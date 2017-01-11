Every Single Thing to Do in Honolulu to Get the Most Out of Your Summer

Last year was maybe the hottest summer in the islands ever, which means this year’s heat can’t be half as bad... right? But whether this summer is mild or another scorcher, Oahu has tons of stuff to do to help you forget the humidity -- and focus on packing your Google calendar with super-fun events instead.
May
Date
Event
Location
May 31 Tue
Sway to an acoustic set by Above & Beyond As twilight falls, listen to the soothing sounds of this British progressive trance group in the open-air amphitheater.
Date
Event
Location
May 31-Jun 26
Get into the fun at the 50th State Fair For five weeks, from Thursdays through Mondays, the stadium hosts the biggest carnival of the year, with games, rides, a petting zoo, and circus entertainment. This year, the fair features a new ride called The Equinox, which will flip your body 75ft in the air. Strap in!
June
Date
Event
Location
Jun 4 Sat
Live the marine life at the North Shore Ocean Fest 2016 Watch ocean-themed films, shop a similarly nautical art gallery, and jam to live local music at Kuilima Point all afternoon long... for free.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 4-5
Don't forget to look up at the Biggest Little Airshow in Hawaii Spend a day staring at the sky, watching remote-controlled warbirds, jets, and helicopters fly and tumble through the air at Ford Island.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 5 Sun
Bring your best friend to the West Oahu Pet Walk & Summer Fair Bring your pooch and pals to the island’s west side for a one-mile walk and fair benefiting Poi Dogs & Popoki, a nonprofit organization that helps improve quality of life for dogs and cats. After the walk, take your dog through an obstacle course and a quick dip in the pool. Pup-friendly photo booths and pet food samples will be on site, as will free watermelon and food trucks for humans.
Ewa Beach District Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 7 Tue
Celebrate the good times with Kool & the Gang For one night only, you can get down with jazzy R&B classic hits with the Grammy award-winning band.
Neal S. Blaisdell Exhibition Hall
Date
Event
Location
Jun 10-12
Try not to blush at the Thunder From Down Under Prepare your eyeballs for some serious eye candy... the blokes from the Outback are back on the island with their internationally acclaimed male review, showing off their A+ dance moves -- and, you know, their super-chiseled abs, and arms, and quads…
Date
Event
Location
Jun 10-12
Celebrate all things Pacific Rim at the Pan-Pacific Festival This three-day festival and block party on Kalakaua Ave offers everything from a hula festival to Korean dance to Japanese taiko drumming. Expect delicious food booths, crafts, and vendors. The festival culminates in a sunset parade down Waikiki, with dancers, drummers, high school bands, and cultural clubs marching through the streets.
Various locations
Date
Event
Location
Jun 11 Sat
Get inked at the Sailor Jerry Festival Celebrate the life of Norman "Sailor Jerry" Collins, the first Western tattoo artist to draw from the vibrant Asian styles of the art, who also helped affect positive change in industry standards regarding needle sterilization. Head over to the bars and tattoo parlors in Sailor Jerry's old stomping grounds, where you can nod your head to live DJs and bands, get tattooed, scope out classic cars, and check out a documentary.
Chinatown
Date
Event
Location
Jun 11 Sat
Enjoy the scents, sights, and sounds of the 100th Anniversary King Kamehameha Celebration Floral Parade Find a curbside seat along the parade’s path and celebrate Oahu’s centennial floral parade honoring the great king who unified the Hawaiian Islands. Floats, horseback riders, and cars will be draped with fragrant flowers as they make their way through Waikiki.
Iolani Palace/Kapiolani Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 13 Mon
Experience rice living its best life at the Sake Fest The fine folks at Fujioka’s Wine Times share their liquor knowledge (and spirits) with over 50 sakes, shochus, and Japanese beers to sample.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 15 Wed
Throw down with Waka Flocka Flame Watch the Atlanta rapper perform his hits in Oahu, for one night only.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 16 Thu
Get your geek on at An Evening with Will Shortz: The Puzzle Master If you’ve ever attempted a New York Times crossword puzzle, you’ll appreciate the genius that is Will Shortz. Learn how the puzzle master constructs his challenging word games. We won't make fun of your nerdiness (mostly because we'll be scribbling notes ourselves).
Date
Event
Location
Jun 18 Sat
Enjoy smoky, rich grilled meats at the Honolulu BBQ & Blues Festival If you've been craving real Southern barbecue, come spend a day with pitmaster Myron Mixon, host of BBQ-based shows like Smoked and BBQ Rules. Stuff your face with brisket, ribs, hog, and smoked turkey while you rub your full belly and relax to live tunes by local groups Kalapana, Kahulanui, and Kailua Bay Buddies.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 18-19
Be wowed by Manimal Menagerie Two words: animalistic burlesque.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 24 Fri
Sip cocktails while watching a lion & dragon dance at ARTafterDARK June’s museum art party features the Art in the Time of Chaos exhibit, showcasing archeological finds from six Chinese dynasties. Enjoy the installation while listening to DJ Jem spin Chinese electro beats, then check out a Chinese lion & dragon dance, a medieval sword & archery reenactment, and traditional dances by Phoenix Chamber of Dance, all while nibbling food by Street Grindz and The Pig & the Lady, and imbibing plenty of cocktails.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 25 Sat
Find a new sporting passion at the 6th Annual ESPN Sports Festival Spend the day exploring sports activities and demonstrations, from football to volleyball to soccer and golf. There’s also a sports expo featuring fitness and health products and services, as well as a chance to meet local celebrities.
Neal S. Blaisdell Exhibition Hall
Date
Event
Location
Jun 25 Sat
Get down with the dolphins at the Sea Life Park Twilight Concert Series Na Hoku Hanohano award-winner Amy Hanaiali‘i and Hoku Zuttermeister kick off the park’s summer concert series under stars. Dinner and dolphin show packages are available.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 26 Sun
Break out the crimping iron for Culture Club The popular '80s band reunites for the first time in over a decade to entertain you with their pop hits. See Boy George and company light up the stage. Eighties' attire not required (but appreciated, sure).
Date
Event
Location
Jun 29 Wed
Experience truly excellent acting at WWE Live Back on the island after a seven-year hiatus, don’t miss the chance to see your favorite WWE stars pretend to beat each other down between the bouncy ropes.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 29-Jul 1
Enjoy the dulcet tones of a Jake Shimabukuro concert Catch famed local ukulele virtuoso’s quick fingers fly over the four strings as the award-winning musician stops in Oahu for six nights during his 2016 tour.
July
Date
Event
Location
Jul 2 Sat
Get your festival style going at the 5th Annual Mo‘ili‘ili Summer Fest Traditional Japanese Bon dance, food retailers, musicians, and artisans come together at this modern street festival, where you can honor ancestors with prayer and dance and stuff your face with pizza, ramen, and beer.
Varsity building parking lot
Date
Event
Location
Jul 4 Mon
Settle in for the Ala Moana Beach Park fireworks Bring your beach blanket or portable chairs, find an empty patch of sand along the beach, and get your smartphones ready for Ala Moana Center’s spectacular fireworks show.
Ala Moana Beach Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 8 Fri
Experience true bliss at the Whiskey and Chocolate Pairing Pair locally made bean-to-bar chocolates with the either caramel-y or smoky goodness of some of the world’s best Scotches, and wonder how you ever lived so long without learning about such delicious combinations.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 16-17
Check out masters of the craft at the 39th Annual Prince Lot Hula Festival The lush Moanalua Gardens serve as a backdrop for the island’s largest non-competitive hula show, honoring Prince Lot Kapuaiwa. Premier halau from across the island and nation will perform, free, during this two-day festival.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 16 Sat
Taste your spice limits at the Korean Festival Get your belly ready, because this annual cultural festival brings delicious Korean eats like kalbi and kimchee fried rice. Past festivals have included taekwondo demonstrations, fan & drum dancing, Korean cooking lessons, and even a kimchee eating contest, where spice-tolerant eaters battle for fermented vegetable glory.
Magic Island
Date
Event
Location
Jul 16 Sat
Knock back some amazing cocktails at Mangoes at the Moana Celebrate your love for the juicy stone fruit with tasty, daylong, mango-themed festivities. Start with the Mango Farmer’s Market, mango cooking demonstrations, and workshops. But mainly, go for the Mango Throwdown, where local celebrity chefs create mango-based dishes and compete for mango prestige... and the Mango Cocktail Mixdown, where mixologists fashion mango-flavored drinks. Purchase as many scripts as you like, and taste the fruits of their labor.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 17 Sun
Fall in love with the uke at the 46th Annual Ukulele Festival You can experience the world’s largest ukulele festival for free as the park fills with the sound of internationally known musicians, local celebrity ukulele virtuosos, and an orchestra of over 800 students.
Kapiolani Park Bandstand
Date
Event
Location
Jul 21-26
Pick up new gladrags at Goodwill Goes GLAM! Project Runway finalist Kini Zamora kicks off the four-day event with a fashion show, where aspiring local designers will create upcycled looks from Goodwill stores to compete for scholarships. The remaining days are a thrift-lover's free-for-all, where fashionistas and bargain hunters can comb Goodwill’s collectibles, designer fashions, vintage housewares, and massive aloha shirt collection at affordable prices.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 22 Fri
Truly experience The Joy of Sake Spend your Friday evening tasting some of the best sake in the world, paired with bites from some of the best restaurants in the state... and end the week with a happy palate.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 24 Sun
Witness the Tinman Triathalon Created by athletes who wanted a swim-bike-run challenge without the time commitment required for the Ironman Triathlon on Kona, this race of physical endurance calls for "just" a 750m swim, 40K bike ride, and 10K run. Lube up the old bike and bones and join in... or just cheer the crazy kids along.
Kapiolani Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 29 Fri
Get a taste of Cuba at ARTafterDARK Sip cocktails and enjoy the museum’s exhibits after night falls, and sample a little slice of Havana, with Latin dance and food by StreetGrindz and Sean Priester.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 29-30
Bring your dance shoes to the Mayjah Rayjah Music Festival Come rain or shine, the all-ages outdoor island reggae concert is where you can skank the weekend away to headliners Matisyahu, J Boog, and Iration, and many more artists. Single-day tickets are also available.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 29-31
Nerd out at Comic Con Honolulu Start putting together your superhero outfit: this three-day event features a costume contest, an artist’s alley, tabletop gaming, and panel discussions. Bonus: meet George Takai, who, of course, played Mr. Sulu in Star Trek.
August
Date
Event
Location
Aug 5-7
Check out the art at the Pacific Ink & Art Expo (Hawaii Tattoo Expo) Some of the best tattoo artists in the world come together to celebrate the art and culture of Pacific Island tattooing styles at this annual tattoo expo. Get tattooed, meet celebrities, and partake in skate ramps, live music, hula shows, and food vendors. Bonus: there's a kid zone, so you can get inked with the kiddies crawling all over you.
Neal S. Blaisdell Exhibition Hall
Date
Event
Location
Aug 14 Sun
Get loose as a guitar string at the Slack Key Guitar Festival Slack key guitar, or ki ho‘alu, is Hawaiian for "loosen the key," where guitar strings are relaxed to produce a soulful sound. Listen to artists strum melodic melodies during this free six-hour event.
Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort
Date
Event
Location
Aug 19-21
Stock up at the Made in Hawaii Festival Whether you’re looking to restock your pantry, closet, or cabinets, or looking for a gift for some lucky recipient, this three-day festival is the best time of year to buy local food, books, art, fashion, and crafts conveniently under one roof. Hoarding never felt so good.
Neal S. Blaisdell Exhibition Hall
Date
Event
Location
Aug 20-28
Hit the waves at Duke’s OceanFest This annual summer event honors legendary "Waterman" Duke Kahanamoku with a schedule filled with ocean sports galore. Slap on some sunscreen and ogle longboard surfing, paddleboard racing, swimming, tandem surfing, surf polo, beach volleyball, and stand-up paddling all week long.
Waikiki
Date
Event
Location
Aug 22 Mon
Dance around to Animal Collective Jam to Avey Tare, Panda Bear, Deakin, and Geologist as the experimental pop band showcases their vocal harmonies and genre-breaking sound on The Republik stage.
