13 Things You Absolutely Must Do in Houston This August

In honor of what is arguably Houston’s hottest month, we searched and scoured for the hottest events going down this August. Then we put them all in calendar format to make it super easy for you to remember when and where you should be showing up (we’re sorry we couldn’t also do that for your anniversary). Here are 13 sweet Houston happenings this August:
Aug 1 Sat
White Linen Night This is probably the one time your gf will let you wear those linen pants. So slap ‘em on and hit this giant white party and street market in the Heights.
The streets of the Heights
Aug 1-Sep 7
Houston Restaurant Weeks Because when you can feast for cheap at some of the city’s best restaurants AND raise money for the Houston Food Bank, you do.
Multiple locations
Aug 7 Fri
Last Bands on the Sand It’s your last weekend to rock out to live music and fireworks while you dig your toes into the sand and then -- dammit! -- get it all over your car again.
Aug 7 Fri
Texas Tax-Free Weekend If there was ever a time to buy those $99 kicks you don’t need, this is it.
Multiple locations
Aug 13 Thu
Summer Sounds at Rothko Chapel Treat yo’ self to a tranquil night with Creole sounds at one of Houston’s coolest art exhibitions.
Aug 13 Thu
Blanket Bingo Bring a blanket and a winning attitude. Oh, and at least $10 if you want to actually play.
Aug 15 Sat
Lone Star Beer Texas Heritage Festival This four-city food, beer, and music fest -- which you can enter for FREE -- hits Houston on the ides of August.
Aug 15 Sat
Mixers & Elixirs This is your last chance to rage with the dinosaurs for an entire year. If that’s not worth $20, we don’t know what is.
The Houston Museum of Natural Science
Aug 20 Thu
Michael Jackson’s Birthday Big MJ fan? Don’t stop 'til you get enough at Lowbrow’s honorary b-day party, complete with a bouncy house and Michael’s best beats all day long.
Aug 22 Sat
Historic Glenwood Cemetery Walking Tour Ever wanted to tour the beautiful (and haunted) Glenwood Cemetery? Here’s your chance.
Aug 28 Fri
Yes! International Night Market Hit this biggest international market in Texas to immerse yourself in diversity through food, music, shopping, and more food.
Aug 29 Sat
Camerata TEXSOM Takeaways Discover the best nuggets of knowledge from this year’s TEXSOM sommelier conference, all while tasting wine.
Aug 29 Sat
Pearland Wine & Food Festival $30 gets you wine tastings + 10 food tasting tickets at this fourth annual fest.
