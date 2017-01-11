Events

17 Things You Must Do in Houston This July

By Published On 07/01/2015 By Published On 07/01/2015
Flickr/Tom Haymes

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

This Blurry Slice of Ham is 2017's First Great Optical Illusion

related

Why People Are Fighting Over the Surprise Ending of 'La La Land'

related

This Smooth Man Cutting Steak Is Making the Internet Go Bananas

Date

Event

Location

Jul 4 Sat

Burgers & Brew Bus Ride The Wave to BRC for burgers & brews, then to Buffalo Bayou Brewery for brews, and finally, to a fireworks viewing party, where you’ll have the chance to purchase and consume even MORE brews.

Silver Street Studios

Burgers & Brew Bus Silver Street Studios Ride The Wave to BRC for burgers & brews, then to Buffalo Bayou Brewery for brews, and finally, to a fireworks viewing party, where you’ll have the chance to purchase and consume even MORE brews.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 4 Sat

Freedom over Texas Celebrate the USA with fireworks and debauchery at Houston’s biggest and baddest Fourth of July party.

Eleanor Tinsley Park

Freedom over Texas Eleanor Tinsley Park Celebrate the USA with fireworks and debauchery at Houston’s biggest and baddest Fourth of July party.

Add

Related

related

12 Things You Absolutely Must Do in Houston This Summer

related

Every Single Summer Festival in Houston, Now in One Calendar

related

The Houston Bucket List: 40 Things to Do Before You Die

related

12 Things You Absolutely Must Do in Houston This Summer
Morton's The Steakhouse

Date

Event

Location

Jul 8 Wed

Landry's Summer Chef Series Here’s your chance to eat like a king every Wednesday, when a different Landry restaurant hosts an intimate chef-lead dinner complete with five to six expertly crafted courses and wine pairings.

Array

Landry's Summer Chef Series Array Here’s your chance to eat like a king every Wednesday, when a different Landry restaurant hosts an intimate chef-lead dinner complete with five to six expertly crafted courses and wine pairings.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 9 Thu

Blanket Bingo Bring a blanket and cash ($10, plus more for drinks and eats). 6-9pm. The greatness starts at 7pm.

Market Square Park

Blanket Bingo Market Square Park Bring a blanket and cash ($10, plus more for drinks and eats). 6-9pm. The greatness starts at 7pm.

Add
Hubbell & Hudson Kitchen

Date

Event

Location

Jul 11 Sat

3rd Annual Battle of the Texas Brews Breweries from across the Lone Star State are battling it out to see who can take the title of Best Texas Brewery. Drink. Vote. And drink some more. $10 admission.

Hubbel & Hudson

3rd Annual Battle of the Texas Brews Hubbel & Hudson Breweries from across the Lone Star State are battling it out to see who can take the title of Best Texas Brewery. Drink. Vote. And drink some more. $10 admission.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 12 Sun

Colombian Fest This street fest boasts authentic Colombian foodstuffs and plenty of ice-cold bevs alongside lively music, dance, and entertainment.

Sam Houston Park

Colombian Fest Sam Houston Park This street fest boasts authentic Colombian foodstuffs and plenty of ice-cold bevs alongside lively music, dance, and entertainment.

Add
Flickr/Hungry Dudes

Date

Event

Location

Jul 13 Mon

All-you-can-eat French fries! It’s National French Fry Day, yo! Hit Saint Arnold’s for an all-you-can-handle smothered fry buffet, which you’ll wash down with Saint A’s beers, of course.

Saint Arnold Brewery

All-you-can-eat French fries! Saint Arnold Brewery It’s National French Fry Day, yo! Hit Saint Arnold’s for an all-you-can-handle smothered fry buffet, which you’ll wash down with Saint A’s beers, of course.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 18 Sat

Julydoscope Get a look at some of the city’s best dance companies, followed by a screening of Nas’ film Shake The Dust, a tribute to the uplifting power of hip-hop music and breakdancing.

Discovery Green

Julydoscope Discovery Green Get a look at some of the city’s best dance companies, followed by a screening of Nas’ film Shake The Dust, a tribute to the uplifting power of hip-hop music and breakdancing.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 18 Sat

Wine Down Under Gain a healthy buzz and some knowledge at this wine class showcasing outstanding new wines from Australia and New Zealand.

Camerata at Paulie’s

Wine Down Under Camerata at Paulie’s Gain a healthy buzz and some knowledge at this wine class showcasing outstanding new wines from Australia and New Zealand.

Add
The Best Damn Food Truck Festival Ever

Date

Event

Location

Jul 18 Sat

Best Damn Food Truck Festival Ever Now in NRG Park, you can expect this food truck extravaganza to be bigger, better, and tastier than ever. Tickets ($36) get you all-you-can-eat bites from the city’s hottest mobile eateries.

NRG Park

Best Damn Food Truck Festival Ever NRG Park Now in NRG Park, you can expect this food truck extravaganza to be bigger, better, and tastier than ever. Tickets ($36) get you all-you-can-eat bites from the city’s hottest mobile eateries.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 18 Sat

Mixers & Elixirs Because dinosaurs like to party, too. Especially when there is live music, a cash bar, and food trucks involved.

The Houston Museum of Natural Science

Mixers & Elixirs The Houston Museum of Natural Science Because dinosaurs like to party, too. Especially when there is live music, a cash bar, and food trucks involved.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 21 Tue

Get your veggie on Don’t underestimate the power of a caramelized Brussels sprout. Every third Tuesday of the month, Uchi will celebrate gardenstuffs with an array of veggie-centric options.

Uchi

Get your veggie on Uchi Don’t underestimate the power of a caramelized Brussels sprout. Every third Tuesday of the month, Uchi will celebrate gardenstuffs with an array of veggie-centric options.

Add

related

Every Single Summer Festival in Houston, Now in One Calendar
flickr/ao okuda

Date

Event

Location

Jul 24 Fri

Space City Comic Con Cosplay. Panel discussions. Gameplay. Star Trek. This weekend-long event is the most gloriously geeky convention of the summer.

NRG Park

Space City Comic Con NRG Park Cosplay. Panel discussions. Gameplay. Star Trek. This weekend-long event is the most gloriously geeky convention of the summer.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 24 Fri

Celebrate National Tequila Day Head to tequila-heavy spots like The Pastry War, El Big Bad, and Pistolero’s in honor of what just may be the greatest day of the year.

Your favorite tequila spot

Celebrate National Tequila Day Your favorite tequila spot Head to tequila-heavy spots like The Pastry War, El Big Bad, and Pistolero’s in honor of what just may be the greatest day of the year.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 25 Sat

Hot Mistletoe Pub Run Five bars + five beers + 5k = your most fun run yet (and also probably your worst personal time, but whatever).

Luke’s Icehouse (start)

Hot Mistletoe Pub Run Luke’s Icehouse (start) Five bars + five beers + 5k = your most fun run yet (and also probably your worst personal time, but whatever).

Add
Flickr/Kick Photo

Date

Event

Location

Jul 26 Sun

H-Town Sneaker Summit Breakout your hottest kicks as you buy, sell, trade, browse, and collect everything from rare finds to the latest sneaker fashions.

NRG Park

H-Town Sneaker Summit NRG Park Breakout your hottest kicks as you buy, sell, trade, browse, and collect everything from rare finds to the latest sneaker fashions.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 31 Fri

Pancakes and Booze Art Show This dope underground art show features over 50 emerging artists, body painting, live music, booze, and -- most importantly -- FREE PANCAKES!

Warehouse Live

Pancakes and Booze Art Show Warehouse Live This dope underground art show features over 50 emerging artists, body painting, live music, booze, and -- most importantly -- FREE PANCAKES!

Add

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like