The Most Festive Events Happening in Houston This Holiday Season

Holiday Lights in Houston

Uptown Houston Holiday Trees

November 1–January 1

Post Oak Boulevard, free

Post Oak Boulevard will be illuminated by over 1,000 twinkling stars and 300 dazzling 20-foot holiday trees from November through the New Year. Visitors can enjoy the light show synced to festive music by downloading the Uptown Radio app on the Apple App Store and Google App Store.

November 3–January 1

Hurricane Harbor, Typhoon Texas Waterpark, $29 per car

This drive-thru Light Park has locations at Spring’s Hurricane Harbor and Katy’s Typhoon Texas Waterpark, rocking DJ holiday beats, millions of lights, and elaborate displays.

November 10–December 31

Marriott Marquis Houston, $15-$25 (complimentary for hotel guests)

Luxe downtown hotel Marriott Marquis Houston is bringing back its popular Texas Winter Lights experience, illuminating its rooftop pool and Texas-shaped lazy river with more than 1,500 glittering lights and festive photo ops. Float the 80 degree waters, cozy up with hot toddies and fireside s'mores, and reserve your spot for new thrills including dinner in a private igloo and concerts under the stars.

November 11–January 7

Space Center Houston, $19.95-$27.95 (free under 3)

Experience Space City at Christmastime with this celestial, space-themed holiday lights show from Space Center Houston. The majority of the experience is outdoors, with make-your-own s’mores and hot cocoa to cap off the night.

November 17–January 7

Katy Mills, $18-25+

Folks are invited to stroll through this lights festival featuring thousands of holiday lanterns, illuminated tunnels and mazes, towering sculptures, and fun stuff like a lit up dance floor, carnivals and rides, and prehistoric playground with life-size dinosaurs.

November 17–January 7

Houston Zoo, $27.95+

Towering oaks illuminated with twinkling lights and lanterns, a 33 foot tall color changing holiday tree, and photo ops complete with fake snow are all a part of the spectacular display as the Houston Zoo lights up for the season.

December 9

Woodland Heights, free

The Heights’ holiday neighborhood block party returns for another festive year. Hit the streets to see historic homes rocking Christmas lights, nostalgic decor, snow machines, live bands, and more. The official street party goes down ‘til 9 pm, but check out area bars where the revelry will be running well into the eve.