason to get out of bed early following the biggest bar night of the year. The parade is always a blast for all ages, and there's always a chance to get your mug on TV. Priceless.

Sign up here for our daily Detroit email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun the Motor City has to offer.

Megan Frye is a writer based in Detroit and Mexico City whose favorite autumn activities include, but are not limited to, lighting things on fire, and drinking hot cider while playing air guitar to the original Crow soundtrack. Tweet her about how goth you are at @fryechild.

Related

related

Everything You Must Do on a Visit to Ann Arbor

related

The 13 Most Insane Abandoned Places in Michigan

related

Detroit Winter Date Ideas for Every Night of the Week