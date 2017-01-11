Everything You Should Totally Do in Detroit This Spring

Sun

Channel your inner Jack White, shout "Get behind me, Satan" as you drive the devil out of Detroit The Marche du Nain Rouge is Detroit's annual springtime march to drive out the devil who has plagued our fair city for centuries -- check out our outsider's guide here. As luck would have it, ever since the Marche was renewed in 2010, the city has been getting better and better each year. Coincidence? If it ain't broke, keep dressing up in costumes the Sunday after the spring equinox to drink beer in the streets of Midtown. The starting point is conveniently right in front of Third Man Records, because everything is connected. So your costume can be a devilish Jack White in (dis)honor of Detroit's most charismatic hell-raiser.

Third Man Records

Channel your inner Jack White, shout "Get behind me, Satan" as you drive the devil out of Detroit Third Man Records The Marche du Nain Rouge is Detroit's annual springtime march to drive out the devil who has plagued our fair city for centuries -- check out our outsider's guide here. As luck would have it, ever since the Marche was renewed in 2010, the city has been getting better and better each year. Coincidence? If it ain't broke, keep dressing up in costumes the Sunday after the spring equinox to drink beer in the streets of Midtown. The starting point is conveniently right in front of Third Man Records, because everything is connected. So your costume can be a devilish Jack White in (dis)honor of Detroit's most charismatic hell-raiser.