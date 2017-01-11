10 Things You Absolutely Must Do in Detroit This June

Fri

Cinetopia International Film Festival You can’t always make it to Sundance AND Cannes AND Toronto AND SXSW to see the best films, which is why the Cinetopia Film Fest takes the best from all of those and brings them to Southeast Michigan. Be sure to check out the program for show times and locations.

Screenings are in Detroit and Ann Arbor

Cinetopia International Film Festival Screenings are in Detroit and Ann Arbor You can’t always make it to Sundance AND Cannes AND Toronto AND SXSW to see the best films, which is why the Cinetopia Film Fest takes the best from all of those and brings them to Southeast Michigan. Be sure to check out the program for show times and locations.