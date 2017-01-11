Everything You Need to Check Out in Honolulu This Fall

Summer may be almost over, but Mother Nature is turning up the heat, because, well, it’s Hawaii. Take your mind off your sweat stains and lack of air conditioning by filling your social calendar with this fall’s best events. Don your best tank top and rubber slippers (uh, flip-flops, if you're from out of town) and let yourself be entertained with everything from ramen battles to burlesque to genuinely epic Korean cinema.
Events
September
Saturday
Sep 3
Royal Hawaiian Center
The celebration of Hawaiian culture kicks off on the grounds of Helumoa, the former home of Princess Bernice Pauahi Bishop. Celebrate as the king, queen, prince, and princess receive royal cloaks, helmets, and feather lei to symbolize their reign.
Saturday - Sunday
Sep 3-4
Kapiolani Park
The beginning of September means it’s time to reacquaint yourself with Uchinanchu culture at one of the island’s biggest ethnic festivals. With cultural tents, kid games, entertainment, and food booths, the weekend-long event is your moment to fill up on deep-fried andagi, pig’s feet soup, anda-dog, and Okinawan soba.
Sunday - Saturday
Sep 3-17
Doris Duke Theatre
Get some relief in the form of free air conditioning while being entertained with a full lineup of new Korean films, including a period piece, a rom-com, and a critically acclaimed zombie apocalypse thriller -- the New York Times likened these zombies to "breakdancing corpses." Sounds like a feast for the eyeballs.
Sunday
Sep 4
Queen Kapiolani Hotel
Slather on the SPF, work on your tan lines, and splash around on your day off of work. This party's BYOF... as in Bring Your Own Floaty.
Sunday
Sep 4
Waikiki Beach
Leave the floaties at home, strap on your goggles, and race a thousand other swimmers as you flutter kick 2.38 miles through blue Waikiki Beach waters… or just watch from the shore, drink in hand.
Saturday
Sep 10
Waikiki Shell
Support the preservation of our oceans and beaches with a celebration of art and music. Kick back and listen to bands like The Green and Big Mountain while enjoying beach- and surf-inspired artwork by local and international artists.
Friday
Sep 16
Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall
The island’s biggest orchestra brings Freddie Mercury back to life with Queen’s classic hits like you’ve never heard them before. Class up your music history as the HSO plays the band’s classic hits like "We Are the Champions," "Somebody to Love," and "Bohemian Rhapsody," accompanied by vocalist Brody Dolyniuk.
Saturday
Sep 17
See Sublime with Rome and relive your childhood
Bust out your skanking skills and skip-hop along to the legendary ska punk band as they jam their classic hits "Santeria" and "What I Got," along with new hits.
Saturday
Sep 17
Waikiki
The biggest block party of the year takes over the streets of Waikiki and fills them with Hawaiian crafts, music, hula, food, and happiness.
Thursday - Saturday
Sep 22-24
Doris Duke Theatre
Get razzled and dazzled with sparkly and sexy burlesque dancers from across the nation, with three nights of themed shows. Choose from classic burlesque, an interactive murder mystery show, or a pop culture extravaganza... or better yet, check out all three.
Friday - Sunday
Sep 23-25
Waikiki Shell
The Waikiki outdoor amphitheater is alive with the sounds of island music, featuring island reggae musicians and traditional and contemporary Hawaiian artists.
Saturday
Sep 24
Waikiki
The Aloha Festivals close their monthlong celebration in style, with a beautiful -- and fragrant -- parade through Waikiki. The procession features horseback riders, floats, hula dancers, local bands, Hawaiian music, and of course, thousands of flowers.
Tuesday
Sep 27
Neal S. Blaisdell Arena
Treat your earbuds to a night of R&B, soul, jazz, and funk as Rock and Roll Hall of Fame supergroup Earth, Wind & Fire takes to the Honolulu stage for one night only.
October
Saturday - Sunday
Oct 8-9
Hawaii Convention Center
Get into full geek mode and don your best cosplay, because this weekend event gathers some of the best comic book creators, media personalities, and artists in pop culture.
Friday
Oct 14
Neal S. Blaisdell Arena
The Australian soft rock band commemorates its 40th anniversary as a group, and you get to join in on the celebration. Gifts not required.
Friday
Oct 14
Moana Surfrider, A Westin Hotel & Resort
Ah, three favorite "b"-words come together for the hotel’s monthly Love of Libations event to celebrate beverage and entertainment.
Saturday
Oct 22
Turtle Bay Resort
The resort hotel becomes awash with the undead during this 5K race: runners will receive flag football "life lines," and dodge their way to the safe zone, flag intact, while zigzagging through obstacles. Gather your friends and see who can avoid becoming zombie food. Or, better yet, volunteer to be a zombie yourself.
Wednesday - Sunday
Oct 26-30
Multiple locations
The epicurean event of the year makes it way to Oahu with an urban luau, a Chinese zodiac-inspired dinner, wine flights, a ramen battle, a beachside cookout, an East meets West master chef-made meal, and a brunch battle that’s all about that bass (uh, the fish). Get your tickets fast, lest you're forced to do nothing but drool over your friends’ #foodie photos from your phone.
Thursday
Oct 27
Neal S. Blaisdell Arena
The best-selling musical duo stops by Honolulu for one night only. Bring your lighters (or cell phones) and sway along.
November
Friday
Nov 4
Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall
The cigar-smoking funnyman returns to Honolulu to regale you with his dry wit and satirical stand-up.
Friday
Nov 4
Neal S. Blaisdell Arena
The award-winning musician returns to the island for the first time since 2008, performing all his classic hits.
Thursday
Nov 10
Hawaii Convention Center
For three days, the Convention Center transforms into the island’s fashion Mecca, with international and local designers showcasing their designs with runway shows and pop-up boutiques. Check out fresh fashions, then update your fall wardrobe with exclusive merchandise (or just fantasize about doing so).
Wednesday
Nov 16
The Republik
For an alternative date night, hit up the metal band’s live show for a headbanging good time.
Friday - Sunday
Nov 18-20
Moana Surfrider, A Westin Resort & Spa
Learn everything you ever wanted to learn about the revered island instrument, as the ukulele is celebrated with maker and player workshops, a musical brunch, and exhibitions across the historic hotel.
