Everything You Must Do in Houston This Fall

By Published On 09/21/2015 By Published On 09/21/2015
Flickr/Ed Schipul

With the humidity finally dwindling down to levels not banned by the Geneva Convention, the time to get outside and enjoy Houston for all it's worth is NOW. Do so by partaking in these 16 amazing things:

Nightmare on the Bayou

Date

Event

Location

Sep 21 Mon

Scare the living crap out of yourself Test your ability to scream like a 9-year-old at one of Houston’s creepiest haunts, like ScreamWorld, Houston Scream Fest, & Nightmare on the Bayou.

Various locations

Flickr/Nicole Bratt

Date

Event

Location

Oct 1 Thu

Greek Festival Because when you can have both gyro-face and wine-mouth in the vicinity of a beautiful a Greek Orthodox cathedral, you do.

Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral

Date

Event

Location

Oct 2 Fri

Drink at Saint Arnold’s Oktoberfest 2015 Break out the lederhosen and your best attempt at a mustache! Saint A’s bash features a special German dinner, full lineup of beers, and live music. Space is limited, so get your tickets for Fri & Sat now.

Saint Arnold Brewery

Buffalo Bayou

Date

Event

Location

Oct 3 Sat

Hit the Buffalo Bayou Park Grand Opening Help cut the ribbon for the beautifully renovated Buffalo Bayou Park. And stuff your face, jam to live music, and party for nature while you’re at it.

Buffalo Bayou Park

Date

Event

Location

Oct 8 Thu

Festa Italia Bocce, and grape stomps, and meatballs, oh my!

University of St. Thomas

Flickr/markscottaustintx

Date

Event

Location

Oct 10-Nov 29

Embrace the Texas Renaissance Festival No need to imagine what eight weeks of medieval festivities, 500,000 people in costumes, and absolute mayhem is like. Just go see it yourself.

Todd Mission, Texas

Date

Event

Location

Oct 10 Sat

Bayou City Art Festival Get your culture on at this two-day outdoor art festival, set against the striking Downtown cityscape.

Downtown (901 Bagby)

Flickr/Patrick McFall

Date

Event

Location

Oct 11 Sun

Southern Smoke Meat. Wine. Beer. Charity. Sound like the best day ever? It will be. $200 gets you into the block party, where you can taste the smoke from culinary legends Aaron Franklin, Sean Brock, & Rodney Scott, along with the HOUBBQ Collective.

Array

Date

Event

Location

Oct 16 Fri

Oddball Comedy Festival Amy Schumer, Anthony Jeselnik, and Nick Kroll are just three of the all-star comics that will have you feeling maniacally laughing/awkwardly ruining your first date.

The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Tacos A Go-Go

Date

Event

Location

Oct 24 Sat

TACOLANDIA We’re pretty sure the name says it all. TACOS.

The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou Park

Date

Event

Location

Nov 6 Fri

Feast with the Beasts What’s cooler than going to the zoo? Going to the zoo when there’s an unlimited amount of food and drinks.

Houston Zoo

The Brew Mile

Date

Event

Location

Nov 6 Fri

Brew Mile Think drinking a beer every quarter mile for one full mile seems easy enough? It’s not. But it is fun!

Houston Sports Park

Date

Event

Location

Nov 7 Sat

Houston Margarita Festival Waste away in Margaritaville as you sip your way through the best margs in town.

Sam Houston Park

Corkscrew BBQ

Date

Event

Location

Nov 8 Sun

Houston BBQ Throwdown Eat allllll the meat candy at this inaugural BBQ showdown. $55 tickets get you Saint A’s beer and smoked meats from Blood Bros., Feges BBQ, and Corkscrew, to name a few.

Saint Arnold Brewery

Date

Event

Location

Nov 21 Sat

Houston Whatever Fest Anything goes at this two-day music, comedy, and art fest, which features acts ranging from metalheads GWAR to comedian TJ Miller.

EaDo Party Park

Date

Event

Location

Nov 26 Thu

TXU Energy Turkey Trot We know you plan on eating near lethal amounts of turkey/stuffing/pumpkin pie on Thanksgiving (as you should), so feel better about it by completing this 5k or 10k first.

Dillard’s by the Galleria

