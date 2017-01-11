12 Things You Must Do in Houston This April

Date
Event
Location
Apr 1 Wed
Array Market Square Park Transport yourself to Bushwood Country Club in the comfort of your own camp chair.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 4 Sat
Houston Local Liquor Before Beer Tour Market Square Park They say liquor before beer and you’re in the clear. Take the Wave to Yellow Rose Distillery for some whiskey; then ride to the Buffalo Bayou and Saint Arnold breweries to see if "they" are LYING.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 6 Mon
Astros Opening Day Minute Maid Park It’s going to be a good year, right guys? Right???
Date
Event
Location
Apr 9 Thu
Blanket Bingo Market Square Park Bingo + awesome weather + beers on a blanket = BDOYL.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 10 Fri
Sugar Land Marriott Town Square
World Whiskey Tour Sugar Land Marriott Town Square Get whiskey wasted on samplings from around the world at this Sugar Land W&F Affair event.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 10 Fri
WorldFest Houston International Film Festival AMC Studio 30 Film geeks will love this week+ long international film and video production & screenplay competition. Opening night will be $15 admission. Evening premiers at $12.50. Matinees (1, 3 & 5pm) at $7.50.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 11 Sat
Galveston
Wicked Wine Run Galveston You know what’s better than a 5K? A 5K with a drinking problem.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 11 Sat
The Houston Art Car Parade Along Allen Parkway If you ever wanted to people-watch, the time is NOW.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 18 Sat
Galveston F&W Grand Tasting Event Pier 21 Wine connoisseurs and people that just like to get buzzed while they devour Gulf seafood will love this festival’s biggest and most excellent event.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 18 Sat
Veggie Riot! Houstonia House Veg out hard as some of the city’s finest eateries create veggie-centric dishes that sometimes also include meat because meat is delicious.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 25 Sat
2015 Bayou Bash Sabine Promenade Feast on crawfish, take down St. Arnold’s brews & bayou rum drinks, and pontoon, kayak, and cornhole your little heart out for a good cause.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 26 Sun
Houston BBQ Festival NRG Park Over 20 pimasters have come together to put you into a serious meat coma. Don’t worry, it’s the good kind of coma.