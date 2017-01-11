Every Single Summer Festival in Houston, Now in One Calendar

Summer is here. Which means 1) it’s hot 2) you’re no longer wearing pants 3) no seriously, you’re not even gonna wear pants to work, and 4) there are SOOO many summer festivals going on, it’s impossible to keep track of them all... Until now.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 18 Thu
Houstonia Burger Bash CityCentre All-you-can-eat burgers + all-you-can-polish-off booze + all-you-can-listen-to live music = this amazing festival.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 19 Fri
2015 Juneteenth Fest Emancipation Park This year marks the 152nd anniversary of the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation, the 150th year since the slaves in Texas were informed of their freedom; the 42nd year of central Houston Juneteenth Parades, and the 0th year since you decided to check it all out.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 19 Fri
Electric Foam Stereo Live There are going to be foam cannons, and that should really be all you need to know.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 19 Fri
Moody Gardens Hotel, Spa & Convention Center
Texas Tequila and Margarita Festival Moody Gardens Hotel, Spa & Convention Center Is there anything better than tequila tastings and margarita contests? Probably, but that won’t matter once you start sipping.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 19 Fri
Springboard South Warehouse Live 120 independent artists are coming from all over the globe to rock your faces off for three days.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 20 Sat
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
93Q’s A Day in the Country With Darius Rucker The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion It’s a country and western music fest with the guy from Hootie, plus a whole lot more.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 20 Sat
Discover Wine Festival Warehouse Live Because if you’re going to discover something this summer, let it be good wine and music.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 20 Sat
Sherlock's Pub Brew Fest Sherlock’s Baker Street Pub 25 different brews, live music, and great eats are three pretty good reasons to make your way to Clear Lake.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 21 Sun
Downtown
Houston PRIDE Festival & Parade Downtown Celebrate individuality and equality all week long, but make sure to double mark your calendars for the parade on the 27th.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 26 Fri
Vans Warped Tour 2015 NRG Park It’s like being a punk teenager again, just with a much bigger hangover.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 26 Fri
Woodlands Craft Beer & Music Festival Town Green Park You can get day-only or three-day passes... but it’ll probably take you all three to get through the 100 craft beers.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 27 Sat
Night Nation Run -- Running Music Festival Sam Houston Park We’ll let them bill it: “A 5K musical voyage filled with lights, lasers, beats and celebration for the lover of Electronic Dance Music. Run, walk, skip or dance your way through this electrifying adventure.”
Date
Event
Location
Jul 2 Thu
Inaugural Latin Jazz Jam Miller Outdoor Theatre Hit the hill to get a taste of today’s most innovative, influential, and cutting-edge Latin jazz. And do it all with a box of wine.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 3 Fri
Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Star-Spangled Salute Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Happy 3rd, y’all!
Date
Event
Location
Jul 4 Sat
Freedom Over Texas Eleanor Tinsley Park The city’s best fireworks fest features a Bud Light Lime-A-Rita Beach Bash and a Dr Pepper Zone featuring H-town pro-team setups, music, food, and a salute to the military.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 4 Sat
Downtown Fulshear
Fulshear Freedom Festival Downtown Fulshear Because Fulshear likes to celebrate freedom, too.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 11 Sat
Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Bud Light Weenie Roast Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The 94.5 The Buzz music festival features Shinedown, Blue October, X Ambassadors, Meg Myers, and more.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 11 Sat
Greater Houston Rath Yatra -- “Festival of Chariots” Discovery Green The Hindu festival -- which originated thousands of years ago in Puri, India -- is all about promoting the idea of togetherness. So come together.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 11 Sat
Haak Vineyards’ Annual Harvest Festival Haak Vineyards Come out bright and early to harvest, watch the crush, and dance, baby, dance.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 11 Sat
Houston Summer Jam NRG Park T.I. and Lil Boosie are going to be there. Will you?
Date
Event
Location
Jul 12 Sun
1000 Bagby (Downtown)
Colombian Fest 1000 Bagby (Downtown) Salsa, meringue, and fresh-as-hell Colombian foods are a good time.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 15 Wed
Houston World Series of Dog Shows NRG Park Let’s just hope they’re better than this golden retriever.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 17 Fri
Summerland Tour 2015 Bayou Music Center Time to relive high school. Fuel. Everclear. Toadies. Plus more.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 18 Sat
Best Damn Food Truck Festival Ever NRG Park Over 20 food trucks will be lining up in the purple lot for your eating pleasure.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 24 Fri
Space City Comic Con NRG Park Get your nerd on at Houston’s very own Comic Con.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 25 Sat
Bayou City Bonanza: Music, Art & Crafts Fair in Houston Eastdown Warehouse This 14-hour event features live music performances, art exhibits by emerging local talents, a gut-busting comedic showcase, interactive activities, and free Ziegenbock for ages 21+.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 26 Sun
H-Town Sneaker Summit NRG Park Hardcore collectors, street wear brands, and local boutiques show up to show off the dopest kicks around.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 31-Aug 2
Hunters Extravaganza NRG Park The granddaddy of ALL Texas hunting shows is hitting Houston for three days. Try out the latest deer-hunting equipment, hunting accessories, hunting clothing, rifles, knives, archery gear & other exciting stuff.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 31 Fri
Houston Shakespeare Festival Miller Outdoor Theater Catch free alternating performances of Macbeth and The Merchant of Venice. Hill seating is open and reserved seats are available for free.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 1 Sat
Houston Black Heritage Music & Arts Festival Discovery Green Celebrate the essence of spirit through music, dance, arts, and more.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 1 Sat
The streets of the Heights
White Linen Night The streets of the Heights Don your best P. Diddy gear and head to the Heights for an all-out street fest and market.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 1 Sat
Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Rockstar Energy Mayhem Festival Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Jam to face-melting rock from with Slayer, King Diamond, Hellyeah, The Devil Wears Prada, and more.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 1 Sat
Jones Plaza, 610 Louisiana St
Houston Latin Fest Jones Plaza, 610 Louisiana St You don’t have to be Latin to know that Latin dance, music, and culture are terrific. As is the food.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 29 Sat
4th. Annual Pearland Wine & Food Festival Dionisio Winery August is hot. Cool off with crisp wine and plenty of fresh eats.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 4 Fri
BrewMasters Craft Brew Festival Moody Gardens (Galveston) The Labor Day weekend was made for beer (... right?). Hit the largest craft beer celebration at the beach for a BrewLicious Brews and Food Pairing and BrewHaha Grand Tasting.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 5 Sat
Digifest Sam Houston Race Park Hit this all-day outdoor festival for food, games, and performances from Jack & Jack, Aaron Carpenter, Sam Pottorff, and more.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 5 Sat
Houston African Arts Festival Bayou City Event Center Catch live performances of music, dance, poetry, and more.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 9 Wed
Houston Fine Art Fair NRG Center Art lovers shouldn’t miss this huge fair featuring modern and contemporary masters, mid-career, and emerging artists from around the globe.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 12 Sat
Untapped Festival Discovery Green Over 200 premium brews and plenty of live music and cool beats will keep you happy, even if summer is ending.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 19 Sat
Houston Hot Sauce Festival Stafford Centre Prove your love of all things hot through lick-a-thons and ghost pepper contests. Or just show up to taste, drink, and shop.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 19 Sat
3rd Annual Pearland International Festival Pearland Independence Park Get cultured through over-eating all the foods and buzzed dancing to sounds from around the world.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 19 Sat
Whiskies of the World Expo The WestChase Marriott If there’s one thing Texans love more than a hot sauce festival, it’s got to be a whiskey one.