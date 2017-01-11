Events

Every Single Summer Festival in Houston, Now in One Calendar

Published On 06/08/2015
Pride Houston, Inc.

Summer is here. Which means 1) it’s hot 2) you’re no longer wearing pants 3) no seriously, you’re not even gonna wear pants to work, and 4) there are SOOO many summer festivals going on, it’s impossible to keep track of them all... Until now.

Pride Houston, Inc.

Date

Event

Location

Jun 18 Thu

Houstonia Burger Bash All-you-can-eat burgers + all-you-can-polish-off booze + all-you-can-listen-to live music = this amazing festival.

CityCentre

Date

Event

Location

Jun 19 Fri

2015 Juneteenth Fest This year marks the 152nd anniversary of the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation, the 150th year since the slaves in Texas were informed of their freedom; the 42nd year of central Houston Juneteenth Parades, and the 0th year since you decided to check it all out.

Emancipation Park

Date

Event

Location

Jun 19 Fri

Electric Foam There are going to be foam cannons, and that should really be all you need to know.

Stereo Live

Date

Event

Location

Jun 19 Fri

Texas Tequila and Margarita Festival Is there anything better than tequila tastings and margarita contests? Probably, but that won’t matter once you start sipping.

Moody Gardens Hotel, Spa & Convention Center

Date

Event

Location

Jun 19 Fri

Springboard South 120 independent artists are coming from all over the globe to rock your faces off for three days.

Warehouse Live

Date

Event

Location

Jun 20 Sat

93Q’s A Day in the Country With Darius Rucker It’s a country and western music fest with the guy from Hootie, plus a whole lot more.

The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Date

Event

Location

Jun 20 Sat

Discover Wine Festival Because if you’re going to discover something this summer, let it be good wine and music.

Warehouse Live

Date

Event

Location

Jun 20 Sat

Sherlock's Pub Brew Fest 25 different brews, live music, and great eats are three pretty good reasons to make your way to Clear Lake.

Sherlock’s Baker Street Pub

Date

Event

Location

Jun 21 Sun

Houston PRIDE Festival & Parade Celebrate individuality and equality all week long, but make sure to double mark your calendars for the parade on the 27th.

Downtown

Date

Event

Location

Jun 26 Fri

Vans Warped Tour 2015 It’s like being a punk teenager again, just with a much bigger hangover.

NRG Park

Date

Event

Location

Jun 26 Fri

Woodlands Craft Beer & Music Festival You can get day-only or three-day passes... but it’ll probably take you all three to get through the 100 craft beers.

Town Green Park

Date

Event

Location

Jun 27 Sat

Night Nation Run -- Running Music Festival We’ll let them bill it: “A 5K musical voyage filled with lights, lasers, beats and celebration for the lover of Electronic Dance Music. Run, walk, skip or dance your way through this electrifying adventure.”

Sam Houston Park

Flickr/Robert Couse-Baker

Date

Event

Location

Jul 2 Thu

Inaugural Latin Jazz Jam Hit the hill to get a taste of today’s most innovative, influential, and cutting-edge Latin jazz. And do it all with a box of wine.

Miller Outdoor Theatre

Date

Event

Location

Jul 3 Fri

Star-Spangled Salute Happy 3rd, y’all!

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Date

Event

Location

Jul 4 Sat

Freedom Over Texas The city’s best fireworks fest features a Bud Light Lime-A-Rita Beach Bash and a Dr Pepper Zone featuring H-town pro-team setups, music, food, and a salute to the military.

Eleanor Tinsley Park

Date

Event

Location

Jul 4 Sat

Fulshear Freedom Festival Because Fulshear likes to celebrate freedom, too.

Downtown Fulshear

Date

Event

Location

Jul 11 Sat

Bud Light Weenie Roast The 94.5 The Buzz music festival features Shinedown, Blue October, X Ambassadors, Meg Myers, and more.

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Date

Event

Location

Jul 11 Sat

Greater Houston Rath Yatra -- “Festival of Chariots” The Hindu festival -- which originated thousands of years ago in Puri, India -- is all about promoting the idea of togetherness. So come together.

Discovery Green

Date

Event

Location

Jul 11 Sat

Haak Vineyards’ Annual Harvest Festival Come out bright and early to harvest, watch the crush, and dance, baby, dance.

Haak Vineyards

Date

Event

Location

Jul 11 Sat

Houston Summer Jam T.I. and Lil Boosie are going to be there. Will you?

NRG Park

Date

Event

Location

Jul 12 Sun

Colombian Fest Salsa, meringue, and fresh-as-hell Colombian foods are a good time.

1000 Bagby (Downtown)

Date

Event

Location

Jul 15 Wed

Houston World Series of Dog Shows Let’s just hope they’re better than this golden retriever.

NRG Park

Date

Event

Location

Jul 17 Fri

Summerland Tour 2015 Time to relive high school. Fuel. Everclear. Toadies. Plus more.

Bayou Music Center

Date

Event

Location

Jul 18 Sat

Best Damn Food Truck Festival Ever Over 20 food trucks will be lining up in the purple lot for your eating pleasure.

NRG Park

Date

Event

Location

Jul 24 Fri

Space City Comic Con Get your nerd on at Houston’s very own Comic Con.

NRG Park

Date

Event

Location

Jul 25 Sat

Bayou City Bonanza: Music, Art & Crafts Fair in Houston This 14-hour event features live music performances, art exhibits by emerging local talents, a gut-busting comedic showcase, interactive activities, and free Ziegenbock for ages 21+.

Eastdown Warehouse

Date

Event

Location

Jul 26 Sun

H-Town Sneaker Summit Hardcore collectors, street wear brands, and local boutiques show up to show off the dopest kicks around.

NRG Park

Date

Event

Location

Jul 31-Aug 2

Hunters Extravaganza The granddaddy of ALL Texas hunting shows is hitting Houston for three days. Try out the latest deer-hunting equipment, hunting accessories, hunting clothing, rifles, knives, archery gear & other exciting stuff.

NRG Park

Date

Event

Location

Jul 31 Fri

Houston Shakespeare Festival Catch free alternating performances of Macbeth and The Merchant of Venice. Hill seating is open and reserved seats are available for free.

Miller Outdoor Theater

Flickr/Matt Biddulph

Date

Event

Location

Aug 1 Sat

Houston Black Heritage Music & Arts Festival Celebrate the essence of spirit through music, dance, arts, and more.

Discovery Green

Date

Event

Location

Aug 1 Sat

White Linen Night Don your best P. Diddy gear and head to the Heights for an all-out street fest and market.

The streets of the Heights

Date

Event

Location

Aug 1 Sat

Rockstar Energy Mayhem Festival Jam to face-melting rock from with Slayer, King Diamond, Hellyeah, The Devil Wears Prada, and more.

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Date

Event

Location

Aug 1 Sat

Houston Latin Fest You don’t have to be Latin to know that Latin dance, music, and culture are terrific. As is the food.

Jones Plaza, 610 Louisiana St

Date

Event

Location

Aug 29 Sat

4th. Annual Pearland Wine & Food Festival August is hot. Cool off with crisp wine and plenty of fresh eats.

Dionisio Winery

Galveston Island Brewing

Date

Event

Location

Sep 4 Fri

BrewMasters Craft Brew Festival The Labor Day weekend was made for beer (... right?). Hit the largest craft beer celebration at the beach for a BrewLicious Brews and Food Pairing and BrewHaha Grand Tasting.

Moody Gardens (Galveston)

Date

Event

Location

Sep 5 Sat

Digifest Hit this all-day outdoor festival for food, games, and performances from Jack & Jack, Aaron Carpenter, Sam Pottorff, and more.

Sam Houston Race Park

Date

Event

Location

Sep 5 Sat

Houston African Arts Festival Catch live performances of music, dance, poetry, and more.

Bayou City Event Center

Date

Event

Location

Sep 9 Wed

Houston Fine Art Fair Art lovers shouldn’t miss this huge fair featuring modern and contemporary masters, mid-career, and emerging artists from around the globe.

NRG Center

Date

Event

Location

Sep 12 Sat

Untapped Festival Over 200 premium brews and plenty of live music and cool beats will keep you happy, even if summer is ending.

Discovery Green

Date

Event

Location

Sep 19 Sat

Houston Hot Sauce Festival Prove your love of all things hot through lick-a-thons and ghost pepper contests. Or just show up to taste, drink, and shop.

Stafford Centre

Date

Event

Location

Sep 19 Sat

3rd Annual Pearland International Festival Get cultured through over-eating all the foods and buzzed dancing to sounds from around the world.

Pearland Independence Park

Date

Event

Location

Sep 19 Sat

Whiskies of the World Expo If there’s one thing Texans love more than a hot sauce festival, it’s got to be a whiskey one.

The WestChase Marriott

