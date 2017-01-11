Events

13 Things You Absolutely Must Do in Houston This August

In honor of what is arguably Houston’s hottest month, we searched and scoured for the hottest events going down this August. Then we put them all in calendar format to make it super easy for you to remember when and where you should be showing up (we’re sorry we couldn’t also do that for your anniversary). Here are 13 sweet Houston happenings this August:

White Linen Night in the Heights

Date

Event

Location

Aug 1 Sat

White Linen Night This is probably the one time your gf will let you wear those linen pants. So slap 'em on and hit this giant white party and street market in the Heights.

The streets of the Heights

White Linen Night The streets of the Heights This is probably the one time your gf will let you wear those linen pants. So slap ‘em on and hit this giant white party and street market in the Heights.

Add
Morton's The Steakhouse

Date

Event

Location

Aug 1-Sep 7

Houston Restaurant Weeks Because when you can feast for cheap at some of the city's best restaurants AND raise money for the Houston Food Bank, you do. 

Multiple locations

Houston Restaurant Weeks Multiple locations Because when you can feast for cheap at some of the city’s best restaurants AND raise money for the Houston Food Bank, you do. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 7 Fri

Last Bands on the Sand It's your last weekend to rock out to live music and fireworks while you dig your toes into the sand and then -- dammit! -- get it all over your car again.

Palm Beach

Last Bands on the Sand Palm Beach It’s your last weekend to rock out to live music and fireworks while you dig your toes into the sand and then -- dammit! -- get it all over your car again.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 7 Fri

Texas Tax-Free Weekend If there was ever a time to buy those $99 kicks you don't need, this is it. 

Multiple locations

Texas Tax-Free Weekend Multiple locations If there was ever a time to buy those $99 kicks you don’t need, this is it. 

Add
Rothko Chapel

Date

Event

Location

Aug 13 Thu

Summer Sounds at Rothko Chapel Treat yo' self to a tranquil night with Creole sounds at one of Houston's coolest art exhibitions.

Rothko Chapel

Summer Sounds at Rothko Chapel Rothko Chapel Treat yo’ self to a tranquil night with Creole sounds at one of Houston’s coolest art exhibitions.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 13 Thu

Blanket Bingo Bring a blanket and a winning attitude. Oh, and at least $10 if you want to actually play.

Market Square Park

Blanket Bingo Market Square Park Bring a blanket and a winning attitude. Oh, and at least $10 if you want to actually play.

Add
Flickr/b+c+c+f

Date

Event

Location

Aug 15 Sat

Lone Star Beer Texas Heritage Festival This four-city food, beer, and music fest -- which you can enter for FREE -- hits Houston on the ides of August.

Silver Street Studios

Lone Star Beer Texas Heritage Festival Silver Street Studios This four-city food, beer, and music fest -- which you can enter for FREE -- hits Houston on the ides of August.

Add

Houston Museum of Natural Science

Date

Event

Location

Aug 15 Sat

Mixers & Elixirs This is your last chance to rage with the dinosaurs for an entire year. If that's not worth $20, we don't know what is. 

The Houston Museum of Natural Science

Mixers & Elixirs The Houston Museum of Natural Science This is your last chance to rage with the dinosaurs for an entire year. If that’s not worth $20, we don’t know what is. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 20 Thu

Michael Jackson's Birthday Big MJ fan? Don't stop 'til you get enough at Lowbrow's honorary b-day party, complete with a bouncy house and Michael's best beats all day long.

Lowbrow

Michael Jackson’s Birthday Lowbrow Big MJ fan? Don’t stop 'til you get enough at Lowbrow’s honorary b-day party, complete with a bouncy house and Michael’s best beats all day long.

Add
Flickr/Theodore Scott

Date

Event

Location

Aug 22 Sat

Historic Glenwood Cemetery Walking Tour Ever wanted to tour the beautiful (and haunted) Glenwood Cemetery? Here's your chance.

Glenwood Cemetery

Historic Glenwood Cemetery Walking Tour Glenwood Cemetery Ever wanted to tour the beautiful (and haunted) Glenwood Cemetery? Here’s your chance.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 28 Fri

Yes! International Night Market Hit this biggest international market in Texas to immerse yourself in diversity through food, music, shopping, and more food.

International Trade Center

Yes! International Night Market International Trade Center Hit this biggest international market in Texas to immerse yourself in diversity through food, music, shopping, and more food.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 29 Sat

Camerata TEXSOM Takeaways Discover the best nuggets of knowledge from this year's TEXSOM sommelier conference, all while tasting wine.

Camerata at Paulie's

Camerata TEXSOM Takeaways Camerata at Paulie’s Discover the best nuggets of knowledge from this year’s TEXSOM sommelier conference, all while tasting wine.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 29 Sat

Pearland Wine & Food Festival $30 gets you wine tastings + 10 food tasting tickets at this fourth annual fest.

Dionisio Winery

Pearland Wine & Food Festival Dionisio Winery $30 gets you wine tastings + 10 food tasting tickets at this fourth annual fest.

Add

