Everything You Need to Do in Detroit This Weekend

By Published On 07/20/2018 By Published On 07/20/2018
We’re already nearing the end of July somehow -- which, unfortunately, means summer’s already half over. But now is no time to go into a blind panic, squandering the warmth and sunlight while we still have it; instead, double down on your commitment to fun by capitalizing on every single summer event and concert going forward.

To help you achieve that goal, we’ve put together a guide to Detroit’s best weekend activities, which will be updated each week. This weekend, you’ll have opportunities to take in a Broadway show, do some morning yoga, and learn the intricacies of roasting coffee. All you have to do is show up.

Friday - Sunday
Jul 20-22

Gallery hop around the city for Detroit Art Week

Multiple Venues
The city's diverse and vibrant art scene will be in full, glorious display for Detroit Art Week. More than 100 artists -- from Detroit and elsewhere -- will be featured over the course of one epic weekend at venues all over the city. In fact, everywhere from the grand Detroit Institute of Arts to community galleries like Playground Detroit and Popps Emporium are getting involved.
Price: Free, or varies with museum / gallery admission
Friday - Sunday
Jul 20-22

Sing along to In the Heights

New Center Park
Although Lin Manuel Miranda is now uneqovicably best-known for Hamilton, that show wasn’t his first Broadway success. No, first came In the Heights, which itself won four Tony awards. Luckily, the Detroit Actors Theater Company is putting on its own (outdoor!) production of the show, so that you can enjoy top-notch quality without the Broadway prices.
Price: Free
 
Friday
Jul 20

Steam and chill at Sound Bath at the Schvitz #3

The Schvitz
The Schvitz might be unassuming from the outside, but inside it’s a stunningly beautiful bathhouse, recently renovated to the original glory it opened with in 1930. It’s an absolute must-visit, but if you need an excuse to go, use the third installment of their Sound Bath series. While you steam, you’ll be serenaded by some excellent electronic artists, like FIT Siegel, Ciel, CCL, SOLD, Sliki, and Julian Kendall & Bad Brad.
Price: $15-25
Friday
Jul 20

Get your mind blown by Huun Huur Tu

A free outdoor concert at the DIA would already be tantalizing enough, but this won’t be just any concert. Huun Huur Tu is a long-celebrated ensemble from Tuva, a small Russian republic right on the border with Mongolia. They specialize in Tuvan folk music and, most jaw-droppingly, Tuvan throat singing: a virtuosic vocal technique which really has to be seen (or heard) to be believed.
Price: Free
Friday
Jul 20

Explore mysteries at the Masonic Temple Tour

The Detroit Masonic Temple
Did you know Detroit has the largest Masonic Temple in the entire world? It’s also way more than just a concert venue; if you’re an architecture or history buff, there’s enough surprises to fill a guided two-and-a-half hour tour around the 14-story, neo-Gothic Temple.
Price: $25
Saturday
Jul 21

Dance and eat at Kindred Music & Culture Festival

Roosevelt Park
Kindred is a brand-new, one-day festival that “started out of a desire to create a space and experience to showcase the many ways blackness can show up.” The festival boasts a killer line-up of some of Detroit’s most exciting musicians, like PAYROLL, Bevlov, and Supercoolwicked. Kindred will also have food and drink options galore, as well as other activities; it’s guaranteed to be quite the epic celebration.
Price: $35-65
Saturday
Jul 21

Stretch in the morning sun at Rooftop Yoga

900 Tower + Terrace, Eastern Market
While Rooftop Yoga has four sessions over the summer, this is their only morning routine. If you’re able to wake yourself up in time, there’s no better way to start your day. Afterwards, you can treat your newly refreshed and slightly-aching body to “amazing views of the Detroit skyline that cannot be seen from anywhere else.”
Price: $20 for one class, two for $30
Saturday
Jul 21

Learn the basics of coffee roasting at New Order

New Order Coffee (Woodward Location)
Coffee is a staple that many of us rely heavily upon, but how many actually know anything about how it’s made? For their first birthday, New Order Coffee is tackling this commonplace coffee ignorance head-on with two Roasting 101 classes; you’ll learn about about coffee history, see a roasting demo, and (most importantly) get plenty of free samples.
Price: Free (but you have to sign up!)
 
Sunday
Jul 22

Confound your senses with Rejecting Reality

Red Bull Arts Detroit
Detroit Art Week culminates in an event that literally defies categorization. Rejecting Reality promises to fuse architectural art installation and avant-garde music into an experience that provides an “apparatus for sensory escape” and a “glimpse into another dimension.” There’s no way a one-night-only, all-ages experience like that could not be intriguing.
Price: Free

