Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Houston This Winter

Winter is here. And in Houston, it’s mercifully short. So to help you get through those few weeks of cold, we put together a list of the coolest wintery-type things for you to do this season. Then, because it’s Houston, we added some just-plain-fun things that have nothing to do with cold weather at all.
Editor's Note: We'll be updating this throughout the season, so keep checking back to stay up to date on all the best winter happenings.
Dec 9-Jan 9
See the Zoo Lights Houston Zoo Because seeing two million lights and 15ft-tall colorful projections glittering over live oak trees and animal sculptures is pretty cool.
Dec 9-Feb 9
Skate the Green Discovery Green Take advantage of the frost with a limited time only outdoor skate at the ICE.
Dec 9-Feb 21
Get blinded by the lights Discovery Green Bruce Munro’s super spectacular Field of Lights installation features 4,500 glass spheres connected with illuminated optic fiber.
Dec 9 Fri
Get dizzy at Los Trompos Discovery Green Is it a cool art installation by internationally-acclaimed Mexico City designers or is it a spinning top that you can play on til you get sick? Trick question. It’s both!
Dec 12 Sat
The streets of the Heights
Get lit in the Heights The streets of the Heights Pack a cooler-wagon and some spiked cocoa and bring it to the 28th annual Lights in the Heights.
Dec 13 Sun
Midtown (Smith b/w Elgin & W. Gray, Gray b/w Smith & Valentine)
Play in the streets Midtown (Smith b/w Elgin & W. Gray, Gray b/w Smith & Valentine) The streets of Midtown will be closed to cars and open to you for the last Sunday Streets of the year.
Dec 19 Sat
Do the Santa Crawl Midtown Drinkery It’s kinda like walking “The Dinosaur” except you’re dressed as Santa instead of in your finest 80s cave wear. Okay, so it’s nothing like doing that at all. It is fun, though.
Dec 21 Mon
Anywhere you damn well please
Smash burgers! Anywhere you damn well please Celebrate yet another National Hamburger Day with the 10 best burgers, the best burgers by ‘hood, the most under-the-radar burgers, or the best burger bargains.
Dec 21 Mon
Feast on the Seven Fishes The Pass & Provisions The guys over at P&P have invited some friends to help them cook up a holiday feast, but you’ve probably never heard of them. They’re just some chefs from unknown places like Hugo’s, Coltivare, State of Grace, Underbelly, and Kata Robata. JK! You totally know them. Don’t miss this.
Jan 15-16
Galveston Strand (23rd/Strand)
Eat allllll the chili Galveston Strand (23rd/Strand) And drink allllll the beer at the 7th Annual Chili Quest & Beer Fest
Jan 17 Sun
Starting and finishing Downtown
Hit the pavement Starting and finishing Downtown The Chevron Houston Marathon runners will be making their way through the city. If you’re not one of them, the least you can do is tailgate and cheer them on.
Jan 29-Feb 9
Get your bead on! The Strand, Galveston Mardi Gras means beads, booze, and some other “b” word we can’t think of right now. Beach. That’s it.
Jan 30 Sat
Run the Choco Loco Uptown Park Because if you’re going to run a 5 or 10k, let it end with a fountain of chocolate.
Jan 31 Sun
Begins at Central Market parking lot
Nosh your way through Houston Begins at Central Market parking lot Eatsie Boys’ Chef Matt Marcus and Bernie’s Burger Bus’ Chef Justin Turner will show you their favorite spots to nosh on this Jewish Food Tour.
Feb 11 Thu
Midtown
Do a St. Patty's Pub Crawl Midtown Crawlers will make their way through Midtown -- aka ground zero for all things green this holiday.
Feb 25 Thu
Taste the smoke NRG Park Pregame for the Houston Rodeo with some killer eats at the World Championship Bar-B-Que Contest.
Feb 28 Sun
Pig out at Cochon555 JW Marriott Houston The elite traveling food competition featuring five top chefs, five pigs, and five winemakers is back to make you fat and happy.
Mar 1 Tue
Do the rodeo NRG Park Mutton bustin’ + bull ridin’ + boozy dancin’ = good times at the HLSR.