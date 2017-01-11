Everything You Must Absolutely Do in Honolulu This Winter

Honolulu Hale

Now that Thanksgiving leftovers have been consumed, it’s time to get into the holiday spirit. There’s no better way than partaking in the 31-year tradition of watching the home of the City and County transform into an island-themed winter wonderland, complete with a shaka-wielding Santa and Mrs. Claus, a towering pine tree filled with lights and an electric light parade.

Now that Thanksgiving leftovers have been consumed, it’s time to get into the holiday spirit. There’s no better way than partaking in the 31-year tradition of watching the home of the City and County transform into an island-themed winter wonderland, complete with a shaka-wielding Santa and Mrs. Claus, a towering pine tree filled with lights and an electric light parade.