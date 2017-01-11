Events

Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Houston This Summer

Free Press Summer Fest | Flickr/Randall Pugh (edited)
Despite what those pesky internet trolls may have you believe about Houston, summer in this city isn’t all about sweating straight through your pants. It’s about sweating straight through your pants while doing these incredible, summery-type events. Also, why the hell are you wearing pants? Put some shorts on and hit these hot summer happenings!

corkscrew bbq
Corkscrew BBQ

Date

Event

Location

May 19 Thu

WIN Blanket Bingo Bring $10 cash, a blanket, and your penchant for winning on the third Thursday of each month, running through September.

Market Square Park

WIN Blanket Bingo Market Square Park Bring $10 cash, a blanket, and your penchant for winning on the third Thursday of each month, running through September.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 21 Sat

Drink alllll the beers Big Texas Beer Fest is mostly beer festival, part food truck rally, part concert, and all awesome.

NRG Park

Drink alllll the beers NRG Park Big Texas Beer Fest is mostly beer festival, part food truck rally, part concert, and all awesome.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 22 Sun

Taste the smoke The Houston Barbecue Festival is here, and it’s delicious.

NRG Park

Taste the smoke NRG Park The Houston Barbecue Festival is here, and it’s delicious.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 27 Fri

Get yo' Comic Con on Cosplay your way through Space City’s comic convention.

NRG Park

Get yo' Comic Con on NRG Park Cosplay your way through Space City’s comic convention.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 28 Sat

Experience DAYBREAK Music meets art meets mixology & food at this culture fest.

Discovery Green

Experience DAYBREAK Discovery Green Music meets art meets mixology & food at this culture fest.

Add
comicpalooza
Comicpalooza | Flickr/Randall Pugh
 

Date

Event

Location

Jun 4 Sat

Eat fajitas! Word of advice: come to this fajita fest hungry.

Humble Civic Center

Eat fajitas! Humble Civic Center Word of advice: come to this fajita fest hungry.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 4 Sat

Watch the big screen on the Green Bring a blanket and watch Jurassic World on the big screen.

Discovery Green

Watch the big screen on the Green Discovery Green Bring a blanket and watch Jurassic World on the big screen.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 4 Sat

Hit FPSF We shouldn’t have to tell you about this two-day beatfest featuring deadmau5 and Modest Mouse, but we just did.

Eleanor Tinsley Park

Hit FPSF Eleanor Tinsley Park We shouldn’t have to tell you about this two-day beatfest featuring deadmau5 and Modest Mouse, but we just did.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 9 Thu

Experience Carnival Lively samba, zydeco, and pretty ladies.

Downtown across from Discovery Green

Experience Carnival Downtown across from Discovery Green Lively samba, zydeco, and pretty ladies.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 11 Sat

Sip suds at H-town Beer Fest Get buzzed with breweries and bands.

Jones Plaza

Sip suds at H-town Beer Fest Jones Plaza Get buzzed with breweries and bands.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 11 Sat

Say HBD to Saint Arnold Festivities include a 22nd-birthday blowout followed by a rare cask tasting.

Saint Arnold Brewing Co.

Say HBD to Saint Arnold Saint Arnold Brewing Co. Festivities include a 22nd-birthday blowout followed by a rare cask tasting.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 17-Aug 5

Chill out with the dinos Ever go to the HMNS and be like, “Wow, this would be way cooler if I had a drink in my hand”? Mixers & Elixirs  -- hosted on the third Friday of each month --  is your chance.

Houston Museum of Natural Science

Chill out with the dinos Houston Museum of Natural Science Ever go to the HMNS and be like, “Wow, this would be way cooler if I had a drink in my hand”? Mixers & Elixirs  -- hosted on the third Friday of each month --  is your chance.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 17 Fri

Drink craft suds in The Woodlands Craft beer + live music = good times.

Town Green Park

Drink craft suds in The Woodlands Town Green Park Craft beer + live music = good times.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 17 Fri

Dress up for Comicpalooza Norman Reedus, Kate Beckinsale, the cast of Aliens, and you.

George R. Brown Convention Center

Dress up for Comicpalooza George R. Brown Convention Center Norman Reedus, Kate Beckinsale, the cast of Aliens, and you.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 18 Sat

Rage at freshDark Fest This dope music fest features electronica, acid jazz, classic hip-hop, and alternative soul.

Last Concert Cafe

Rage at freshDark Fest Last Concert Cafe This dope music fest features electronica, acid jazz, classic hip-hop, and alternative soul.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 19 Sun

Show your Pride Celebrate individuality and diversity at this week-long rager, featuring Saturday's annual parade.

Downtown

Show your Pride Downtown Celebrate individuality and diversity at this week-long rager, featuring Saturday's annual parade.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 22 Wed

Watch movies at Market Square What’s better than Fargo or Rushmore under the stars? Probably a few things, but they are still plenty cool.

Market Square Park

Watch movies at Market Square Market Square Park What’s better than Fargo or Rushmore under the stars? Probably a few things, but they are still plenty cool.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 25 Sat

Run in your skivvies The hot undies run is seriously hot.

The Gorgeous Gael

Run in your skivvies The Gorgeous Gael The hot undies run is seriously hot.

Add
4th of july houston
Fourth of July, Eleanor Tinsley Park | Flickr/telwink (edited) 

Date

Event

Location

Jul 4 Mon

Hit Freedom Over Texas Fireworks, The Suffers, and the guy from Hootie.

Eleanor Tinsley Park

Hit Freedom Over Texas Eleanor Tinsley Park Fireworks, The Suffers, and the guy from Hootie.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 13 Wed

Smash burgers All you need to know is that there will be all-you-can-eat burgers and all-you-can-polish-off booze.

Uptown Park

Smash burgers Uptown Park All you need to know is that there will be all-you-can-eat burgers and all-you-can-polish-off booze.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 15 Fri

Rock the air guitar Time to show off those skills.

The Secret Group

Rock the air guitar The Secret Group Time to show off those skills.

Add
pancakes & booze
Pancakes & Booze

Date

Event

Location

Aug 5 Fri

Get Pancakes & Booze Houston’s sickest underground art show, featuring emerging artists, pancakes, and booze!

Warehouse Live

Get Pancakes & Booze Warehouse Live Houston’s sickest underground art show, featuring emerging artists, pancakes, and booze!

Add

houston hot sauce festival
Houston Hot Sauce Festival

Date

Event

Location

Sep 3 Sat

Run, drink, repeat! National Beer Mile is a one-mile fun run for people that love to run AND party.

Minute Maid Park

Run, drink, repeat! Minute Maid Park National Beer Mile is a one-mile fun run for people that love to run AND party.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 17 Sat

Sweat out hot sauce Warning: tongue-burning will occur at this annual hot sauce fest.

Silver Street Studios

Sweat out hot sauce Silver Street Studios Warning: tongue-burning will occur at this annual hot sauce fest.

Add

