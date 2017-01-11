must-dos
Everything You Must Absolutely Do in Houston This Fall

Published On 08/31/2016
Texas Renaissance Festival
Chariot Races at the Texas Renaissance Festival | Courtesy of the Texas Renaissance Festival

Everything You Must Absolutely Do in Houston This Fall

Published On 08/31/2016

The most glorious time in Houston is upon us: fall. As such, you should most definitely take advantage of the city’s landscape before the sun comes back to light the hell out of the city once again. It seems like luck is on our side, because there just so happens to be an equally glorious number of events at which you can do so. We’re talking craft beer, barbecue, and a Ford truckload more of your favorite things.

Brewmasters
September
Brewmasters Craft Beer Fest | Courtesy of Ford and Company
September
Sep 2-4
Sep 2-4
Drink craft suds
Drink craft suds
The Moody Gardens Hotel & Convention Center
Brewmasters Craft Beer Fest is a full-on brewhaha.
Brewmasters Craft Beer Fest is a full-on brewhaha.
Wednesday
Sep 14
Judge a banh mi showdown
Judge a banh mi showdown
Anheuser-Busch Brewery
See why banh mi brings all the boys to the yard.
See why banh mi brings all the boys to the yard.
Thursday
Sep 15
Yell BINGO!
Yell BINGO!
Market Square Park
Bring $10 and an ego.
Bring $10 and an ego.
Saturday
Sep 17
Do arts & drafts
Do arts & drafts
The Silo
The only thing cooler than graffiti and glass-blowing is graffiti and glass-blowing with booze.
The only thing cooler than graffiti and glass-blowing is graffiti and glass-blowing with booze.
Tuesday
Sep 20
Taste the nation
Taste the nation
The Corinthian
Help ensure no kid goes hungry as Houston's culinary elite share their talents with your gut.
Help ensure no kid goes hungry as Houston’s culinary elite share their talents with your gut.
Friday - Sunday
Sep 23-25
Eat scrimps
Eat scrimps
Saengerfest Park
Get three days of shrimp at the Galveston Island Shrimp Festival.
Get three days of shrimp at the Galveston Island Shrimp Festival.
Saturday
Sep 24
Do Oktoberfest justice
Do Oktoberfest justice
The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou Park
Don your finest lederhosen and dirndl and get ready for brats, steins, and olympiad games.
Don your finest lederhosen and dirndl and get ready for brats, steins, and olympiad games.
Sunday
Sep 25
Get meat sweats
Get meat sweats
Town Green Park
The Woodlands BBQ Fest features top pitmasters from Corkscrew, Blood Bros., and Tejas Chocolate.
The Woodlands BBQ Fest features top pitmasters from Corkscrew, Blood Bros., and Tejas Chocolate.
Italian Cultural & Community Center of Houston
October
Grape Stomping Contest at the Italian Fest | Courtesy of the Italian Cultural & Community Center of Houston
October
Saturday
Oct 1
Get some hair of the dog
Get some hair of the dog
Bayou City Event Center Pavilion
The Houston Press' inaugural brunch event will fix you the morning after.
The Houston Press’ inaugural brunch event will fix you the morning after.
Thursday - Sunday
Oct 6-9
Go Greek
Go Greek
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral
The time to absolutely stuff yourself with gyro meat is now.
The time to absolutely stuff yourself with gyro meat is now.
Saturday
Oct 8
Do Achtoberfest
Do Achtoberfest
8th Wonder Brewery
Slap those lederhosen back on for 8th Wonder's take on the holiday.
Slap those lederhosen back on for 8th Wonder’s take on the holiday.
Saturday - Sunday
Oct 8-9
Be artsy
Be artsy
Downtown
The Bayou City Art Festival is one of the best in the nation, after all.
The Bayou City Art Festival is one of the best in the nation, after all.
Saturday - Sunday
Oct 8-Nov 27
Get medieval
Get medieval
Todd Mission, TX
The Texas Ren Fest is truly odd in the best possible way.
The Texas Ren Fest is truly odd in the best possible way.
Thursday - Sunday
Oct 13-16
Pretend to be Italian
Pretend to be Italian
University of St. Thomas
There's a reason everyone likes Italian food. See why at Italian Fest.
There’s a reason everyone likes Italian food. See why at Italian Fest.
Saturday
Oct 15
Hit the East End Street Fest
Hit the East End Street Fest
Navigation Esplanade (between S. Jensen & Delano)
Explore the historic East End's culture through good eats and live music.
Explore the historic East End’s culture through good eats and live music.
Saturday
Oct 22
Go to TACOLANDIA
Go to TACOLANDIA
The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou Park
Because tacos = life.
Because tacos = life.
Saturday
Oct 22
Get untapped
Get untapped
Discovery Green
This statewide fest makes a stop in Houston to bring you live music and craft beer.
This statewide fest makes a stop in Houston to bring you live music and craft beer.
Saturday
Oct 29
Dodge zombies
Dodge zombies
East Village
Or become one at the Houston Zombie Walk.
Or become one at the Houston Zombie Walk.
The Cheese Fest
November
Mac and Cheese at The Cheese Fest | Emily Schultz/Courtesy of The Cheese Fest
November
Friday
Nov 4
Cheese yourself
Cheese yourself
Hermann Square
Is there a better fest than a cheese fest? We think not.
Is there a better fest than a cheese fest? We think not.
Friday
Nov 4
Feast with the beasts
Feast with the beasts
Houston Zoo
The zoo never tasted so good. Wait, what?
The zoo never tasted so good. Wait, what?
Saturday
Nov 5
Waste away in Margaritaville
Waste away in Margaritaville
Sam Houston Park
Sip your way through the best margs in town at the Houston Margarita Fest.
Sip your way through the best margs in town at the Houston Margarita Fest.
Sunday
Nov 6
Experience the smoke
Experience the smoke
Underbelly parking lot
The Southern Smoke street fest is the BBQ event of the season.
The Southern Smoke street fest is the BBQ event of the season.
Saturday
Nov 12
Run a brew mile
Run a brew mile
Houston Sports Park
Four beers. 1 mile. 100 ways to mess it up.
Four beers. 1 mile. 100 ways to mess it up.
Friday - Sunday
Nov 25-27
Stop sucking at gifts
Stop sucking at gifts
Silver Street Studios
Get a head start on holiday shopping at Pop Shop Houston's Holiday Fest.
Get a head start on holiday shopping at Pop Shop Houston’s Holiday Fest.
Day For Night
December
Day For Night Festival | Day For Night
December
Saturday
Dec 3
Smash tamales
Smash tamales
Navigation Blvd
Give yourself the gift of tamales at the Tamale Festival Houston.
Give yourself the gift of tamales at the Tamale Festival Houston.
Saturday
Dec 3
Compete in an urban adventure race
Compete in an urban adventure race
Downtown
Prove you would have killed it on Legends of the Hidden Temple once and for all.
Prove you would have killed it on Legends of the Hidden Temple once and for all.
Saturday - Sunday
Dec 17-18
Experience Day for Night
Experience Day for Night
Historic Barbara Jordan Post Office
Houston's coolest "experiential festival" is a mosaic of light, space, and sound.
Houston’s coolest “experiential festival” is a mosaic of light, space, and sound.
Sign up here for our daily Houston email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.

Brooke Viggiano is a Houston writer who is still sad she was never on any of those awesome '90s game shows. Hear more of her biggest life regrets @BrookeViggiano.

