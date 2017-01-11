Events

15 Things You Absolutely Must Do in Houston in September

Published On 08/31/2015
Oktoberfest Houston

Date

Event

Location

Sep 4-6

BrewMasters Craft Beer Fest This sixth annual fest has 400+ craft brews at various venues around the island. Don’t miss the BrewLicious Brews & Foods Pairing and the BrewHaHa Grand Tasting.

Galveston Island

Add

The Moonlight Dolls

Date

Event

Location

Sep 6 Sun

Magnolia City: An Immersive Murder Mystery dinner & show Go back to a time when gangsters and bootleg booze ruled the city, as you sip, mingle, and look for clues to piece together an intricate “who done it.” $35 will get you into the show, with a family-style dinner for an additional $45.

Prohibition Supperclub & Bar

Add
Market Square Park

Date

Event

Location

Sep 10 Thu

blanket bingo Bring a blanket or lawn chair to the park to show off your excellent bingo skills. Bring at least $10 for a packet. Extra games and daubers are $1 each. 6-9pm. Bingo begins at 7.

Market Square Park

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 11 Fri

Texas Gatorfest Airboats, alligators, live music, and beer. Could a festival get any better?

Fort Anahuac Park

Add
Untapped Festival

Date

Event

Location

Sep 12 Sat

Untapped Houston Craft beer and music rule this festival, which features 70-plus breweries, 275-plus beers, and live music from dope bands like Cold War Kids, Twin Shadow, and Deer Tick.

Discovery Green

Add
Flickr/Ernesto Andrade

Date

Event

Location

Sep 16 Wed

The Great Banh Mi Cook-Off Local chefs are bringing their banh mi A game. The least you can do is bring an appetite. Tickets are $30/pp (or $25 for groups).

Lambo Ballroom

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 18 Fri

Dog Days at Discovery Green Bring Fido for a three-day doggy fiesta, where you’ll see canine athletes from Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana doing all kinds of stuff your dog definitely can’t do.

Discovery Green

Add

Houston Hot Sauce Festival

Date

Event

Location

Sep 19 Sat

Hot Sauce Fest Mouth-numbing hot sauces, salsas, marinades, rubs, pickled products, jams, and dips are alllll at this fiery festival. Thankfully, so is beer.

Stafford Centre

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 19 Sat

Puerto Rican & Cuban Festival Hit Tranquility Park for live music and dance, artstuffs, a car show, and authentic Puerto Rican, Cuban, and Dominican eats.

Tranquility Park

Add
Go Pig or Go HOme

Date

Event

Location

Sep 20 Sun

GO PIG OR GO HOME Get all kinds of pork sweats at this fourth annual suckling pig showdown, where chefs like Randy Rucker (Bramble), Adam Dorris (Pax Americana), and Rebecca Masson (Fluff Bake Bar) face off to put out the best plate of pig.

8th Wonder Brewery

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 20 Sun

Houston Texans' Running of the Bulls The 5K run/walk features the Houston Texans cheerleaders, the Deep Steel Thunder band, and a post-race party on the floor of NRG Stadium.

NRG Stadium

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 25 Fri

Galveston Island Shrimp Festival Three days of shrimp, gumbo, and live music = three days of fun.

Historic Strand District

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 26 Sat

Kemah Craft Beer Festival Not only will you find plenty of craft beers samples, but you’ll also find live country music and armadillo races. Long live Texas!

Kemah Boardwalk

Add
OktoberFest Houston 

Date

Event

Location

Sep 26 Sat

Oktoberfest Houston Hope you’ve honed your Das Boot skills in the offseason. Because you’re about to partake in a full lineup of German brews and Olympiad games, including a stein race, barrel roll, and brat toss.

Northwest Mall

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 29 Tue

Houston Taste of the Nation Over 40 of Houston's most notorious chefs and mixologists are donating their time, talent, and passion with one goal in mind: to raise the critical funds needed to end childhood hunger in America. Eat all the foods, drink all the drinks, and support a great cause. Tickets are $125 for general admission.

The Corinthian

Add

