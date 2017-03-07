must-dos
Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Houston This Spring

Updated On 03/03/2017 at 05:57PM EST
Beyonce Concert In Houston
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images Entertainment

Spring is (almost) here and it’s time to make the most of it before the Texas summer sets in and inevitably kicks our asses. Thankfully, Houston is damn near buzzing with outdoor activities, art, festivals, and copious amounts of food and booze all season long. With so much to do, wouldn’t it be nice if you had it all tucked up nicely into super-handy calendar form? Oh wait...

All Season
Magdalena Fernández’s
Peter Molick, courtesy of the artist and Sicardi Gallery

All Season

Wednesday - Wednesday
Mar 8-Jun 21
See why Helen Greek wins awards
Helen Greek Food & Wine
Knock back the city’s best (and the country’s second largest) collection of Hellenic wines at retail-price during the springtime weekly dinner special, Krasi at Helen.
Wednesday - Sunday
Mar 8-Jun 4
See the city’s coolest art installation
Buffalo Bayou Cistern
The Buffalo Bayou’s totally astounding underground cistern just got EVEN MORE ASTOUNDING with the introduction of the digital art and sound installation, “Rain: Magdalena Fernández.”
March
Houston Rodeo
Flickr/Texas.713

March

Tuesday - Saturday
Mar 7-25
Find out if you can still rollerskate
Discovery Green
Boogie under the Houston skyline at Avenida’s The Rink, the city’s first outdoor roller rink.
Monday
Mar 6
Learn the secret to carbonara
Omni Houston Hotel
Taste of Italy is usually an industry event, but this year it’s opening up just for you... and a bunch of other people who are savvy enough to buy tickets.
Tuesday
Mar 7
Rodeooooooo!
NRG Park
Start with rodeo stuff like mutton bustin’ and bull ridin’, jump around at whatever concert you fancy, eat everything you can at the festival outside, and finish the night with an awkward two-step at the Hideout. Go home a champ.
Thursday - Sunday
Mar 16-19
Unleash your inner Irishman
Pub Fiction, Irish Cowboy, Third Floor
Don your finest “kiss me” tee and don’t forget to wear green at Midtown’s biggest St. Patty’s Day fête.
Saturday
Mar 18
Celebr8 local suds
8th Wonder Brewery
With live music, food trucks, and beer, 8th Wonder’s fourth birthday party is way better than any birthday party you went to as a kid… or probably as an adult for that matter.
Monday - Sunday
Mar 24-26
Get all artsy
Memorial Park
The Bayou City Art Festival has been showcasing unique local and regional talent for 45 years, the least you can do is check it out.
Saturday
Mar 25
See what Louisiana tastes like
Constellation Field
Well, not the state of Louisiana itself, but the food in said state (read: gumbo, crawfish, jambalaya, po-boys, and a whole lot more).
Monday - Sunday
Mar 27-Apr 2
Experience world-class golf
Golf Club of Houston
Eight major championship winners have committed to the 2017 Shell Houston Open, including 2016 defending champion, Jim Herman and World No. 7 and 2013 Masters champion Adam Scott.
April
Houston Art Car
Flickr/gustavo.tejal

April

Saturday
Apr 1
Prove your whiskey prowess
Bayou City Event Center
Whiskey connoisseurs -- or just those that like to get frisky with whiskey -- should hit the fourth annual Houston Whiskey Festival and taste a ton of flavors from around the world (there’s also a cigar lounge!).
Saturday - Sunday
Apr 1-2
Well. Do whatever.
Warehouse Live
Houston’s Whatever Fest brings together top comics, musicians (American Football, Ghostface Killah), artists, and (possibly) you!
Tuesday
Apr 4
Get unlimited food samples from over 40 restaurants
Silver Street Station
The annual Houston Press Menu of Menus Extravaganza offers up some of the best (and more importantly, unlimited) food in the city.
Thursday - Sunday
Apr 6-9
Have good reason to go to Sugar Land
Sugar Land
The science behind salumi and kimchee curing, an all-you-can-indulge-in sip & stroll, and a superstar-packed grand tasting are just some of the happenings at the Sugar Land Wine & Food Affair.
Saturday
Apr 8
Check out the best Houston art cars
Downtown along Smith St
Jump in an Art Car and celebrate Houston’s weirdest and coolest festival, which has been taking over the streets for 30 years.
Sunday
Apr 9
Get serious meat sweats
NRG Park
If you had to pick but one festival to attend this season, make it the Fifth Annual Houston Barbecue Festival. Trust us on this one.
Saturday
Apr 15
Get super cheesy
Silver Street Studios
Do you love Houston but feel like it was missing something? That’s because it was. But not anymore, because the city’s first ever Mac & Cheese Fest is finally here!
Friday - Sunday
Apr 21-23
Eat entirely too much seafood
Gulf Greyhound Park
Q: Where can you get your fill of shrimp, crab, oysters, fish and mudbugs?
A: The Texas Rockin’ Seafood Festival.
Saturday
Apr 22
Eat Shipley Do-Nuts totally guilt free
BBVA Compass Stadium (start)
Why are they guilt free, you ask? Because you’re running for them. Sorry.
Saturday
Apr 22
Go black tie at the Zoo
The Houston Zoo
Dress like a penguin for the Zoo Ball, which raises money to support the zoo’s mission and celebrates it through an enchanting evening of music, dinner, dancing, and awesome sounding “animal ambassadors.”
Saturday
Apr 29
Eat burgers and dance!
Town Green Park
Not only can you witness the phenomenal burger throwdown, you can do so whilst raising funds for the Montgomery County Food Bank. Win/win.
Saturday - Sunday
Apr 29-30
Rock out and suck down crawfish
Preservation Park
Between the sweaty fans and messy crawdads, expect things to get messy at the 31st annual Texas Crawfish & Music Festival.
May
Galveston Island Food & Wine Festiva
Galveston Island Food & Wine Festiva/

May

Friday - Saturday
May 5-6
Unwind on the island
Galveston Island
The Galveston Island Food & Wine Festival is a glimpse into island-style living, eating, and naturally, drinking. There will be over 100 wines and hors d’oeuvres from some top restaurants.
Sunday
May 7
Run for beer
Saint Arnold Brewery
Running for a #summerbod is cool. Running for #beerbod at the Santo de Mayo 5K is an exponentially cooler.
Friday - Sunday
May 12-14
Nerd out at Comicpalooza
George R. Brown Convention Center
Game of Thrones and Marvel’s Iron Fist star Finn Jones will be there... will you? Get tix now.
Friday - Sunday
May 19-21
Go Greek
St. Basil The Great Greek Orthodox Church
Take down souvlaki, pastichio, spanakopita, and baklava that would make your yia-yia proud.
Sunday
May 21
Pig out. Pig the hell out.
TBD
Pork-heavy festival Cochon 555, which brings together five chefs, five pigs, and five winemakers, is (thankfully) back.

Sign up here for our daily Houston email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.

Brooke Viggiano is a Houston-based writer who would most definitely run for beer and donuts. Cash her outside @BrookeViggiano.