Every Single Thing to Do in Honolulu to Get the Most Out of Your Summer

Check out the art at the Pacific Ink & Art Expo (Hawaii Tattoo Expo) Some of the best tattoo artists in the world come together to celebrate the art and culture of Pacific Island tattooing styles at this annual tattoo expo. Get tattooed, meet celebrities, and partake in skate ramps, live music, hula shows, and food vendors. Bonus: there's a kid zone, so you can get inked with the kiddies crawling all over you.

Neal S. Blaisdell Exhibition Hall

