15 Things You Absolutely Must Do in Houston in September

Sun

Magnolia City: An Immersive Murder Mystery dinner & show Go back to a time when gangsters and bootleg booze ruled the city, as you sip, mingle, and look for clues to piece together an intricate “who done it.” $35 will get you into the show, with a family-style dinner for an additional $45.

Prohibition Supperclub & Bar

Magnolia City: An Immersive Murder Mystery dinner & show Prohibition Supperclub & Bar Go back to a time when gangsters and bootleg booze ruled the city, as you sip, mingle, and look for clues to piece together an intricate “who done it.” $35 will get you into the show, with a family-style dinner for an additional $45.