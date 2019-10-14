We Ate Our Way Across the Country at Our First-Ever Taste of the States Event

There’s one thing we Americans are proud of above all else: our regional dishes. From shrimp & grits, to hot chicken, to barbecue, these delights can inspire, spark debate, and (of course) be cause for celebration. That’s why we decided to take our taste buds on a culinary road trip for our first ever Taste of the States event. We descended on Nashville’s legendary Cannery Ballroom for the ultimate food fest, bringing together some of the best takes on classic American dishes we could find. Then, we threw in custom Tequila Don Julio cocktails (plus some local brews!), backyard games, and some unforgettable live music from American Idol’s Ashley Hess. All in all, it was a red, white, and blue food frenzy -- so we had to share everything that went down.
Here’s what our culinary road trip looked like:
Bar Otaku
Blue Crab Hand Roll
Traditional temaki-style hand roll
Charcoal Cowboys
Brisket Love Nachos
Corn chips topped with Cowboy Beans (five-bean blend baked with Cowboy barbecue sauce), chopped brisket, homemade cheese sauce, and candied jalapeño
Frothy Monkey
Shrimp & Grits
Blackened shrimp, barley grits, cherry tomatoes, red peppers, onions, tasso ham, and cream
Sinema
Smoked Bay Scallops
With chimi-curry blushed piquillo and fingerlings
Slim & Husky's Pizza Beeria
Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza
House-made artisan crust covered with creamy jalapeño sauce, a spiced blend of chicken sausage & dark chicken, jalapeños, banana peppers, and topped with S+H's signature house cheese blend with a spicy honey drizzle
Von Elrod's Beer Hall & Kitchen
Chicken Boudin Blanc
Scallion sesame crackers, Bearwalker Brown mustard, chicken boudin blanc sausage, cranberry reduction, aerated potato, and chives
Jim 'N Nick's Community Bar-B-Q
Smoked Chorizo Sausage & Pimento Cheese Bites
Scratch-made pimento cheese served with smoked chorizo sausage and drizzled with BBQ sauce
Kayne Prime
Popcorn Buttered Lobster
Lobster served with popcorn and slathered with a melted butter sauce
Virago
Fire Crunch Roll
Tempura crunch, shrimp, spicy mayo, cream cheese, and Sriracha
STK Steakhouse
Braised Beef Short Ribs
Braised beef short ribs served atop creamy jalapeño cheddar grits
Saint Añejo
Coctel de Camarones
Poached shrimp served with avocado, lime, and tomato
Five Daughters Bakery
Hundred-Layer Doughnut
Croissant-style 100-layer doughnuts