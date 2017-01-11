10 Things You Absolutely Must Do in Detroit This June

In Detroit, we like June because it's officially the start of summer, which means there can’t be any more cold days. There just can’t. It’s not allowed. But you know what is allowed? Hitting these 10 can't-miss June events...
Downtown Hoedown West Riverfront Park It’s your best annual excuse to don your Stetson, cowboy boots, and plaid without someone confusing you for a Texan, and you don’t want that do you??? This year’s lineup includes Rascal Flatts, Darius Rucker, Eli Young Band, and many more.
Cinetopia International Film Festival Screenings are in Detroit and Ann Arbor You can’t always make it to Sundance AND Cannes AND Toronto AND SXSW to see the best films, which is why the Cinetopia Film Fest takes the best from all of those and brings them to Southeast Michigan. Be sure to check out the program for show times and locations.
Sunset at the Zoo Detroit Zoo A strolling supper, animal-themed martinis, and access to the zoo at a time when babies, toddlers, and strollers aren’t allowed because babies don’t know how to appreciate martinis.
Hour Detroit’s Best of Detroit Party Motor City Casino Food and drink from over 30 Detroit favorites like Buddy’s Pizza, One-Eyed Betty’s, Joe Muer Seafood, The Root, and more.
Detroit River Days Detroit Riverfront On water, there will be tall ships, Jet Ski demos, and riverboat tours. On land, there will be music, food, and zip lines. There’s more, but you know, Jet Skis and zip lines...
Royal Oak Summer Beer Fest Royal Oak Farmers Market Pretty much every month in Michigan boasts some kind of craft beer festival, and in June it’s this one. Forty breweries, over 150 beers, you know the drill...
Ford Fireworks Detroit Riverfront Nothing says 4th of July like June 22nd! 'Cause in Detroit, we love our country TOO much to wait, so we do our fireworks way early. Also, you have other 4th of July plans anyways, right?
Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band West Riverfront Park If there’s one thing we know about Jimmy Buffett, it’s that he likes his cheeseburgers with lettuce, tomato, Heinz 57, and French-fried potatoes. And if there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s that Jimmy Buffett knows how to eat, party, and get you into summer mode.
Ypsilanti Color Run Downtown Ypsilanti If you missed Detroit's Color Me Rad run in May, don’t worry! You can still do Ypsi’s Color Run in June! And keep in mind that if you’re trying to prep for something like this, feel free to douse the gym treadmill in flour, glitter, and confetti. They’ll understand it’s part of your training regimen.