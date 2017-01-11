Events

Houston’s Best Things to Do in October

Flickr/Joel Olives

October is here, which means that it’s becoming just about bearable to leave your apartment. Which is great, because that’s where all of Houston’s coolest events are held (since your no-pants Madden tourneys don’t count as “events” per se). Here are the ones you don’t want to miss, in a convenient calendar format:

Flickr/Annie

Date

Event

Location

Oct 1-4

Eat a ton of delicious Greek food It’s the Original Greek Festival, so smash all the spanakopita, souvlaki, and wines BY THE BOTTLE you can. But don’t actually smash the bottles, you’re on church property.

Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral

Kings Biergarten & Restaurant

Date

Event

Location

Oct 2 Fri

Kick-off Oktoberfest Start Oktoberfest off with a bang. This party reps live German tunes, brats, biers, and a chance to win a trip to the real thing in Munich in 2016. Tickets start at $10.

King’s Biergarten

Date

Event

Location

Oct 3 Sat

Hit a BeerFeast Beer geeks won’t want to miss this fourth annual brew fest, featuring 50+ breweries and 80 craft beers selected by Saucer's resident gurus.

Flying Saucer Sugar Land

Buffalo Bayou Partnership

Date

Event

Location

Oct 3 Sat

Roam over to Buffalo Bayou Park Grand Opening The beautiful Buffalo Bayou Park may have been open for some time, but that shouldn’t stop you from celebrating its rebirth to the fullest.

Buffalo Bayou Park

Date

Event

Location

Oct 4 Sun

Punish your liver at OKTOBERFESTIVUS It’s “a Festivus for the rest of us," and by rest of us, we mean those that like Oktoberfest beers, excellent food, and fun times. Get tix for $50.

The Pass & Provisions

Beck’s Prime

Date

Event

Location

Oct 4 Sun

Watch football, have a party It’s Houstonia magazine’s 3rd Annual Tailgate Party. Watch the Texans murder the Falcons, all while stuffing your gut with unlimited food and booze.

Houstonia House

Date

Event

Location

Oct 6 Tue

Go undercover at Blanket Bingo Don’t miss your chance to shout BINGO! way too excitedly. Just $10 gets you one packet, with extra games and daubers available for $1 each. 6-9pm. Show starts at 7.

Market Square Park

Date

Event

Location

Oct 10 Sat

Peep the Bayou City Art Festival Release your inner art nerd at this two-day fine arts fair.

City Hall

Flickr/Allagash Brewing

Date

Event

Location

Oct 11 Sun

Go on a dog bar crawl Barks, Buds & Suds. Because dogs like bar crawls, too.

Midtown

Date

Event

Location

Oct 17 Sat

Celebrate East End Street Fest Celebrate this vibrant 'hood by eating allll the foods, drinking allll the drinks, and dancing your pretty little heart out. Tickets are $6 online and $8 at the door.

2600 Navigation

Date

Event

Location

Oct 23 Fri

Hit ANOTHER Oktoberfest This time on Galveston Island! It’ll involve a beach!

First Lutheran Church

Flickr/Daniel Hollister

Date

Event

Location

Oct 24 Sat

Stagger through a Zombie Walk Zombies + booze + a Depeche Mode tribute band = one bizarrely good time.

Hughes Hangar

Date

Event

Location

Oct 24 Sat

Travel to TACOLANDIA Taco enthusiasts mustn’t miss this first-ever taco-centric festival, crafted by the Houston Press and curated by former HP writer/taco guru Robb Walsh.

The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou Park

Flickr/Steven Depolo

Date

Event

Location

Oct 24 Sat

Witness a Wild Game Cook-Off Get wild on the patio in more ways than one. What? We’re talking about venison.

Little Woodrow’s Midtown

Date

Event

Location

Oct 27 Tue

Drink a ton of great whiskey Like whiskey? Prove it by going ham on the Jim Beam Harvest Collection Tasting.

Reserve 101

Flickr/Misty Faucheux

Date

Event

Location

Oct 31 Sat

Scare the bejeezuz out of yourself Fright Night in the Heights is here to take Halloween to the next level. Plus, there’s a free shuttle bus!

Array

Date

Event

Location

Oct 31 Sat

Go on a Halloween Crawl What even is Halloween without getting super weird in Houston’s most oddball neighborhood? No tickets. No covers. Just good times at an all-star lineup of Montrose bars.

Array

