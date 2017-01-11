Every Outdoor Summer Concert in Houston

Sure, you could go to an indoor concert and not sweat your face off this summer. But that's not really harnessing the power of rock 'n' roll, is it? Put on a proper display of your true grit by attending a bunch of open-air, cool-as-hell concerts that in reality are going to be hot as hell, because Houston has no ozone layer. If only you had a master calendar of musical merriment to help you do that... oh, wait.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 2 Thu
Free Thursday Concerts: Robert Ellis Singer/songwriter with Houston roots and folk soul.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 4 Sat
Caribbean American Heritage Music Festival Island-style dance and reggaetón grooves.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 4 Sat
Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band Margaritaville by way of The Pavilion.
Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Date
Event
Location
Jun 4 Sat
Accordion Kings & Queens Accordion-heavy Texas roots, zydeco, and country & western.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 4 Sat
Muddy Belle, Ganesha, and Disfrutalo at the Fajita Festival Fajitas with a side of rock.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 4 Sat
Free Press Summer Festival Two day sweatfest featuring deadmau5, Modest Mouse, and Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 7 Tue
Star Wars & More: A John Williams Tribute A symphonic tribute to an incredible composer.
Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Date
Event
Location
Jun 9 Thu
Free Thursday Concerts: The Quebe Sisters Western swing phenoms turned young adult Americana band.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 10 Fri
Weezer and Panic! at the Disco Catchy pop punk nostalgia at its finest.
Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Date
Event
Location
Jun 11 Sat
Rainbow on the Green ft. Reina and Amber Energetic dance and sexy pop.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 11 Sat
Carnival Houston Lively samba, zydeco, and bomba.
Downtown Houston (across from Discovery Green)
Date
Event
Location
Jun 11 Sat
Music Nite on the Strand: the Blaggards Irish rock 'n' roll, made better because it’s free.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 12 Sun
Boston Just a band out of Boston giving you “More Than a Feeling.”
Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Date
Event
Location
Jun 16 Thu
Free Thursday Concerts: Havana NRG and Mango Punch! Sizzling Latin pop.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 16 Thu
Free Thursday Concerts: Airwave 80’s and The Swatchmen '80s covers in all their glory (hairspray not included).
Date
Event
Location
Jun 17 Fri
The Woodlands Craft Beer & Music Festival Tasty craft beers + tons of bands = fun.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 17 Fri
Exxon Mobile Summer Symphony Nights The sights and sounds of (you guessed it) the Houston Symphony, Fridays and Saturdays.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 18 Sat
FreshDark Fest Electronica with a mix of acid jazz, classic hip-hop, and alternative soul.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 19 Sun
Roots Reggae Houston Music Festival Reggae sounds and Caribbean eats.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 19 Sun
Wild Rabbit Salad Local indie band mixing classic rock & blues with Americana.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 24 Fri
Texas Music Festival Orchestra Showcasing musical wunderkinds via famed masterpieces.
Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Date
Event
Location
Jun 25 Sat
Houston LGBT Pride Celebration Artists TBD, but expect upbeat pop and dance.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 26 Sun
Slipknot with Marilyn Manson and Of Mice & Men Ragey rock to unleash all of your inner angst.
Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Date
Event
Location
Jun 26 Sun
Vans Warped Tour Classic punk rock, from gritty to pop.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 30 Thu
Free Thursday Concerts: Kermit Ruffins and the Barbeque Swingers Swingin’ NOLA jazz.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 2 Sat
Johnny Rivers "Secret Agent Man" singer with 17 Gold records and two Grammys.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 3 Sun
Star Spangled Salute Free salute to the best damn country in the world.
Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Date
Event
Location
Jul 4 Mon
Darius Rucker & The Suffers at Freedom Over Texas Yep, the guy from Hootie.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 5 Tue
Twenty One Pilots Feeling all the feelings.
Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Date
Event
Location
Jul 9 Sat
Music Nite on the Strand: Ruckus Red dirt Americana.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 15 Fri
Return Of The Red Eye Summer 2016: Slightly Stoopid with SOJA, The Grouch + Eligh + Zion I Feel good vibe straight from Ocean Beach, CA.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 21 Thu
Dreamworks Animation in Concert Houston Symphony tribute to animated classics.
Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Date
Event
Location
Aug 3 Wed
Rob Zombie & Korn That thing we said about Slipknot earlier.
Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Date
Event
Location
Aug 4 Thu
Lynyrd Skynyrd & Peter Frampton The Southern rockers and the legendary guitarist combine forces.
Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Date
Event
Location
Aug 6 Sat
Dixie Chicks All-female pop-country trio with powerhouse vocals.
Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Date
Event
Location
Aug 7 Sun
Sublime with Rome & 311 Chill ska & rock music so dope you can smell it.
Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Date
Event
Location
Aug 12 Fri
Hank Williams Jr. & Chris Stapleton The first of eight stops on the highly anticipated joint tour of the country legend and breakout star, respectively.
Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Date
Event
Location
Aug 13 Sat
Music Nite on the Strand: Almost Endless Summer Oldies you can groove to.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 13 Sat
Disturbed & Breaking Benjamin with Alter Bridge & Saint Asonia Haunting riffs with lyrics to match.
Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Date
Event
Location
Aug 13 Sat
Zac Brown Band A little bit of chicken fried country rock.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 19 Fri
Heart Sisters and Rock and Roll Hall of Famers.
Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Date
Event
Location
Aug 22 Mon
Def Leppard with REO Speedwagon and Tesla British heavy metal legends too legit to quit.
Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Date
Event
Location
Aug 27 Sat
Sound of Music Sing-A-Long Self-explanatory concert.
Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Date
Event
Location
Aug 27 Sat
Summer Jam 2016 Music Festival A masterful mix of hometown and national acts.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 2 Fri
Music of The Rolling Stones Not the actual Rolling Stones, but it’ll do.
Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Date
Event
Location
Sep 8 Thu
Goo Goo Dolls with Collective Soul & Tribe Society Unlike Meg Ryan, these guys are still around.
Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Date
Event
Location
Sep 10 Sat
Music Nite on the Strand: The Fab 5 Your favorite Beatles covers.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 15 Thu
Hispanic Heritage Celebration Houston Symphony honors Hispanic culture.
Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
