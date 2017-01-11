13 Things You Must Do in Houston This May

Date
May 1 Fri
Wild Wild Brew Fest Katy Mills Mall Because one day is not enough, prep the taps for Katy’s biggest, wildest beer fest with Friday’s launch party. On Saturday, expect over 150 craft brewers, live music, and good times.
May 2 Sat
Derby Day! Julep Expect the patio to be filled with Southern gents and ladies getting down on mint juleps, derby bites, and honky-tonk during this all-day horse-racing rager.
May 2 Sat
cinco de mALo street fest El Big Bad Hit this all-day-and-night street fest for fresh Mex eats, handmade liquid-nitrogen frozen margs, live music, and absolute madness.
May 5 Tue
...On The Rocks: Cigar and Scotch Mixer on the Patio Tony Mandola’s Release your inner Mad Man as you feast on two-dozen oysters on-the-half-shell, sip on Scotch, and smoke a cigar. Tickets are $125 per person.
May 8 Fri
Texas Crab Festival Gregory Park If Mom’s around, bring her to gorge on crab at this Texas-sized food fest. If she’s not around, bring yourself to gorge on crab at this Texas-sized food fest.
May 9 Sat
Bayou Jamboree & Gumbo Showdown Market Square Park Because early March’s weather sucked, this gumbo event got rescheduled to early May. Now you can enjoy your craft brews, live music, two-stepping, horn-blowing, and gumbo in the sun.
May 13 Wed
CultureMap Houston Tastemaker Awards Silver Street Studios Hit this epic annual event to toast the top talent in Houston’s food & beverage community (and enjoy plenty of boozing and eating while you do so).
May 14 Thu
Greek Fest St. Basil the Great Greek Orthodox Church Dolmades and gyros and wine-mouth, oh my!
May 16 Sat
Houston Press Brewfest Silver Street Studios Get your craft brew on at this 4th annual brewfest. The huge indoor/outdoor event will feature tons of beer from top breweries, food from local food trucks, live music, and the inevitable debauchery that comes along with all of the above.
May 16 Sat
Parks & Recreation marathon Discovery Green BYO blanket and picnic to the park as you binge watch Parks & Rec. Beer, wine, and other goodies are available for purchase.
May 21 Thu
Carnival Houston Downtown Houston Prepare to get wild at this four-day Latin, Caribbean, and Cajun carnival featuring an EDM fest, street parade, after-party, and more.
May 22 Fri
Jurassic Park on the big screen GreenStreet Downtown Rewatch this classic on a 32ft screen before the new movie comes out. Bonus: complimentary popcorn, snacks, and beverages are provided.
May 22 Fri
Comicpalooza George R. Brown Convention Center Get your cosplay on at The Texas International Comic Con. George Takei, Laurie Holden, and the legendary Stan Lee and are just a few of the awesome featured guests.