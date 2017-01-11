Events

12 Things You Must Do in Houston This April

Houston Art Car Parade

Date

Event

Location

Apr 1 Wed

Array Transport yourself to Bushwood Country Club in the comfort of your own camp chair.

Market Square Park

Date

Event

Location

Apr 4 Sat

Houston Local Liquor Before Beer Tour They say liquor before beer and you’re in the clear. Take the Wave to Yellow Rose Distillery for some whiskey; then ride to the Buffalo Bayou and Saint Arnold breweries to see if "they" are LYING. 

Market Square Park

Houston Astros

Date

Event

Location

Apr 6 Mon

Astros Opening Day It’s going to be a good year, right guys? Right???

Minute Maid Park

Date

Event

Location

Apr 9 Thu

Blanket Bingo Bingo + awesome weather + beers on a blanket = BDOYL.

Market Square Park

Flickr/dominicotine

Date

Event

Location

Apr 10 Fri

World Whiskey Tour Get whiskey wasted on samplings from around the world at this Sugar Land W&F Affair event.

Sugar Land Marriott Town Square

Date

Event

Location

Apr 10 Fri

WorldFest Houston International Film Festival Film geeks will love this week+ long international film and video production & screenplay competition. Opening night will be $15 admission. Evening premiers at $12.50. Matinees (1, 3 & 5pm) at $7.50.

AMC Studio 30

Wicked Wine Run

Date

Event

Location

Apr 11 Sat

Wicked Wine Run You know what’s better than a 5K? A 5K with a drinking problem.

Galveston

Date

Event

Location

Apr 11 Sat

The Houston Art Car Parade If you ever wanted to people-watch, the time is NOW.

Along Allen Parkway

Galveston Island Food & Wine Festival

Date

Event

Location

Apr 18 Sat

Galveston F&W Grand Tasting Event Wine connoisseurs and people that just like to get buzzed while they devour Gulf seafood will love this festival’s biggest and most excellent event.

Pier 21

Date

Event

Location

Apr 18 Sat

Veggie Riot! Veg out hard as some of the city’s finest eateries create veggie-centric dishes that sometimes also include meat because meat is delicious.

Houstonia House

Date

Event

Location

Apr 25 Sat

2015 Bayou Bash Feast on crawfish, take down St. Arnold’s brews & bayou rum drinks, and pontoon, kayak, and cornhole your little heart out for a good cause.

Sabine Promenade

Houston Barbecue Festival

Date

Event

Location

Apr 26 Sun

Houston BBQ Festival Over 20 pimasters have come together to put you into a serious meat coma. Don’t worry, it’s the good kind of coma.

NRG Park

