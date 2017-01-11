Events

The Absolute Best Things to Do in Houston This November

By Published On 10/28/2015 By Published On 10/28/2015
The Brew Mile

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

JetBlue Will Take You to Puerto Rico For Just $126

related

Trader Joe's Will Now Let You Sample Beer & Wine Before You Buy It

related

People Are Now Drinking Mushroom Coffee for Health Benefits

Date

Event

Location

Nov 1 Sun

Revive yourself on Dia de los Muertos Celebrate the Day of the Dead by reviving yourself with tequila and tacos at this parking lot fiesta.

Pistolero’s

Revive yourself on Dia de los Muertos Pistolero’s Celebrate the Day of the Dead by reviving yourself with tequila and tacos at this parking lot fiesta.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Nov 1 Sun

Do the Halfway to Santo de Mayo Social Run Because it’s never too early to drink beer and gear up for May’s Santo de Mayo 5K. Free to run, $15 for three beers, and breakfast tacos.

Flying Saucer

Do the Halfway to Santo de Mayo Social Run Flying Saucer Because it’s never too early to drink beer and gear up for May’s Santo de Mayo 5K. Free to run, $15 for three beers, and breakfast tacos.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Nov 5 Thu

Picnic in the Park Get the best local bites and booze while supporting an excellent cause -- SEARCH Homeless Services. Tickets are $100.

Discovery Green

Picnic in the Park Discovery Green Get the best local bites and booze while supporting an excellent cause -- SEARCH Homeless Services. Tickets are $100.

Add

Related

related

45 Things to Do in Houston for $10 or Less

related

The Best Spots for Boozy Ice Creams & Shakes in Houston

related

The Most Beautiful Bars in Houston

related

45 Things to Do in Houston for $10 or Less
Flickr/Josh Henderson

Date

Event

Location

Nov 5 Thu

Lone Star Rally Hit the island for eye candy, model demos, and the largest motorcycle rally in North America.

The Strand, Galveston

Lone Star Rally The Strand, Galveston Hit the island for eye candy, model demos, and the largest motorcycle rally in North America.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Nov 6 Fri

Run a beer race Kill two birds with one stone. The Brew Mile means you’re drinking a beer every 1/4 mile for one full mile.

Houston Sports Park

Run a beer race Houston Sports Park Kill two birds with one stone. The Brew Mile means you’re drinking a beer every 1/4 mile for one full mile.

Add
Kata Robata Sushi + Grill

Date

Event

Location

Nov 7 Sat

Take a sake class Taste hard to score hot and cold sakes (with light fare) for $65. Call 713-526-8858 for reservations.

Kata Robata

Take a sake class Kata Robata Taste hard to score hot and cold sakes (with light fare) for $65. Call 713-526-8858 for reservations.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Nov 7 Sat

largest wine event 12th Annual Houston Cellar Classic pours 100 different wines alongside chef-crafted bites from local restaurants.

The Tasting Room - Uptown Park

largest wine event The Tasting Room - Uptown Park 12th Annual Houston Cellar Classic pours 100 different wines alongside chef-crafted bites from local restaurants.

Add
Flickr/mlukesh

Date

Event

Location

Nov 7 Sat

Drink allllllllll the margaritas Bayou City’s favorite beverage will be in abundance at the 4th Annual Houston Margarita Festival.

Sam Houston Park

Drink allllllllll the margaritas Sam Houston Park Bayou City’s favorite beverage will be in abundance at the 4th Annual Houston Margarita Festival.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Nov 7 Sat

Release your inner bicycle enthusiast With over 50 different bike industry vendors, the 4th annual HTX Bike Fest is basically a massive all day swap/meet for healthy people.

Market Square Park

Release your inner bicycle enthusiast Market Square Park With over 50 different bike industry vendors, the 4th annual HTX Bike Fest is basically a massive all day swap/meet for healthy people.

Add
Corkscrew BBQ

Date

Event

Location

Nov 8 Sun

Judge a BBQ throwdown $55 tickets to the Houston BBQ Throwdown include Saint A’s beer and meat candy from the best local pit-masters, Brooks’ Place BBQ, CorkScrew BBQ, Pappa Charlie’s Barbeque, and a ton more.

Saint Arnold Brewery

Judge a BBQ throwdown Saint Arnold Brewery $55 tickets to the Houston BBQ Throwdown include Saint A’s beer and meat candy from the best local pit-masters, Brooks’ Place BBQ, CorkScrew BBQ, Pappa Charlie’s Barbeque, and a ton more.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Nov 12 Thu

Have whiskey with dinner Jameson + Lowbrow + Billy Ray Valentine = one can’t miss whiskey-fueled supper.

Lowbrow

Have whiskey with dinner Lowbrow Jameson + Lowbrow + Billy Ray Valentine = one can’t miss whiskey-fueled supper.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Nov 12 Thu

Get your holiday shop on With 300+ merchants, the Nutcracker Market is like Santa’s workshop on crack.

NRG Park

Get your holiday shop on NRG Park With 300+ merchants, the Nutcracker Market is like Santa’s workshop on crack.

Add

related

The Best Spots for Boozy Ice Creams & Shakes in Houston
Moderno Tacos & Tex Mex

Date

Event

Location

Nov 14 Sat

TACOLANDIA The Houston Press’ inaugural taco sampling event was pushed back a month due to inclement weather (ahhh, Houston), but that just means November just got a whole lot tastier!

The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou Park

TACOLANDIA The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou Park The Houston Press’ inaugural taco sampling event was pushed back a month due to inclement weather (ahhh, Houston), but that just means November just got a whole lot tastier!

Add

Date

Event

Location

Nov 14 Sat

Eat lots of Turkish food The Houston Turkish Festival is your chance to go nuts on falafel, halal hot dogs, kebabs, and doner.

Jones Plaza

Eat lots of Turkish food Jones Plaza The Houston Turkish Festival is your chance to go nuts on falafel, halal hot dogs, kebabs, and doner.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Nov 15 Sun

Go whole hog at a grand opening Live music, a whole hog roast, and Gulf oysters are just a few of the exciting things going down at Bramble’s grand opening party.

Bramble

Go whole hog at a grand opening Bramble Live music, a whole hog roast, and Gulf oysters are just a few of the exciting things going down at Bramble’s grand opening party.

Add
Flickr/Ed Schipul

Date

Event

Location

Nov 21 Sat

Houston Via Colori Get inspired when over 200 artists converge on the streets to celebrate the artistic spirit of Houston.

Hermann Square at City Hall

Houston Via Colori Hermann Square at City Hall Get inspired when over 200 artists converge on the streets to celebrate the artistic spirit of Houston.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Nov 21 Sat

Houston Whatever Fest All the cool kids will be at this music, comedy, and arts festival, from comedians TJ Miller and Doug Benson to GWAR and The Atari’s.

EaDo Party Park

Houston Whatever Fest EaDo Party Park All the cool kids will be at this music, comedy, and arts festival, from comedians TJ Miller and Doug Benson to GWAR and The Atari’s.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Nov 27 Fri

Get your holiday shop on again Hit Pop Shop Houston’s holiday festival to get your holiday shopping done early. Your mom will thank you.

Silver Street Studios

Get your holiday shop on again Silver Street Studios Hit Pop Shop Houston’s holiday festival to get your holiday shopping done early. Your mom will thank you.

Add

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like