Every Outdoor Movie Screening in Houston, Now in One Calendar

The only thing better than a movie night on your couch in your underwear is a movie night on the big screen in the open air. So, we’ve compiled a list of all the outdoor movie screenings in Houston for this spring and summer, and put them in calendar form for your convenience. You’ll need to wear pants or shorts for these, but they're still a damn good time.
May 2 Sat
The Goonies Saengerfest Park 7pm. Movie night on the Strand with BYO blankets, chairs, and foodstuffs.
May 2 Sat
Dalmatians Deer Park At dusk. Giant screen in the park. BYO lawn chairs and blankets.
May 8 Fri
Growing Cities Discovery Green 7:30pm. Blankets, lawn chairs, and picnics welcome; beer, wine and concessions available for purchase.
May 8 Fri
Terms of Endearment Market Square Park 8:15pm. BYO blankets & chairs, outside food, and non-alcoholic beverages welcome. Food, beer, and wine available from Niko Niko’s. Free street parking after 6pm.
May 8 Fri
Houston Ballet's Sons de L'âme Miller Outdoor Theatre 8:30pm. Seating and picnic concessions available. BYO food & drink, blanket, and lawn chairs welcome.
May 9 Sat
Planes: Fire & Rescue Sugar Land Town Square 7pm. Family friendly event with BYO lawn chairs and blankets.
May 9 Sat
Dennis the Menace Tomball Depot At dark. Giant inflatable screen, free family event with games and activities starting at 6pm.
May 22 Fri
Jurassic Park GreenStreet Downtown 8pm. 32ft screen, complimentary popcorn, snacks, and beverages provided by ZipCar.
May 30 Sat
Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day Bellaire Town Square Event Lawn and Pavilion At dusk. BYO chairs, blankets, food, and bev.
Jun 6 Sat
Jaws Saengerfest Park 7pm. Movie night on the Strand with BYO blankets, chairs, and foodstuffs.
Jun 6 Sat
The Royal Tenenbaums Market Square Park 8:30pm. BYO blankets & chairs, outside food, and non-alcoholic beverages welcome. Food, beer, and wine available from Niko Niko’s. Free street parking after 6pm.
Jun 13 Sat
Scooby Doo Tomball Depot At dark. Giant inflatable screen, free family event with games and activities starting at 6:30pm.
Jun 19 Fri
The Philadelphia Story Market Square Park 8:30pm. BYO blankets & chairs, outside food, and non-alcoholic beverages welcome. Food, beer, and wine available from Niko Niko’s. Free street parking after 6pm.
Jun 20 Sat
Jaws Discovery Green 9pm. Blankets, lawn chairs, and picnics welcome; beer, wine, and concessions available for purchase.
Jul 3 Fri
Pee Wee’s Big Adventure Market Square Park 8:30pm. BYO blankets & chairs, outside food, and non-alcoholic beverages welcome. Food, beer, and wine available from Niko Niko’s. Free street parking after 6pm.
Jul 3 Fri
The Wizard of Oz Miller Outdoor Theatre 8:30pm. Seating and picnic concessions available. BYO food & drink, blankets, and lawn chairs welcome.
Jul 4 Sat
Elf Saengerfest Park 7pm. Movie night on the Strand with BYO blankets, chairs, and foodstuffs.
Jul 11 Sat
Elf Tomball Depot At dark. Giant inflatable screen, free family event with games and activities starting at 6:30pm.
Jul 17 Fri
Blade Runner Market Square Park 8:30pm. BYO blankets & chairs, outside food, and non-alcoholic beverages welcome. Food, beer, and wine available from Niko Niko’s. Free street parking after 6pm.
Aug 1 Sat
The Outsiders Saengerfest Park 7pm. Movie night on the Strand with BYO blankets, chairs, and foodstuffs.
Aug 8 Sat
Honey, I Shrunk the Kids Tomball Depot At dark. Giant inflatable screen, free family event with games and activities starting at 6:30pm.
Aug 13 Thu
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark Bellaire Town Square Family Aquatic Center At dusk. Dive-in movies! Hit the pool and diving center before the show.
Sep 5 Sat
Maleficent Saengerfest Park 7pm. Movie night on the Strand with BYO blankets, chairs, and foodstuffs.
Sep 12 Sat
Up Tomball Depot At dark. Giant inflatable screen, free family event with games and activities starting at 6:30pm.