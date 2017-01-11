17 Things You Must Do in Houston This July

Date
Event
Location
Jul 4 Sat
Burgers & Brew Bus Ride The Wave to BRC for burgers & brews, then to Buffalo Bayou Brewery for brews, and finally, to a fireworks viewing party, where you’ll have the chance to purchase and consume even MORE brews.
Burgers & Brew Bus Silver Street Studios Ride The Wave to BRC for burgers & brews, then to Buffalo Bayou Brewery for brews, and finally, to a fireworks viewing party, where you’ll have the chance to purchase and consume even MORE brews.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 4 Sat
Freedom over Texas Celebrate the USA with fireworks and debauchery at Houston’s biggest and baddest Fourth of July party.
Eleanor Tinsley Park
Freedom over Texas Eleanor Tinsley Park Celebrate the USA with fireworks and debauchery at Houston’s biggest and baddest Fourth of July party.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 8 Wed
Landry's Summer Chef Series Here’s your chance to eat like a king every Wednesday, when a different Landry restaurant hosts an intimate chef-lead dinner complete with five to six expertly crafted courses and wine pairings.
Landry's Summer Chef Series Array Here’s your chance to eat like a king every Wednesday, when a different Landry restaurant hosts an intimate chef-lead dinner complete with five to six expertly crafted courses and wine pairings.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 9 Thu
Blanket Bingo Bring a blanket and cash ($10, plus more for drinks and eats). 6-9pm. The greatness starts at 7pm.
Blanket Bingo Market Square Park Bring a blanket and cash ($10, plus more for drinks and eats). 6-9pm. The greatness starts at 7pm.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 11 Sat
3rd Annual Battle of the Texas Brews Breweries from across the Lone Star State are battling it out to see who can take the title of Best Texas Brewery. Drink. Vote. And drink some more. $10 admission.
3rd Annual Battle of the Texas Brews Hubbel & Hudson Breweries from across the Lone Star State are battling it out to see who can take the title of Best Texas Brewery. Drink. Vote. And drink some more. $10 admission.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 12 Sun
Colombian Fest This street fest boasts authentic Colombian foodstuffs and plenty of ice-cold bevs alongside lively music, dance, and entertainment.
Colombian Fest Sam Houston Park This street fest boasts authentic Colombian foodstuffs and plenty of ice-cold bevs alongside lively music, dance, and entertainment.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 13 Mon
All-you-can-eat French fries! It’s National French Fry Day, yo! Hit Saint Arnold’s for an all-you-can-handle smothered fry buffet, which you’ll wash down with Saint A’s beers, of course.
All-you-can-eat French fries! Saint Arnold Brewery It’s National French Fry Day, yo! Hit Saint Arnold’s for an all-you-can-handle smothered fry buffet, which you’ll wash down with Saint A’s beers, of course.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 18 Sat
Julydoscope Get a look at some of the city’s best dance companies, followed by a screening of Nas’ film Shake The Dust, a tribute to the uplifting power of hip-hop music and breakdancing.
Julydoscope Discovery Green Get a look at some of the city’s best dance companies, followed by a screening of Nas’ film Shake The Dust, a tribute to the uplifting power of hip-hop music and breakdancing.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 18 Sat
Wine Down Under Gain a healthy buzz and some knowledge at this wine class showcasing outstanding new wines from Australia and New Zealand.
Wine Down Under Camerata at Paulie’s Gain a healthy buzz and some knowledge at this wine class showcasing outstanding new wines from Australia and New Zealand.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 18 Sat
Best Damn Food Truck Festival Ever Now in NRG Park, you can expect this food truck extravaganza to be bigger, better, and tastier than ever. Tickets ($36) get you all-you-can-eat bites from the city’s hottest mobile eateries.
Best Damn Food Truck Festival Ever NRG Park Now in NRG Park, you can expect this food truck extravaganza to be bigger, better, and tastier than ever. Tickets ($36) get you all-you-can-eat bites from the city’s hottest mobile eateries.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 18 Sat
Mixers & Elixirs Because dinosaurs like to party, too. Especially when there is live music, a cash bar, and food trucks involved.
The Houston Museum of Natural Science
Mixers & Elixirs The Houston Museum of Natural Science Because dinosaurs like to party, too. Especially when there is live music, a cash bar, and food trucks involved.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 21 Tue
Get your veggie on Don’t underestimate the power of a caramelized Brussels sprout. Every third Tuesday of the month, Uchi will celebrate gardenstuffs with an array of veggie-centric options.
Get your veggie on Uchi Don’t underestimate the power of a caramelized Brussels sprout. Every third Tuesday of the month, Uchi will celebrate gardenstuffs with an array of veggie-centric options.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 24 Fri
Space City Comic Con Cosplay. Panel discussions. Gameplay. Star Trek. This weekend-long event is the most gloriously geeky convention of the summer.
Space City Comic Con NRG Park Cosplay. Panel discussions. Gameplay. Star Trek. This weekend-long event is the most gloriously geeky convention of the summer.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 24 Fri
Celebrate National Tequila Day Head to tequila-heavy spots like The Pastry War, El Big Bad, and Pistolero’s in honor of what just may be the greatest day of the year.
Your favorite tequila spot
Celebrate National Tequila Day Your favorite tequila spot Head to tequila-heavy spots like The Pastry War, El Big Bad, and Pistolero’s in honor of what just may be the greatest day of the year.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 25 Sat
Hot Mistletoe Pub Run Five bars + five beers + 5k = your most fun run yet (and also probably your worst personal time, but whatever).
Luke’s Icehouse (start)
Hot Mistletoe Pub Run Luke’s Icehouse (start) Five bars + five beers + 5k = your most fun run yet (and also probably your worst personal time, but whatever).
Date
Event
Location
Jul 26 Sun
H-Town Sneaker Summit Breakout your hottest kicks as you buy, sell, trade, browse, and collect everything from rare finds to the latest sneaker fashions.
H-Town Sneaker Summit NRG Park Breakout your hottest kicks as you buy, sell, trade, browse, and collect everything from rare finds to the latest sneaker fashions.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 31 Fri
Pancakes and Booze Art Show This dope underground art show features over 50 emerging artists, body painting, live music, booze, and -- most importantly -- FREE PANCAKES!
Pancakes and Booze Art Show Warehouse Live This dope underground art show features over 50 emerging artists, body painting, live music, booze, and -- most importantly -- FREE PANCAKES!