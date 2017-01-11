12 Things to Do in Detroit This May

Tue

Cinco de Mayo We would be remiss if we didn’t include Cinco de Mayo on this calendar, and while there may not be a whole lot of specific events to attend, you should at least get some Mexican food from El Barzon, Taqueria El Rey, Alley Taco, or any of the other fine establishments on this list.

Multiple locations

Cinco de Mayo Multiple locations We would be remiss if we didn’t include Cinco de Mayo on this calendar, and while there may not be a whole lot of specific events to attend, you should at least get some Mexican food from El Barzon, Taqueria El Rey, Alley Taco, or any of the other fine establishments on this list.