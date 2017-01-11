Events

13 Things You Must Do in Houston This May

By Published On 04/29/2015 By Published On 04/29/2015
Julie Soefer Photography

Date

Event

Location

May 1 Fri

Wild Wild Brew Fest Because one day is not enough, prep the taps for Katy’s biggest, wildest beer fest with Friday’s launch party. On Saturday, expect over 150 craft brewers, live music, and good times.

Katy Mills Mall

Date

Event

Location

May 2 Sat

Derby Day!  Expect the patio to be filled with Southern gents and ladies getting down on mint juleps, derby bites, and honky-tonk during this all-day horse-racing rager.

Julep

Date

Event

Location

May 2 Sat

cinco de mALo street fest Hit this all-day-and-night street fest for fresh Mex eats, handmade liquid-nitrogen frozen margs, live music, and absolute madness.

El Big Bad

The Epicurean Publicist

Date

Event

Location

May 5 Tue

...On The Rocks: Cigar and Scotch Mixer on the Patio Release your inner Mad Man as you feast on two-dozen oysters on-the-half-shell, sip on Scotch, and smoke a cigar. Tickets are $125 per person. 

Tony Mandola’s

Date

Event

Location

May 8 Fri

Texas Crab Festival  If Mom’s around, bring her to gorge on crab at this Texas-sized food fest. If she’s not around, bring yourself to gorge on crab at this Texas-sized food fest.

Gregory Park

Date

Event

Location

May 9 Sat

Bayou Jamboree & Gumbo Showdown Because early March’s weather sucked, this gumbo event got rescheduled to early May. Now you can enjoy your craft brews, live music, two-stepping, horn-blowing, and gumbo in the sun. 

Market Square Park 

Flickr/zachd1_618

Date

Event

Location

May 13 Wed

CultureMap Houston Tastemaker Awards Hit this epic annual event to toast the top talent in Houston’s food & beverage community (and enjoy plenty of boozing and eating while you do so). 

Silver Street Studios

Flickr/nicolebratt

Date

Event

Location

May 14 Thu

Greek Fest Dolmades and gyros and wine-mouth, oh my!

St. Basil the Great Greek Orthodox Church

Date

Event

Location

May 16 Sat

Houston Press Brewfest Get your craft brew on at this 4th annual brewfest. The huge indoor/outdoor event will feature tons of beer from top breweries, food from local food trucks, live music, and the inevitable debauchery that comes along with all of the above. 

Silver Street Studios

Date

Event

Location

May 16 Sat

Parks & Recreation marathon BYO blanket and picnic to the park as you binge watch Parks & Rec. Beer, wine, and other goodies are available for purchase. 

Discovery Green

Carnival Houston

Date

Event

Location

May 21 Thu

Carnival Houston Prepare to get wild at this four-day Latin, Caribbean, and Cajun carnival featuring an EDM fest, street parade, after-party, and more.

Downtown Houston

Date

Event

Location

May 22 Fri

Jurassic Park on the big screen Rewatch this classic on a 32ft screen before the new movie comes out. Bonus: complimentary popcorn, snacks, and beverages are provided.

GreenStreet Downtown

Date

Event

Location

May 22 Fri

Comicpalooza Get your cosplay on at The Texas International Comic Con. George Takei, Laurie Holden, and the legendary Stan Lee and are just a few of the awesome featured guests. 

George R. Brown Convention Center

