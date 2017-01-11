Everything You Must Do in Houston This Fall

With the humidity finally dwindling down to levels not banned by the Geneva Convention, the time to get outside and enjoy Houston for all it's worth is NOW. Do so by partaking in these 16 amazing things:
Date
Event
Location
Sep 21 Mon
Scare the living crap out of yourself Test your ability to scream like a 9-year-old at one of Houston’s creepiest haunts, like ScreamWorld, Houston Scream Fest, & Nightmare on the Bayou.
Various locations
Scare the living crap out of yourself Various locations Test your ability to scream like a 9-year-old at one of Houston’s creepiest haunts, like ScreamWorld, Houston Scream Fest, & Nightmare on the Bayou.
Date
Event
Location
Oct 1 Thu
Greek Festival Because when you can have both gyro-face and wine-mouth in the vicinity of a beautiful a Greek Orthodox cathedral, you do.
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral
Greek Festival Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral Because when you can have both gyro-face and wine-mouth in the vicinity of a beautiful a Greek Orthodox cathedral, you do.
Date
Event
Location
Oct 2 Fri
Drink at Saint Arnold’s Oktoberfest 2015 Break out the lederhosen and your best attempt at a mustache! Saint A’s bash features a special German dinner, full lineup of beers, and live music. Space is limited, so get your tickets for Fri & Sat now.
Drink at Saint Arnold’s Oktoberfest 2015 Saint Arnold Brewery Break out the lederhosen and your best attempt at a mustache! Saint A’s bash features a special German dinner, full lineup of beers, and live music. Space is limited, so get your tickets for Fri & Sat now.
Date
Event
Location
Oct 3 Sat
Hit the Buffalo Bayou Park Grand Opening Help cut the ribbon for the beautifully renovated Buffalo Bayou Park. And stuff your face, jam to live music, and party for nature while you’re at it.
Hit the Buffalo Bayou Park Grand Opening Buffalo Bayou Park Help cut the ribbon for the beautifully renovated Buffalo Bayou Park. And stuff your face, jam to live music, and party for nature while you’re at it.
Date
Event
Location
Oct 8 Thu
Festa Italia Bocce, and grape stomps, and meatballs, oh my!
Festa Italia University of St. Thomas Bocce, and grape stomps, and meatballs, oh my!
Date
Event
Location
Oct 10-Nov 29
Embrace the Texas Renaissance Festival No need to imagine what eight weeks of medieval festivities, 500,000 people in costumes, and absolute mayhem is like. Just go see it yourself.
Todd Mission, Texas
Embrace the Texas Renaissance Festival Todd Mission, Texas No need to imagine what eight weeks of medieval festivities, 500,000 people in costumes, and absolute mayhem is like. Just go see it yourself.
Date
Event
Location
Oct 10 Sat
Bayou City Art Festival Get your culture on at this two-day outdoor art festival, set against the striking Downtown cityscape.
Downtown (901 Bagby)
Bayou City Art Festival Downtown (901 Bagby) Get your culture on at this two-day outdoor art festival, set against the striking Downtown cityscape.
Date
Event
Location
Oct 11 Sun
Southern Smoke Meat. Wine. Beer. Charity. Sound like the best day ever? It will be. $200 gets you into the block party, where you can taste the smoke from culinary legends Aaron Franklin, Sean Brock, & Rodney Scott, along with the HOUBBQ Collective.
Southern Smoke Array Meat. Wine. Beer. Charity. Sound like the best day ever? It will be. $200 gets you into the block party, where you can taste the smoke from culinary legends Aaron Franklin, Sean Brock, & Rodney Scott, along with the HOUBBQ Collective.
Date
Event
Location
Oct 16 Fri
Oddball Comedy Festival Amy Schumer, Anthony Jeselnik, and Nick Kroll are just three of the all-star comics that will have you feeling maniacally laughing/awkwardly ruining your first date.
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Oddball Comedy Festival The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Amy Schumer, Anthony Jeselnik, and Nick Kroll are just three of the all-star comics that will have you feeling maniacally laughing/awkwardly ruining your first date.
Date
Event
Location
Oct 24 Sat
TACOLANDIA We’re pretty sure the name says it all. TACOS.
The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou Park
TACOLANDIA The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou Park We’re pretty sure the name says it all. TACOS.
Date
Event
Location
Nov 6 Fri
Feast with the Beasts What’s cooler than going to the zoo? Going to the zoo when there’s an unlimited amount of food and drinks.
Feast with the Beasts Houston Zoo What’s cooler than going to the zoo? Going to the zoo when there’s an unlimited amount of food and drinks.
Date
Event
Location
Nov 6 Fri
Brew Mile Think drinking a beer every quarter mile for one full mile seems easy enough? It’s not. But it is fun!
Brew Mile Houston Sports Park Think drinking a beer every quarter mile for one full mile seems easy enough? It’s not. But it is fun!
Date
Event
Location
Nov 7 Sat
Houston Margarita Festival Waste away in Margaritaville as you sip your way through the best margs in town.
Houston Margarita Festival Sam Houston Park Waste away in Margaritaville as you sip your way through the best margs in town.
Date
Event
Location
Nov 8 Sun
Houston BBQ Throwdown Eat allllll the meat candy at this inaugural BBQ showdown. $55 tickets get you Saint A’s beer and smoked meats from Blood Bros., Feges BBQ, and Corkscrew, to name a few.
Houston BBQ Throwdown Saint Arnold Brewery Eat allllll the meat candy at this inaugural BBQ showdown. $55 tickets get you Saint A’s beer and smoked meats from Blood Bros., Feges BBQ, and Corkscrew, to name a few.
Date
Event
Location
Nov 21 Sat
Houston Whatever Fest Anything goes at this two-day music, comedy, and art fest, which features acts ranging from metalheads GWAR to comedian TJ Miller.
Houston Whatever Fest EaDo Party Park Anything goes at this two-day music, comedy, and art fest, which features acts ranging from metalheads GWAR to comedian TJ Miller.
Date
Event
Location
Nov 26 Thu
TXU Energy Turkey Trot We know you plan on eating near lethal amounts of turkey/stuffing/pumpkin pie on Thanksgiving (as you should), so feel better about it by completing this 5k or 10k first.
TXU Energy Turkey Trot Dillard’s by the Galleria We know you plan on eating near lethal amounts of turkey/stuffing/pumpkin pie on Thanksgiving (as you should), so feel better about it by completing this 5k or 10k first.