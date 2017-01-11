Everything You Should Do in Honolulu This Spring

Sun

4th Annual Honolulu Ekiden and Music Festival Want to run a marathon, but not really into all 26.2 miles? Gather five or more of your running buddies, and you don’t have to. This marathon relay takes you through the Diamond Head Crater, down Kalanianaole Highway, through Maunalua Bay to Sandy Beach and back, as you and your friends pass your running sash at each checkpoint. Besides the accolades of completing a 26.2 mile course with your friends, you’ll be rewarded with a concert at Waikiki Shell.

Kapiolani Park to Sandy Beach, and back

4th Annual Honolulu Ekiden and Music Festival Kapiolani Park to Sandy Beach, and back Want to run a marathon, but not really into all 26.2 miles? Gather five or more of your running buddies, and you don’t have to. This marathon relay takes you through the Diamond Head Crater, down Kalanianaole Highway, through Maunalua Bay to Sandy Beach and back, as you and your friends pass your running sash at each checkpoint. Besides the accolades of completing a 26.2 mile course with your friends, you’ll be rewarded with a concert at Waikiki Shell.