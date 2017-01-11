The most glorious time in Houston is upon us: fall. As such, you should most definitely take advantage of the city’s landscape before the sun comes back to light the hell out of the city once again. It seems like luck is on our side, because there just so happens to be an equally glorious number of events at which you can do so. We’re talking craft beer, barbecue, and a Ford truckload more of your favorite things.
Everything You Must Absolutely Do in Houston This Fall
September
Friday - Sunday
Sep 2-4
Brewmasters Craft Beer Fest is a full-on brewhaha.
Wednesday
Sep 14
See why banh mi brings all the boys to the yard.
Thursday
Sep 15
Bring $10 and an ego.
Saturday
Sep 17
The only thing cooler than graffiti and glass-blowing is graffiti and glass-blowing with booze.
Tuesday
Sep 20
Help ensure no kid goes hungry as Houston’s culinary elite share their talents with your gut.
Friday - Sunday
Sep 23-25
Get three days of shrimp at the Galveston Island Shrimp Festival.
Saturday
Sep 24
Don your finest lederhosen and dirndl and get ready for brats, steins, and olympiad games.
Sunday
Sep 25
The Woodlands BBQ Fest features top pitmasters from Corkscrew, Blood Bros., and Tejas Chocolate.
October
Saturday
Oct 1
The Houston Press’ inaugural brunch event will fix you the morning after.
Thursday - Sunday
Oct 6-9
The time to absolutely stuff yourself with gyro meat is now.
Saturday
Oct 8
Slap those lederhosen back on for 8th Wonder’s take on the holiday.
Saturday - Sunday
Oct 8-9
Saturday - Sunday
Oct 8-Nov 27
The Texas Ren Fest is truly odd in the best possible way.
Thursday - Sunday
Oct 13-16
There’s a reason everyone likes Italian food. See why at Italian Fest.
Saturday
Oct 15
Explore the historic East End’s culture through good eats and live music.
Saturday
Oct 22
Because tacos = life.
Saturday
Oct 22
This statewide fest makes a stop in Houston to bring you live music and craft beer.
Saturday
Oct 29
Or become one at the Houston Zombie Walk.
November
Friday
Nov 4
Is there a better fest than a cheese fest? We think not.
Friday
Nov 4
The zoo never tasted so good. Wait, what?
Saturday
Nov 5
Sip your way through the best margs in town at the Houston Margarita Fest.
Sunday
Nov 6
The Southern Smoke street fest is the BBQ event of the season.
Saturday
Nov 12
Four beers. 1 mile. 100 ways to mess it up.
Friday - Sunday
Nov 25-27
Get a head start on holiday shopping at Pop Shop Houston’s Holiday Fest.
December
Saturday
Dec 3
Give yourself the gift of tamales at the Tamale Festival Houston.
Saturday
Dec 3
Prove you would have killed it on Legends of the Hidden Temple once and for all.
Saturday - Sunday
Dec 17-18
Houston’s coolest “experiential festival” is a mosaic of light, space, and sound.
