Everything You Should Do in Honolulu This Spring

Mar 1 Tue
Honolulu African-American Film Festival 2016 Doris Duke Theatre This great fest has been going on since early February, but you still have a little time to check out some films created by Black Americans about the African-American experience. Screenings are $10 -- $8 for members.
Mar 1-6
Days of Grace: California Artist Grace Hudson in Hawai'i Art Exhibit Honolulu Museum of Art If you missed out on this rare collection of portraits and paintings from Grace Hudson’s 1901 visit to the islands, just stop whatever it is you’re doing and pop in to view them before it’s gone.
Mar 1 Tue
Let John Scofield & Joe Lovano Quartet Blue Note Hawaii The last time these lauded contemporary jazz artists teamed up, it had been nearly 20 years since they played together. Don’t wait till their next reunion to hear such a skillful saxophone and guitar collaboration, this time teaming up with Ben Street on bass and Bill Stewart on drums.
Mar 1-Apr 3
with ‘Harajuku: Tokyo Street Fashion’ Honolulu Museum of Art Remember Gwen Stefani’s Harajuku Girls phase? Well, there’s more to this Japanese street style then Love Angel Music Baby. Come check out all the amazing, original kawaii fashion in this temporary display.
Mar 2 Wed
Megadeth The Republik The 80s band -- known as one of the “big four” of thrash metal, along with Metallica, Slayer, and Anthrax -- is coming to Honolulu. This one’s pretty sure to shake up your weekend.
Mar 3 Thu
An Evening with Santana Neil S. Blaisdell Arena On the other side of the genre spectrum, you have one chance to catch legendary guitarist Carlos Santana playing his classic hits.
Mar 5 Sat
Kalakaua Avenue
Lucky to be in Hawaii Festival Kalakaua Avenue The name pretty much says it all, but if you ever had any doubts, this Waikiki block party will prove Hawaii is the place to be: six hours of live music, a game zone, keiki carnival rides and games, local food trucks, craft vendors, and chances to win prizes for adventures across the island. Don’t want to hunt for parking? Use the promo code “Millwood” for a free UBER ride to the event.
Mar 5 Sat
Temple Emanu-el Kirk Cashmire Jewish Film Festival Doris Duke Theatre The two-week film festival examines the Jewish experience across the world, exploring musical traditions, philanthropic icons, history, and current events. If you want to check out a bunch of these, snag a Festival Flash Pass.
Mar 8 Tue
Juan Siddi Flamenco Santa Fe Hawaii Theatre Immerse yourself in the drama of flamenco dancers, singers, and musicians, many of whom are visiting from Spain.
Mar 11 Fri
Heiva Honolulu 2016 Neil S. Blaisdell Center Watch some of the best dancers on the island shake their hips as they compete in the largest Tahitian dance competition in Hawaii.
Mar 11 Fri
Multiple Locations
22nd Annual Honolulu Festival Multiple Locations This free, three-day cultural extravaganza features activities, dance performances, and art demonstrations by artists from Hawaii, Japan, Australia, Tahiti, the Philippines, Taiwan, Korea, and the United States. Plus: a huge parade down Kalakaua Ave.
Mar 12 Sat
Honolulu On Tap Beer Festival Blaisdell Exhibition Hall Clear your evening, because for just $45 you’ll gain access to over 100 American craft beers for three whole hours. If you need extra time (you will), VIP tickets are available, providing you with one extra, golden hour to partake in all the beer you can consume.
Mar 15 Tue
Shakey Graves The Republik Come see this one-man band break out his guitar, double-pedal kick drum and tambourine and perform as his mix of blues, country, and rock and roll.
Mar 18 Fri
First Hawaiian International Auto Show Hawaii Convention Center Pretend you’re looking for a new car and see hundreds of 2016 cars, trucks, and SUVs displayed at the Convention Center -- yes, including plenty of luxury and exotic cars. Sit behind the wheel, peek under the hood, and pretend you can drive away with your favorite.
Mar 16 Wed
SALT
Honolulu Night Market: Back to the Future SALT The popular monthly fashion show combines local vendors, a food truck rally, live art and entertainment, and a beer garden block party is back -- this time, with a Marty McFly and company theme.
Mar 20 Sun
Wiki Wiki One Day Vintage Collectibles & Hawaiiana Show Neil S. Blaisdell Center If you love garage sale hunting for vintage and antiques, then consider this one-day show your personal Shangri-La. Over 90 vintage vendors will be coming together to sell estate jewelry, Hawaiiana, art, vintage fashion, Niihau shell leis, aloha shirts and more, the hardest part will be figuring out how to fit everything you want into your car.
Mar 24 Thu
Action Bronson The Republik Grab some friends and show them what their playlist has been missing: head to the Republik, where Albanian chef-turned-rapper performs his brand of hip hop.
Mar 25 Fri
ARTafterDARK Honolulu Museum of Art Every last Friday of the month (except in November and December), the Honolulu Museum of Art opens late and lets you peruse exhibits as you listen to live music. Snacks and adult beverages are also available for purchase. This month’s theme is #selfie, with selfie stations set up throughout various courtyards. Perfect your best duck face and snap away.
Mar 26 Sat
Great Hawaiian Rubber Duckie Race McCully Shopping Center Adopt a yellow rubber duck and send it sailing 100-yards down the Ala Wai canal and support the United Cerebral Palsy Association of Hawaii. If your rubber ducky is among 50 ducks or the final duck to make its way to the finish, you’ll win a prize. Before the race, enjoy entertainment, keiki games, and rubber duckie adoption at McCully Shopping Center.
Mar 27 Sun
Star of Honolulu
Star of Honolulu Easter Champagne Brunch Star of Honolulu Champagne for the adults, an Easter egg hunt for the kids, and a daytime cruise for all.
Apr 4 Mon
The Wailers Blue Note Hawaii Of course, the iconic reggae group is now sans Bob Marley, but the remaining members’ musicality will still put a skip in your dance step.
Apr 8 Fri
Kawaii Kon Hawaii Convention Center For three days, the Hawaii Convention Center transforms into a world of all things anime and manga. If you love Japanese cartoons and comics, you can immerse yourself in the colorful realm of video games, costumes contests, an artists’ gallery, cosplay events, fan panels, karaoke, and even a black tie Moonlight Magic Ball, where you can dress up in your best formal cosplay wear, suits, dresses, or kimonos.
Apr 13-May 1
Neil S. Blaisdell Concert Hall
The Book of Mormon Neil S. Blaisdell Concert Hall For three weeks, Broadway comes to Honolulu in the form of the hit musical comedy The Book of Mormon. Trey Parker and Matt Stone, best known for the animated comedy South Park, team up with Robert Lopez, the co-composer and co-lyricist of Frozen, for an outrageous religious satire. Spoiler: it’s really, really funny.
Apr 23 Sat
Kakaako Makai Gateway Park
Honolulu Brewers Festival Kakaako Makai Gateway Park In case you missed the sold-out event last year, you’re in luck. The popular craft beer fest is back, with over a 100 craft pours from Hawaii, the mainland, and breweries all over the world. Admission includes 10 4oz tastings, an event beer glass, and samples from 20 restaurants across the island.
Apr 23 Sat
Harlem Globetrotters Blaisdell Center The legendary exhibition basketball team is bringing their iconic athleticism and comedic skills around the country with their 90th anniversary world tour -- stopping in Honolulu to make you laugh and gasp for one day only.
Apr 30 Sat
The Arts at Mark’s Garage
The Female Comics of Hawaii The Arts at Mark’s Garage Get your laughs on with hilarious female comedians from across the island.
Apr 30 Sat
Kalakaua Avenue
Waikiki Spam Jam Festival Kalakaua Avenue Honolulu officially honors its revered mystery meat once a year, and you, too, can partake in the delight of our beloved Spam. Kalakaua Avenue turns into a Spam-aganza, with some of Honolulu’s finest restaurants serving up their creative iterations of Spam-centric dishes. There is no admission fee, but Spam donations are gladly accepted and donated to the Hawaii Food Bank.
May 1 Sun
Kapiolani Park and Bandstand
89th Annual Lei Day Celebration Kapiolani Park and Bandstand As the song goes, May Day is Lei Day in Hawaii, which honors the custom of making, giving, and receiving lei. With celebrations across the islands, the Oahu program typically includes hula and musical performances, lei-making contests, and the crowning of a Lei Queen and her court.
May 1 Sun
Various locations statewide
Mele Mei 2016 Various locations statewide This festival celebrates the island’s music, hula, and culture throughout the entire month of May, with Na Hoku Hanohano-award winning artists, ukulele, slack key, island reggae, and rock & roll musical events held at various hotels, beaches, and venues across the state.
May 6 Fri
Neil S. Blaisdell Concert Hall
Totally '80s Neil S. Blaisdell Concert Hall You haven’t heard your favorite '80s hits until you’ve heard them played by an orchestra. Listen to Michael Jackson’s “Human Nature” -- played by the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra’s principal trumpet -- and songs like “Alone,” “Boys of Summer,” and “In the Air Tonight” accompanied by a live vocalist. Just yes.
May 14 Sat
Kapiolani Park
24th Annual Filipino Fiesta and Parade Kapiolani Park Celebrate all things Filipino with showcases, craft booths, and of course, Filipino cuisine.
May 17 Tue
Ravi Coltrane Blue Note Hawaii You have six days to catch second son of John and Alice Coltrane play his Grammy-nominated saxophone songs.
May 22 Sun
Kapiolani Park to Sandy Beach, and back
4th Annual Honolulu Ekiden and Music Festival Kapiolani Park to Sandy Beach, and back Want to run a marathon, but not really into all 26.2 miles? Gather five or more of your running buddies, and you don’t have to. This marathon relay takes you through the Diamond Head Crater, down Kalanianaole Highway, through Maunalua Bay to Sandy Beach and back, as you and your friends pass your running sash at each checkpoint. Besides the accolades of completing a 26.2 mile course with your friends, you’ll be rewarded with a concert at Waikiki Shell.
May 26 Thu
Mori Hawaii
Art + Flea Mori Hawaii Listen to up-and-coming bands or local DJs as you shop for handmade local jewelry, rare vintage fashion, locally made artwork, and fashion designs at this monthly urban market. After all that shopping cardio, refuel at food trucks and food tents, then go shopping again.
May 30 Mon
Ala Moana Beach Park
Lantern Floating Hawaii 2016 Ala Moana Beach Park Held on Memorial Day, this festival annually brings together over 40,000 people to honor loved ones: at dusk, thousands of candle-lit lanterns bearing messages for loved ones are placed in the ocean. Those who want to float a lantern can obtain one at the lantern request tent on a first come, first served basis starting at 10am on the day of the event.