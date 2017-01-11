Events

Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Houston This Winter

By Published On 12/09/2015 By Published On 12/09/2015
Flickr/Tiffany

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Best (and Worst) Hotel Rewards Programs for Every Traveler

related

The 19 Most '90s Movies on Netflix

related

Here's the Moment Anthony Bourdain Exposed How Fake Travel Shows Are

Winter is here. And in Houston, it’s mercifully short. So to help you get through those few weeks of cold, we put together a list of the coolest wintery-type things for you to do this season. Then, because it’s Houston, we added some just-plain-fun things that have nothing to do with cold weather at all. 

Editor's Note: We'll be updating this throughout the season, so keep checking back to stay up to date on all the best winter happenings.

Related

related

45 Things to Do in Houston for $10 or Less

related

Your Definitive Guide to the Best Oyster Happy Hours in Houston

related

The Best Date Spot in Each Houston 'Hood

related

45 Things to Do in Houston for $10 or Less
Houston Zoo

Date

Event

Location

Dec 9-Jan 9

See the Zoo Lights Because seeing two million lights and 15ft-tall colorful projections glittering over live oak trees and animal sculptures is pretty cool.

Houston Zoo

See the Zoo Lights Houston Zoo Because seeing two million lights and 15ft-tall colorful projections glittering over live oak trees and animal sculptures is pretty cool.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Dec 9-Feb 9

Skate the Green Take advantage of the frost with a limited time only outdoor skate at the ICE.

Discovery Green

Skate the Green Discovery Green Take advantage of the frost with a limited time only outdoor skate at the ICE.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Dec 9-Feb 21

Get blinded by the lights Bruce Munro’s super spectacular Field of Lights installation features 4,500 glass spheres connected with illuminated optic fiber. 

Discovery Green

Get blinded by the lights Discovery Green Bruce Munro’s super spectacular Field of Lights installation features 4,500 glass spheres connected with illuminated optic fiber. 

Add
Discovery Green

Date

Event

Location

Dec 9 Fri

Get dizzy at Los Trompos Is it a cool art installation by internationally-acclaimed Mexico City designers or is it a spinning top that you can play on til you get sick? Trick question. It’s both!

Discovery Green

Get dizzy at Los Trompos Discovery Green Is it a cool art installation by internationally-acclaimed Mexico City designers or is it a spinning top that you can play on til you get sick? Trick question. It’s both!

Add
Santa's Flask

Date

Event

Location

Dec 12 Sat

Get lit in the Heights Pack a cooler-wagon and some spiked cocoa and bring it to the 28th annual Lights in the Heights. 

The streets of the Heights 

Get lit in the Heights The streets of the Heights  Pack a cooler-wagon and some spiked cocoa and bring it to the 28th annual Lights in the Heights. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Dec 13 Sun

Play in the streets The streets of Midtown will be closed to cars and open to you for the last Sunday Streets of the year.

Midtown (Smith b/w Elgin & W. Gray, Gray b/w Smith & Valentine)

Play in the streets Midtown (Smith b/w Elgin & W. Gray, Gray b/w Smith & Valentine) The streets of Midtown will be closed to cars and open to you for the last Sunday Streets of the year.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Dec 19 Sat

Do the Santa Crawl It’s kinda like walking “The Dinosaur” except you’re dressed as Santa instead of in your finest 80s cave wear. Okay, so it’s nothing like doing that at all. It is fun, though. 

Midtown Drinkery

Do the Santa Crawl Midtown Drinkery It’s kinda like walking “The Dinosaur” except you’re dressed as Santa instead of in your finest 80s cave wear. Okay, so it’s nothing like doing that at all. It is fun, though. 

Add
Jonathan's The Rub

Date

Event

Location

Dec 21 Mon

Smash burgers! Celebrate yet another National Hamburger Day with the 10 best burgers, the best burgers by ‘hood, the most under-the-radar burgers, or the best burger bargains.

Anywhere you damn well please

Smash burgers! Anywhere you damn well please Celebrate yet another National Hamburger Day with the 10 best burgers, the best burgers by ‘hood, the most under-the-radar burgers, or the best burger bargains.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Dec 21 Mon

Feast on the Seven Fishes The guys over at P&P have invited some friends to help them cook up a holiday feast, but you’ve probably never heard of them. They’re just some chefs from unknown places like Hugo’s, Coltivare, State of Grace, Underbelly, and Kata Robata. JK! You totally know them. Don’t miss this.

The Pass & Provisions

Feast on the Seven Fishes The Pass & Provisions The guys over at P&P have invited some friends to help them cook up a holiday feast, but you’ve probably never heard of them. They’re just some chefs from unknown places like Hugo’s, Coltivare, State of Grace, Underbelly, and Kata Robata. JK! You totally know them. Don’t miss this.

Add

related

Your Definitive Guide to the Best Oyster Happy Hours in Houston
Yaga's Chili Quest & Beer Fest

Date

Event

Location

Jan 15-16

Eat allllll the chili And drink allllll the beer at the 7th Annual Chili Quest & Beer Fest

Galveston Strand (23rd/Strand)

Eat allllll the chili Galveston Strand (23rd/Strand) And drink allllll the beer at the 7th Annual Chili Quest & Beer Fest

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jan 17 Sun

Hit the pavement The Chevron Houston Marathon runners will be making their way through the city. If you’re not one of them, the least you can do is tailgate and cheer them on.

Starting and finishing Downtown

Hit the pavement Starting and finishing Downtown The Chevron Houston Marathon runners will be making their way through the city. If you’re not one of them, the least you can do is tailgate and cheer them on.

Add
Flickr/Galveston.com

Date

Event

Location

Jan 29-Feb 9

Get your bead on! Mardi Gras means beads, booze, and some other “b” word we can’t think of right now. Beach. That’s it.

The Strand, Galveston

Get your bead on! The Strand, Galveston Mardi Gras means beads, booze, and some other “b” word we can’t think of right now. Beach. That’s it.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jan 30 Sat

Run the Choco Loco Because if you’re going to run a 5 or 10k, let it end with a fountain of chocolate.

Uptown Park

Run the Choco Loco Uptown Park Because if you’re going to run a 5 or 10k, let it end with a fountain of chocolate.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jan 31 Sun

Nosh your way through Houston Eatsie Boys’ Chef Matt Marcus and Bernie’s Burger Bus’ Chef Justin Turner will show you their favorite spots to nosh on this Jewish Food Tour.

Begins at Central Market parking lot

Nosh your way through Houston Begins at Central Market parking lot Eatsie Boys’ Chef Matt Marcus and Bernie’s Burger Bus’ Chef Justin Turner will show you their favorite spots to nosh on this Jewish Food Tour.

Add
Flickr/Alisa Cooper

Date

Event

Location

Feb 11 Thu

Do a St. Patty's Pub Crawl Crawlers will make their way through Midtown -- aka ground zero for all things green this holiday. 

Midtown

Do a St. Patty's Pub Crawl Midtown Crawlers will make their way through Midtown -- aka ground zero for all things green this holiday. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Feb 25 Thu

Taste the smoke Pregame for the Houston Rodeo with some killer eats at the World Championship Bar-B-Que Contest.

NRG Park

Taste the smoke NRG Park Pregame for the Houston Rodeo with some killer eats at the World Championship Bar-B-Que Contest.

Add
COCHON 555 US TOUR

Date

Event

Location

Feb 28 Sun

Pig out at Cochon555 The elite traveling food competition featuring five top chefs, five pigs, and five winemakers is back to make you fat and happy.

JW Marriott Houston

Pig out at Cochon555 JW Marriott Houston The elite traveling food competition featuring five top chefs, five pigs, and five winemakers is back to make you fat and happy.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Mar 1 Tue

Do the rodeo Mutton bustin’ + bull ridin’ + boozy dancin’ = good times at the HLSR.

NRG Park

Do the rodeo NRG Park Mutton bustin’ + bull ridin’ + boozy dancin’ = good times at the HLSR.

Add

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like