Every Outdoor Summer Concert in Houston

Panic! At the Disco
Panic! At the Disco

Sure, you could go to an indoor concert and not sweat your face off this summer. But that's not really harnessing the power of rock 'n' roll, is it? Put on a proper display of your true grit by attending a bunch of open-air, cool-as-hell concerts that in reality are going to be hot as hell, because Houston has no ozone layer. If only you had a master calendar of musical merriment to help you do that... oh, wait.

Carnival Houston
Carnival Houston

Date

Event

Location

Jun 2 Thu

Free Thursday Concerts: Robert Ellis Singer/songwriter with Houston roots and folk soul.

Discovery Green

Free Thursday Concerts: Robert Ellis Discovery Green Singer/songwriter with Houston roots and folk soul.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 4 Sat

Caribbean American Heritage Music Festival Island-style dance and reggaetón grooves.

Jones Plaza

Caribbean American Heritage Music Festival Jones Plaza Island-style dance and reggaetón grooves.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 4 Sat

Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band Margaritaville by way of The Pavilion.

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Margaritaville by way of The Pavilion.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 4 Sat

Accordion Kings & Queens Accordion-heavy Texas roots, zydeco, and country & western.

Miller Outdoor Theatre

Accordion Kings & Queens Miller Outdoor Theatre Accordion-heavy Texas roots, zydeco, and country & western.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 4 Sat

Muddy Belle, Ganesha, and Disfrutalo at the Fajita Festival Fajitas with a side of rock.

Humble Civic Center

Muddy Belle, Ganesha, and Disfrutalo at the Fajita Festival Humble Civic Center Fajitas with a side of rock.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 4 Sat

Free Press Summer Festival Two day sweatfest featuring deadmau5, Modest Mouse, and Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros.

Eleanor Tinsley Park

Free Press Summer Festival Eleanor Tinsley Park Two day sweatfest featuring deadmau5, Modest Mouse, and Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 7 Tue

Star Wars & More: A John Williams Tribute A symphonic tribute to an incredible composer.

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Star Wars & More: A John Williams Tribute Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion A symphonic tribute to an incredible composer.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 9 Thu

Free Thursday Concerts: The Quebe Sisters Western swing phenoms turned young adult Americana band.

Discovery Green

Free Thursday Concerts: The Quebe Sisters Discovery Green Western swing phenoms turned young adult Americana band.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 10 Fri

Weezer and Panic! at the Disco Catchy pop punk nostalgia at its finest.

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Weezer and Panic! at the Disco Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Catchy pop punk nostalgia at its finest.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 11 Sat

Rainbow on the Green ft. Reina and Amber Energetic dance and sexy pop.

Discovery Green

Rainbow on the Green ft. Reina and Amber Discovery Green Energetic dance and sexy pop.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 11 Sat

Carnival Houston Lively samba, zydeco, and bomba.

Downtown Houston (across from Discovery Green)

Carnival Houston Downtown Houston (across from Discovery Green) Lively samba, zydeco, and bomba.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 11 Sat

Music Nite on the Strand: the Blaggards Irish rock 'n' roll, made better because it’s free.

Saengerfest Park

Music Nite on the Strand: the Blaggards Saengerfest Park Irish rock 'n' roll, made better because it’s free.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 12 Sun

Boston Just a band out of Boston giving you “More Than a Feeling.”

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Boston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Just a band out of Boston giving you “More Than a Feeling.”

Add
Of Mice and Men
Of Mice & Men

Date

Event

Location

Jun 16 Thu

Free Thursday Concerts: Havana NRG and Mango Punch! Sizzling Latin pop.

Discovery Green

Free Thursday Concerts: Havana NRG and Mango Punch! Discovery Green Sizzling Latin pop.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 16 Thu

Free Thursday Concerts: Airwave 80’s and The Swatchmen '80s covers in all their glory (hairspray not included).

Discovery Green

Free Thursday Concerts: Airwave 80’s and The Swatchmen Discovery Green '80s covers in all their glory (hairspray not included).

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 17 Fri

The Woodlands Craft Beer & Music Festival Tasty craft beers + tons of bands = fun.

Town Green Park

The Woodlands Craft Beer & Music Festival Town Green Park Tasty craft beers + tons of bands = fun.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 17 Fri

Exxon Mobile Summer Symphony Nights The sights and sounds of (you guessed it) the Houston Symphony, Fridays and Saturdays.

Miller Outdoor Theatre

Exxon Mobile Summer Symphony Nights Miller Outdoor Theatre The sights and sounds of (you guessed it) the Houston Symphony, Fridays and Saturdays.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 18 Sat

FreshDark Fest Electronica with a mix of acid jazz, classic hip-hop, and alternative soul.

Last Concert Cafe

FreshDark Fest Last Concert Cafe Electronica with a mix of acid jazz, classic hip-hop, and alternative soul.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 19 Sun

Roots Reggae Houston Music Festival Reggae sounds and Caribbean eats.

Jones Plaza

Roots Reggae Houston Music Festival Jones Plaza Reggae sounds and Caribbean eats.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 19 Sun

Wild Rabbit Salad Local indie band mixing classic rock & blues with Americana.

Last Concert Cafe

Wild Rabbit Salad Last Concert Cafe Local indie band mixing classic rock & blues with Americana.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 24 Fri

Texas Music Festival Orchestra Showcasing musical wunderkinds via famed masterpieces.

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Texas Music Festival Orchestra Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Showcasing musical wunderkinds via famed masterpieces.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 25 Sat

Houston LGBT Pride Celebration Artists TBD, but expect upbeat pop and dance.

Downtown near City Hall

Houston LGBT Pride Celebration Downtown near City Hall Artists TBD, but expect upbeat pop and dance.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 26 Sun

Slipknot with Marilyn Manson and Of Mice & Men Ragey rock to unleash all of your inner angst.

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Slipknot with Marilyn Manson and Of Mice & Men Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Ragey rock to unleash all of your inner angst.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 26 Sun

Vans Warped Tour Classic punk rock, from gritty to pop.

NRG Park

Vans Warped Tour NRG Park Classic punk rock, from gritty to pop.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 30 Thu

Free Thursday Concerts: Kermit Ruffins and the Barbeque Swingers Swingin’ NOLA jazz.

Discovery Green

Free Thursday Concerts: Kermit Ruffins and the Barbeque Swingers Discovery Green Swingin’ NOLA jazz.

Add
Twenty One Pilots
Twenty One Pilots

Date

Event

Location

Jul 2 Sat

Johnny Rivers "Secret Agent Man" singer with 17 Gold records and two Grammys.

Miller Outdoor Theatre

Johnny Rivers Miller Outdoor Theatre "Secret Agent Man" singer with 17 Gold records and two Grammys.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 3 Sun

Star Spangled Salute Free salute to the best damn country in the world.

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Star Spangled Salute Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Free salute to the best damn country in the world.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 4 Mon

Darius Rucker & The Suffers at Freedom Over Texas Yep, the guy from Hootie.

Eleanor Tinsley Park

Darius Rucker & The Suffers at Freedom Over Texas Eleanor Tinsley Park Yep, the guy from Hootie.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 5 Tue

Twenty One Pilots Feeling all the feelings.

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Twenty One Pilots Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Feeling all the feelings.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 9 Sat

Music Nite on the Strand: Ruckus Red dirt Americana.

Saengerfest Park

Music Nite on the Strand: Ruckus Saengerfest Park Red dirt Americana.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 15 Fri

Return Of The Red Eye Summer 2016: Slightly Stoopid with SOJA, The Grouch + Eligh + Zion I Feel good vibe straight from Ocean Beach, CA.

White Oak Music Hall Lawn

Return Of The Red Eye Summer 2016: Slightly Stoopid with SOJA, The Grouch + Eligh + Zion I White Oak Music Hall Lawn Feel good vibe straight from Ocean Beach, CA.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 21 Thu

Dreamworks Animation in Concert Houston Symphony tribute to animated classics.

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Dreamworks Animation in Concert Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Houston Symphony tribute to animated classics.

Add
Country Music Awards
Country Music Awards

Date

Event

Location

Aug 3 Wed

Rob Zombie & Korn That thing we said about Slipknot earlier.

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Rob Zombie & Korn Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion That thing we said about Slipknot earlier.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 4 Thu

Lynyrd Skynyrd & Peter Frampton The Southern rockers and the legendary guitarist combine forces.

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Lynyrd Skynyrd & Peter Frampton Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Southern rockers and the legendary guitarist combine forces.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 6 Sat

Dixie Chicks All-female pop-country trio with powerhouse vocals.

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Dixie Chicks Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion All-female pop-country trio with powerhouse vocals.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 7 Sun

Sublime with Rome & 311 Chill ska & rock music so dope you can smell it.

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sublime with Rome & 311 Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Chill ska & rock music so dope you can smell it.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 12 Fri

Hank Williams Jr. & Chris Stapleton The first of eight stops on the highly anticipated joint tour of the country legend and breakout star, respectively.

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Hank Williams Jr. & Chris Stapleton Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The first of eight stops on the highly anticipated joint tour of the country legend and breakout star, respectively.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 13 Sat

Music Nite on the Strand: Almost Endless Summer Oldies you can groove to.

Saengerfest Park

Music Nite on the Strand: Almost Endless Summer Saengerfest Park Oldies you can groove to.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 13 Sat

Disturbed & Breaking Benjamin with Alter Bridge & Saint Asonia Haunting riffs with lyrics to match.

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Disturbed & Breaking Benjamin with Alter Bridge & Saint Asonia Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Haunting riffs with lyrics to match.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 13 Sat

Zac Brown Band A little bit of chicken fried country rock.

Minute Maid Park

Zac Brown Band Minute Maid Park A little bit of chicken fried country rock.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 19 Fri

Heart Sisters and Rock and Roll Hall of Famers.

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Heart Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sisters and Rock and Roll Hall of Famers.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 22 Mon

Def Leppard with REO Speedwagon and Tesla British heavy metal legends too legit to quit.

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Def Leppard with REO Speedwagon and Tesla Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion British heavy metal legends too legit to quit.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 27 Sat

Sound of Music Sing-A-Long Self-explanatory concert.

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sound of Music Sing-A-Long Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Self-explanatory concert.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 27 Sat

Summer Jam 2016 Music Festival A masterful mix of hometown and national acts.

Alexander Deussen Park

Summer Jam 2016 Music Festival Alexander Deussen Park A masterful mix of hometown and national acts.

Add

Goo Goo Dolls
Goo Goo Dolls

Date

Event

Location

Sep 2 Fri

Music of The Rolling Stones Not the actual Rolling Stones, but it’ll do.

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Music of The Rolling Stones Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Not the actual Rolling Stones, but it’ll do.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 8 Thu

Goo Goo Dolls with Collective Soul & Tribe Society Unlike Meg Ryan, these guys are still around.

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Goo Goo Dolls with Collective Soul & Tribe Society Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Unlike Meg Ryan, these guys are still around.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 10 Sat

Music Nite on the Strand: The Fab 5 Your favorite Beatles covers.

Saengerfest Park

Music Nite on the Strand: The Fab 5 Saengerfest Park Your favorite Beatles covers.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 15 Thu

Hispanic Heritage Celebration Houston Symphony honors Hispanic culture.

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Hispanic Heritage Celebration Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Houston Symphony honors Hispanic culture.

Add

