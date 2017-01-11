15 Things You Absolutely Must Do in Houston in September

Date
Sep 4-6
BrewMasters Craft Beer Fest Galveston Island This sixth annual fest has 400+ craft brews at various venues around the island. Don’t miss the BrewLicious Brews & Foods Pairing and the BrewHaHa Grand Tasting.
Sep 6 Sun
Magnolia City: An Immersive Murder Mystery dinner & show Prohibition Supperclub & Bar Go back to a time when gangsters and bootleg booze ruled the city, as you sip, mingle, and look for clues to piece together an intricate “who done it.” $35 will get you into the show, with a family-style dinner for an additional $45.
Sep 10 Thu
blanket bingo Market Square Park Bring a blanket or lawn chair to the park to show off your excellent bingo skills. Bring at least $10 for a packet. Extra games and daubers are $1 each. 6-9pm. Bingo begins at 7.
Sep 11 Fri
Texas Gatorfest Fort Anahuac Park Airboats, alligators, live music, and beer. Could a festival get any better?
Sep 12 Sat
Untapped Houston Discovery Green Craft beer and music rule this festival, which features 70-plus breweries, 275-plus beers, and live music from dope bands like Cold War Kids, Twin Shadow, and Deer Tick.
Sep 16 Wed
The Great Banh Mi Cook-Off Lambo Ballroom Local chefs are bringing their banh mi A game. The least you can do is bring an appetite. Tickets are $30/pp (or $25 for groups).
Sep 18 Fri
Dog Days at Discovery Green Discovery Green Bring Fido for a three-day doggy fiesta, where you’ll see canine athletes from Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana doing all kinds of stuff your dog definitely can’t do.
Sep 19 Sat
Hot Sauce Fest Stafford Centre Mouth-numbing hot sauces, salsas, marinades, rubs, pickled products, jams, and dips are alllll at this fiery festival. Thankfully, so is beer.
Sep 19 Sat
Puerto Rican & Cuban Festival Tranquility Park Hit Tranquility Park for live music and dance, artstuffs, a car show, and authentic Puerto Rican, Cuban, and Dominican eats.
Sep 20 Sun
GO PIG OR GO HOME 8th Wonder Brewery Get all kinds of pork sweats at this fourth annual suckling pig showdown, where chefs like Randy Rucker (Bramble), Adam Dorris (Pax Americana), and Rebecca Masson (Fluff Bake Bar) face off to put out the best plate of pig.
Sep 20 Sun
Houston Texans' Running of the Bulls NRG Stadium The 5K run/walk features the Houston Texans cheerleaders, the Deep Steel Thunder band, and a post-race party on the floor of NRG Stadium.
Sep 25 Fri
Galveston Island Shrimp Festival Historic Strand District Three days of shrimp, gumbo, and live music = three days of fun.
Sep 26 Sat
Kemah Craft Beer Festival Kemah Boardwalk Not only will you find plenty of craft beers samples, but you’ll also find live country music and armadillo races. Long live Texas!
Sep 26 Sat
Oktoberfest Houston Northwest Mall Hope you’ve honed your Das Boot skills in the offseason. Because you’re about to partake in a full lineup of German brews and Olympiad games, including a stein race, barrel roll, and brat toss.
Sep 29 Tue
Houston Taste of the Nation The Corinthian Over 40 of Houston's most notorious chefs and mixologists are donating their time, talent, and passion with one goal in mind: to raise the critical funds needed to end childhood hunger in America. Eat all the foods, drink all the drinks, and support a great cause. Tickets are $125 for general admission.