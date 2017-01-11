Everything You Should Absolutely Do Around Detroit This Summer

Hark! for ye olde Renaissance fest The BlackRock Medieval Fest is the ideal setting to tighten that corset or wear the green tights that usually sit in the back of your closet, where you hope your roommate won’t see. The thing about this fest is that it lasts for more than a month, so even if it takes a little doing to work up the courage to let your medieval fetish out in the open, you have some time to gather that courage.

The Olde World Village

