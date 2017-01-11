Events

Every Outdoor Movie Screening in Houston, Now in One Calendar

By Published On 04/27/2015 By Published On 04/27/2015
Discovery Green Houston

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Best Hot Sauces, Ranked

related

Corrine Is the Craziest Bachelor Contestant Ever, and Here's the Proof

related

10 Crazy Caribbean Resorts You Have to Stay in Before You Die

The only thing better than a movie night on your couch in your underwear is a movie night on the big screen in the open air. So, we’ve compiled a list of all the outdoor movie screenings in Houston for this spring and summer, and put them in calendar form for your convenience. You’ll need to wear pants or shorts for these, but they're still a damn good time. 

Related

related

The Best Happy Hour in 17 Houston 'Hoods

related

The Best Steakhouses in Houston

related

Houston’s 10 Best Breweries, Ranked

related

The Best Happy Hour in 17 Houston 'Hoods
Warner Bros.

Date

Event

Location

May 2 Sat

The Goonies 7pm. Movie night on the Strand with BYO blankets, chairs, and foodstuffs. 

Saengerfest Park

The Goonies Saengerfest Park 7pm. Movie night on the Strand with BYO blankets, chairs, and foodstuffs. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 2 Sat

Dalmatians At dusk. Giant screen in the park. BYO lawn chairs and blankets.

Deer Park 

Dalmatians Deer Park  At dusk. Giant screen in the park. BYO lawn chairs and blankets.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 8 Fri

Growing Cities 7:30pm. Blankets, lawn chairs, and picnics welcome; beer, wine and concessions available for purchase. 

Discovery Green

Growing Cities Discovery Green 7:30pm. Blankets, lawn chairs, and picnics welcome; beer, wine and concessions available for purchase. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 8 Fri

Terms of Endearment 8:15pm. BYO blankets & chairs, outside food, and non-alcoholic beverages welcome. Food, beer, and wine available from Niko Niko’s. Free street parking after 6pm.

Market Square Park 

Terms of Endearment Market Square Park  8:15pm. BYO blankets & chairs, outside food, and non-alcoholic beverages welcome. Food, beer, and wine available from Niko Niko’s. Free street parking after 6pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 8 Fri

Houston Ballet's Sons de L'âme 8:30pm. Seating and picnic concessions available. BYO food & drink, blanket, and lawn chairs welcome.

Miller Outdoor Theatre

Houston Ballet's Sons de L'âme Miller Outdoor Theatre 8:30pm. Seating and picnic concessions available. BYO food & drink, blanket, and lawn chairs welcome.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 9 Sat

Planes: Fire & Rescue 7pm. Family friendly event with BYO lawn chairs and blankets.

Sugar Land Town Square

Planes: Fire & Rescue Sugar Land Town Square 7pm. Family friendly event with BYO lawn chairs and blankets.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 9 Sat

Dennis the Menace At dark. Giant inflatable screen, free family event with games and activities starting at 6pm.

Tomball Depot

Dennis the Menace Tomball Depot At dark. Giant inflatable screen, free family event with games and activities starting at 6pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 22 Fri

Jurassic Park 8pm. 32ft screen, complimentary popcorn, snacks, and beverages provided by ZipCar.

GreenStreet Downtown

Jurassic Park GreenStreet Downtown 8pm. 32ft screen, complimentary popcorn, snacks, and beverages provided by ZipCar.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 30 Sat

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day  At dusk. BYO chairs, blankets, food, and bev.

Bellaire Town Square Event Lawn and Pavilion

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day  Bellaire Town Square Event Lawn and Pavilion At dusk. BYO chairs, blankets, food, and bev.

Add
Universal Pictures

Date

Event

Location

Jun 6 Sat

Jaws 7pm. Movie night on the Strand with BYO blankets, chairs, and foodstuffs. 

Saengerfest Park

Jaws Saengerfest Park 7pm. Movie night on the Strand with BYO blankets, chairs, and foodstuffs. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 6 Sat

The Royal Tenenbaums 8:30pm. BYO blankets & chairs, outside food, and non-alcoholic beverages welcome. Food, beer, and wine available from Niko Niko’s. Free street parking after 6pm.

Market Square Park

The Royal Tenenbaums Market Square Park 8:30pm. BYO blankets & chairs, outside food, and non-alcoholic beverages welcome. Food, beer, and wine available from Niko Niko’s. Free street parking after 6pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 13 Sat

Scooby Doo At dark. Giant inflatable screen, free family event with games and activities starting at 6:30pm.

Tomball Depot

Scooby Doo Tomball Depot At dark. Giant inflatable screen, free family event with games and activities starting at 6:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 19 Fri

The Philadelphia Story 8:30pm. BYO blankets & chairs, outside food, and non-alcoholic beverages welcome. Food, beer, and wine available from Niko Niko’s. Free street parking after 6pm.

Market Square Park

The Philadelphia Story Market Square Park 8:30pm. BYO blankets & chairs, outside food, and non-alcoholic beverages welcome. Food, beer, and wine available from Niko Niko’s. Free street parking after 6pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 20 Sat

Jaws 9pm. Blankets, lawn chairs, and picnics welcome; beer, wine, and concessions available for purchase. 

Discovery Green

Jaws Discovery Green 9pm. Blankets, lawn chairs, and picnics welcome; beer, wine, and concessions available for purchase. 

Add
New Line Cinema

Date

Event

Location

Jul 3 Fri

Pee Wee’s Big Adventure 8:30pm. BYO blankets & chairs, outside food, and non-alcoholic beverages welcome. Food, beer, and wine available from Niko Niko’s. Free street parking after 6pm.

Market Square Park

Pee Wee’s Big Adventure Market Square Park 8:30pm. BYO blankets & chairs, outside food, and non-alcoholic beverages welcome. Food, beer, and wine available from Niko Niko’s. Free street parking after 6pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 3 Fri

The Wizard of Oz 8:30pm. Seating and picnic concessions available. BYO food & drink, blankets, and lawn chairs welcome.

Miller Outdoor Theatre

The Wizard of Oz Miller Outdoor Theatre 8:30pm. Seating and picnic concessions available. BYO food & drink, blankets, and lawn chairs welcome.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 4 Sat

Elf 7pm. Movie night on the Strand with BYO blankets, chairs, and foodstuffs. 

Saengerfest Park

Elf Saengerfest Park 7pm. Movie night on the Strand with BYO blankets, chairs, and foodstuffs. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 11 Sat

Elf At dark. Giant inflatable screen, free family event with games and activities starting at 6:30pm.

Tomball Depot

Elf Tomball Depot At dark. Giant inflatable screen, free family event with games and activities starting at 6:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 17 Fri

Blade Runner 8:30pm. BYO blankets & chairs, outside food, and non-alcoholic beverages welcome. Food, beer, and wine available from Niko Niko’s. Free street parking after 6pm.

Market Square Park

Blade Runner Market Square Park 8:30pm. BYO blankets & chairs, outside food, and non-alcoholic beverages welcome. Food, beer, and wine available from Niko Niko’s. Free street parking after 6pm.

Add
Warner Bros. Pictures

Date

Event

Location

Aug 1 Sat

The Outsiders 7pm. Movie night on the Strand with BYO blankets, chairs, and foodstuffs.

Saengerfest Park

The Outsiders Saengerfest Park 7pm. Movie night on the Strand with BYO blankets, chairs, and foodstuffs.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 8 Sat

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids At dark. Giant inflatable screen, free family event with games and activities starting at 6:30pm.

Tomball Depot

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids Tomball Depot At dark. Giant inflatable screen, free family event with games and activities starting at 6:30pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 13 Thu

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark At dusk. Dive-in movies! Hit the pool and diving center before the show.

Bellaire Town Square Family Aquatic Center

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark Bellaire Town Square Family Aquatic Center At dusk. Dive-in movies! Hit the pool and diving center before the show.

Add

related

The Best Steakhouses in Houston
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Date

Event

Location

Sep 5 Sat

Maleficent 7pm. Movie night on the Strand with BYO blankets, chairs, and foodstuffs. 

Saengerfest Park

Maleficent Saengerfest Park 7pm. Movie night on the Strand with BYO blankets, chairs, and foodstuffs. 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 12 Sat

Up At dark. Giant inflatable screen, free family event with games and activities starting at 6:30pm.

Tomball Depot

Up Tomball Depot At dark. Giant inflatable screen, free family event with games and activities starting at 6:30pm.

Add

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like