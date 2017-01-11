Events

10 Things You Absolutely Must Do in Detroit This June

By Published On 06/02/2015 By Published On 06/02/2015
The Parade Company

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

The 16 Most Outrageous Golden Globes Moments

related

Why Do Some People Smell So Much Worse Than Others?

related

The Best Beers for Not Getting Fat

In Detroit, we like June because it's officially the start of summer, which means there can’t be any more cold days. There just can’t. It’s not allowed. But you know what is allowed? Hitting these 10 can't-miss June events...

Related

related

The Top 29 Summer Festivals in Michigan

related

The Michigan Bucket List: 50 Things to Do Before You Die

related

The 32 Best Detroit Bars for Outdoor Drinking

related

The Top 29 Summer Festivals in Michigan
Downtown Hoedown Fan Page

Date

Event

Location

Jun 5 Fri

Downtown Hoedown It’s your best annual excuse to don your Stetson, cowboy boots, and plaid without someone confusing you for a Texan, and you don’t want that do you??? This year’s lineup includes Rascal Flatts, Darius Rucker, Eli Young Band, and many more.

West Riverfront Park

Downtown Hoedown West Riverfront Park It’s your best annual excuse to don your Stetson, cowboy boots, and plaid without someone confusing you for a Texan, and you don’t want that do you??? This year’s lineup includes Rascal Flatts, Darius Rucker, Eli Young Band, and many more.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 5 Fri

Cinetopia International Film Festival You can’t always make it to Sundance AND Cannes AND Toronto AND SXSW to see the best films, which is why the Cinetopia Film Fest takes the best from all of those and brings them to Southeast Michigan. Be sure to check out the program for show times and locations.

Screenings are in Detroit and Ann Arbor

Cinetopia International Film Festival Screenings are in Detroit and Ann Arbor You can’t always make it to Sundance AND Cannes AND Toronto AND SXSW to see the best films, which is why the Cinetopia Film Fest takes the best from all of those and brings them to Southeast Michigan. Be sure to check out the program for show times and locations.

Add
Sarap

Date

Event

Location

Jun 11 Thu

Sarap Pop-Up Dinner Sarap means delicious in Tagalog, which is fitting because at this particular pop-up they’ll be serving exactly that kind of cuisine, Filipino-inspired bar snacks and street food.

POP

Sarap Pop-Up Dinner POP Sarap means delicious in Tagalog, which is fitting because at this particular pop-up they’ll be serving exactly that kind of cuisine, Filipino-inspired bar snacks and street food.

Add
Detroit Zoo

Date

Event

Location

Jun 12 Fri

Sunset at the Zoo A strolling supper, animal-themed martinis, and access to the zoo at a time when babies, toddlers, and strollers aren’t allowed because babies don’t know how to appreciate martinis.

Detroit Zoo

Sunset at the Zoo Detroit Zoo A strolling supper, animal-themed martinis, and access to the zoo at a time when babies, toddlers, and strollers aren’t allowed because babies don’t know how to appreciate martinis.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 19 Fri

Hour Detroit’s Best of Detroit Party Food and drink from over 30 Detroit favorites like Buddy’s Pizza, One-Eyed Betty’s, Joe Muer Seafood, The Root, and more.

Motor City Casino

Hour Detroit’s Best of Detroit Party Motor City Casino Food and drink from over 30 Detroit favorites like Buddy’s Pizza, One-Eyed Betty’s, Joe Muer Seafood, The Root, and more.

Add
Detroit Riverfront

Date

Event

Location

Jun 19 Fri

Detroit River Days On water, there will be tall ships, Jet Ski demos, and riverboat tours. On land, there will be music, food, and zip lines. There’s more, but you know, Jet Skis and zip lines...

Detroit Riverfront

Detroit River Days Detroit Riverfront On water, there will be tall ships, Jet Ski demos, and riverboat tours. On land, there will be music, food, and zip lines. There’s more, but you know, Jet Skis and zip lines...

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 20 Sat

Royal Oak Summer Beer Fest Pretty much every month in Michigan boasts some kind of craft beer festival, and in June it’s this one. Forty breweries, over 150 beers, you know the drill...  

Royal Oak Farmers Market

Royal Oak Summer Beer Fest Royal Oak Farmers Market Pretty much every month in Michigan boasts some kind of craft beer festival, and in June it’s this one. Forty breweries, over 150 beers, you know the drill...  

Add

related

The Michigan Bucket List: 50 Things to Do Before You Die
Flickr/Alex Dimitrijeski

Date

Event

Location

Jun 22 Mon

Ford Fireworks Nothing says 4th of July like June 22nd! 'Cause in Detroit, we love our country TOO much to wait, so we do our fireworks way early. Also, you have other 4th of July plans anyways, right?

Detroit Riverfront

Ford Fireworks Detroit Riverfront Nothing says 4th of July like June 22nd! 'Cause in Detroit, we love our country TOO much to wait, so we do our fireworks way early. Also, you have other 4th of July plans anyways, right?

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 25 Thu

Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band If there’s one thing we know about Jimmy Buffett, it’s that he likes his cheeseburgers with lettuce, tomato, Heinz 57, and French-fried potatoes. And if there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s that Jimmy Buffett knows how to eat, party, and get you into summer mode.

West Riverfront Park

Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band West Riverfront Park If there’s one thing we know about Jimmy Buffett, it’s that he likes his cheeseburgers with lettuce, tomato, Heinz 57, and French-fried potatoes. And if there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s that Jimmy Buffett knows how to eat, party, and get you into summer mode.

Add
The Color Run

Date

Event

Location

Jun 27 Sat

Ypsilanti Color Run If you missed Detroit's Color Me Rad run in May, don’t worry! You can still do Ypsi’s Color Run in June! And keep in mind that if you’re trying to prep for something like this, feel free to douse the gym treadmill in flour, glitter, and confetti. They’ll understand it’s part of your training regimen.

Downtown Ypsilanti

Ypsilanti Color Run Downtown Ypsilanti If you missed Detroit's Color Me Rad run in May, don’t worry! You can still do Ypsi’s Color Run in June! And keep in mind that if you’re trying to prep for something like this, feel free to douse the gym treadmill in flour, glitter, and confetti. They’ll understand it’s part of your training regimen.

Add

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like