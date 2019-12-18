Houston’s Coolest New Year's Eve Parties, Events, and Dinners

The holidays have a way of sneaking up on you, especially in Houston. One minute, you’re waiting for the temperature to drop below 90 so you can take your dog for a nice long walk, and the next the clock’s about to strike midnight on New Year’s Eve and you’re considering taking your dog for another nice long walk because you totally forgot to make plans. Even if you’re one of those people who thinks the night always disappoints, Houston’s NYE event lineup this year has serious bangers. Kiss 2019 goodbye by dancing at a secret underground nightclub, popping Champagne at a rooftop party with views of the downtown skyline, or skipping the typical party crowds at a rare beer dinner. Here’s exactly how to ring in 2020 in Houston.
Sip rum at a NYE rooftop party
Midtown
Hit up the stylish 77 Degrees rooftop bar (located above Jack & Ginger’s in Midtown) to get the best views of the Downtown skyline. With four levels of cabana-style seating (including swing seats), neon lights, and a library of Caribbean-inspired cocktails, its rum-soaked New Year’s Eve Party brings the fun starting at 9pm.
Cost: GA tickets are $20
Dance past midnight at a secret underground nightclub
Downtown
Party under the city at Houston’s hottest new Downtown nightclub, accessed by two unmarked elevators that unveil a hidden 5,300sqft space that evokes the feel of an “eclectic billionaire’s basement.” On NYE, the aptly named BASE will host the in-crowd starting at 9pm, with unlimited drink packages, luxurious decor, and dope music and lighting all night long.
Cost: Limited presale bar packages run $50
Experience sensory overload at MAD
River Oaks District
The buzziest restaurant in town is going MAD for the New Year, hosting a roaring ‘20s-themed affair that includes dancing, passed hors d'oeuvres (here, inspired Spanish tapas), and a champagne toast from 10pm to 2am. Tasting menu reservations will also be available from 5:30-8:30pm for those who want to dine on things like foie torchon, Ibérico de Bellota skirt steak, lobster and clam bomba rice, and handcrafted chocolate bombon before the party.
Cost: Party tickets are $100 per person; the tasting dinner menu is $125 per person
Party among lasers and confetti cannons at Pour Behavior
Midtown
This mega party destination promises a sensational night of New Year’s Eve shenanigans starting at 8pm, rocking a high energy atmosphere complete with lasers, free bites from the kitchen, and DJs spinning Top 40, Hip Hop, House, and Mash-Up tracks. There’ll also be a live video wall countdown just before the clock strikes twelve, and huge balloon drop and confetti cannons at midnight.
Cost: Tickets start at $20 for presale GA, with VIP table packages available
Celebrate the Year of the Unicorn with El Big Bad
Downtown
Tequila-soaked party bar El BIg Bad invented a special cocktail for its annual NYE bash, and it’s called The Unicorn: imagine a giant margarita, then throw an upside down bottle of Korbel in it. Drink up, and don’t miss the Unicorn Piñata “ball drop” at midnight.
Cost: Presale tickets start at $25 (entry, buffet, midnight toast) for early bird basic and $100 (all inclusive) for early bird VIP; prices will go up
Boot stomp your way into 2020 at a whiskey-fueled NYE
Montrose
Fan-favorite whiskey watering hole and modern honky-tonk Goodnight Charlie’s is ringing in the New Year with Jarrod Sterrett & The Hired Guns, who will heating up the dancefloor with their mixture of wild cowboy party songs and Texas country love songs. The revelry starts at 4pm and includes a Champagne toast when the clock strikes twelve.
Cost: $50 for a table for 2 (includes a bottle of June’s Rosé and 6 assorted tacos); Booths are $300 for 6 people (includes a bottle of Ruinart Blanc de Blanc Champagne and 12 assorted tacos); For rezzies, contact Jennifer Caldwell at jennifer@goodnighthospitality.com
Spend the New Year drinking rare beers
Garden Oaks/Oak Forest
Skip the crowds and cover charges, and help Cottonwood break into its badass beer cellar instead. The craft beer and patio bar will be releasing some of its best stuff to toast the new decade, paired with a four-course meal (with other pairings available for those who would prefer something besides beer).
Cost: Tickets are $55
Spend a sultry Midnight in Paris at 13 Celsius
Midtown
You can pop into any overcrowded, vodka-soaked watering hole this New Year’s Eve; or you can spend a magical “1920s midnight in Paris” at sexy wine bar, 13 Celsius, beginning at 10pm. Snag a ticket to enjoy twinkling lights and Champagne dreams; and dress in your best Parisian ’20s glam garb to really set the mood. The evening's cover charge will guarantee a seat, a toast at midnight, and a second toast at 1am for the bar’s 13th birthday.
Cost: Tickets start at $26
Toast 2020 at Bisou’s New Year’s Eve Masquerade
River Oaks District
You can expect the social set to be out in full force at this sexy River Oaks District spot. On New Year’s Eve, Bisou will feature three New Year’s Eve seatings, with lavish coursed menus from French master chef Frédéric Perrier and live DJ beats and a sax all night long. Reserve online.
Cost: $75 for the first service (5 to 7pm, three courses); $125 for the second service (7-10pm, four courses with a glass of champagne); $250 for the third service (10pm-midnight, five courses, $250 with a half-bottle of champagne)
Close out 2019 with a family-style meal among friends
Heights
Jumbo shrimp cocktail, crawfish fritters, golden gnocchi, and some of the city’s best fried chicken & biscuits will be on the menu at La Lucha’s family-style NYE dinner. Your diet starts in 2020 anyway, right?
Cost: Menu is $49.95 per person with final seating available at 11pm; call 713-955-4765
Dance through the decades at an all-inclusive Back to the Future party
EaDo
Massive party spot Lucky’s Pub is teaming up with Sports Monkey and Rod Ryan for an epic Back to the Future bash this NYE. This all-inclusive blast through the past will feature live music and DJs for different decades, an open bar and midnight Champagne toast, party favors, dancing, and more.
Cost: Tickets start at $60 for early bird general admission, with VIP packages and table reservations available
Glow All Out at Topgolf
Houston
Swing in the New Year with by watching a different kind of ball drop (we’re talking about a Top Golf ball, obviously). The interactive golf-bar is “glowing all out” with a glow-in-the-dark theme NYE party, featuring live entertainment, game play, and a midnight fireworks celebration, party favors and more. All New Year's Eve packages include unlimited game play from 9pm to 1am for up to six guests.
Cost: $210 for a GA bar and $360 for VIP bay
