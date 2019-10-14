Thrillist
We Ate Our Way Across the Country at Our First-Ever Taste of the States Event

There’s one thing we Americans are proud of above all else: our regional dishes. From shrimp & grits, to hot chicken, to barbecue, these delights can inspire, spark debate, and (of course) be cause for celebration. That’s why we decided to take our taste buds on a culinary road trip for our first ever Taste of the States event. We descended on Nashville’s legendary Cannery Ballroom for the ultimate food fest, bringing together some of the best takes on classic American dishes we could find. Then, we threw in custom Tequila Don Julio cocktails (plus some local brews!), backyard games, and some unforgettable live music from American Idol’s Ashley Hess. All in all, it was a red, white, and blue food frenzy -- so we had to share everything that went down.  

Here’s what our culinary road trip looked like:

Bar Otaku

Blue Crab Hand Roll
Traditional temaki-style hand roll

Charcoal Cowboys

Brisket Love Nachos 
Corn chips topped with Cowboy Beans (five-bean blend baked with Cowboy barbecue sauce), chopped brisket, homemade cheese sauce, and candied jalapeño  

Frothy Monkey

Shrimp & Grits
Blackened shrimp, barley grits, cherry tomatoes, red peppers, onions, tasso ham, and cream

Sinema

Smoked Bay Scallops
With chimi-curry blushed piquillo and fingerlings

Slim & Husky's Pizza Beeria

Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza
House-made artisan crust covered with creamy jalapeño sauce, a spiced blend of chicken sausage & dark chicken, jalapeños, banana peppers, and topped with S+H's signature house cheese blend with a spicy honey drizzle

Von Elrod's Beer Hall & Kitchen

Chicken Boudin Blanc
Scallion sesame crackers, Bearwalker Brown mustard, chicken boudin blanc sausage, cranberry reduction, aerated potato, and chives

Jim 'N Nick's Community Bar-B-Q

Smoked Chorizo Sausage & Pimento Cheese Bites
Scratch-made pimento cheese served with smoked chorizo sausage and drizzled with BBQ sauce

Kayne Prime

Popcorn Buttered Lobster 
Lobster served with popcorn and slathered with a melted butter sauce

Virago

Fire Crunch Roll
Tempura crunch, shrimp, spicy mayo, cream cheese, and Sriracha

STK Steakhouse

Braised Beef Short Ribs
Braised beef short ribs served atop creamy jalapeño cheddar grits

Saint Añejo

Coctel de Camarones
Poached shrimp served with avocado, lime, and tomato

Five Daughters Bakery

Hundred-Layer Doughnut
Croissant-style 100-layer doughnuts

We sipped on custom Tequila Don Julio cocktails and brought home a few recipes

Saint Añejo mixologist Wes Taylor and chef Robert Grace created a speciality dish and cocktail pairing with Tequila Don Julio, too

We put our dancing boots to work with American Idol’s Ashley Hess

Then, we took a shot at some classic games

And we took plenty of pics, of course:

