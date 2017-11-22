The Most Festive Events Happening in Houston This Holiday Season

It has been said that this time of year is the most wonderful time of year. And regardless of who exactly said that, we happen to agree. Especially in our beloved Houston, where some bright and merry cheer is the perfect cure to help heal us from a rough 2017. Whether you’re getting lit at the Heights annual block party, trying to impress a date with your outdoor ice skating skills, dusting off last year’s questionable sweater for a bar hop, or flying down a slide made of ice that’s probably (read: definitely) meant for kids, these festive happenings are sure to put you in the holiday spirit.
Cost: Tickets are $21/person.
Cost: Tickets range from $10.95 to $109, depending on the pass/attraction.
Cost: Hours are 6pm to 10pm on value nights ($11.95-$16.95) and 6pm to 11pm on regular nights ($16.95-$19.95).
Cost: Ranges from $8 to $17.
Cost: Pie slices are $4; chicken wings are $15.
Cost: $35-$45.
Cost: Adult admission is $23.95 plus $2.50 processing fee or $30 at the gate, with group rates, camping and parking passes, and After Dark options available.
Cost: Trees range from $25 to $250, and hours vary by day.
Cost: Tickets are $35 and up.
Cost: Tickets are $28 and up.
Cost: Free.
Cost: Free.
Cost: Free.
Cost: Passes start at $8.
Cost: Tickets are $13 to $15 for adults and $7 to $9 for children ages 7-12 for Saturday and Sunday. Want to pay half price? Show up in Victorian costume.
Cost: Tickets are $10 pre-sale and $85 for VIP.
Cost: Tickets are $30.
Cost: A very reasonable $25 a person.
Cost: Free.
Cost: Free.
Cost: Cash for the bar once the street party shuts down.
Cost: Free.
Cost: Tickets start at $29.
Cost: Tickets are $13 to $18.
Cost: Varies from race to race.
Cost: $29 per person.
Cost: The tour costs $35 per person.
Cost: $10 for GA, and the party goes all night (10pm to 2am).
Cost: Free.
Cost: Ticket prices are still TBD, but bookmark the website and keep checking back.
Sign up here for our daily Houston email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.