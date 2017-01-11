Houston’s Best Things to Do in October

October is here, which means that it’s becoming just about bearable to leave your apartment. Which is great, because that’s where all of Houston’s coolest events are held (since your no-pants Madden tourneys don’t count as “events” per se). Here are the ones you don’t want to miss, in a convenient calendar format:
Date
Event
Location
Oct 1-4
Eat a ton of delicious Greek food Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral It’s the Original Greek Festival, so smash all the spanakopita, souvlaki, and wines BY THE BOTTLE you can. But don’t actually smash the bottles, you’re on church property.
Oct 2 Fri
Kick-off Oktoberfest King’s Biergarten Start Oktoberfest off with a bang. This party reps live German tunes, brats, biers, and a chance to win a trip to the real thing in Munich in 2016. Tickets start at $10.
Oct 3 Sat
Hit a BeerFeast Flying Saucer Sugar Land Beer geeks won’t want to miss this fourth annual brew fest, featuring 50+ breweries and 80 craft beers selected by Saucer's resident gurus.
Oct 3 Sat
Roam over to Buffalo Bayou Park Grand Opening Buffalo Bayou Park The beautiful Buffalo Bayou Park may have been open for some time, but that shouldn’t stop you from celebrating its rebirth to the fullest.
Oct 4 Sun
Punish your liver at OKTOBERFESTIVUS The Pass & Provisions It’s “a Festivus for the rest of us," and by rest of us, we mean those that like Oktoberfest beers, excellent food, and fun times. Get tix for $50.
Oct 4 Sun
Watch football, have a party Houstonia House It’s Houstonia magazine’s 3rd Annual Tailgate Party. Watch the Texans murder the Falcons, all while stuffing your gut with unlimited food and booze.
Oct 6 Tue
Go undercover at Blanket Bingo Market Square Park Don’t miss your chance to shout BINGO! way too excitedly. Just $10 gets you one packet, with extra games and daubers available for $1 each. 6-9pm. Show starts at 7.
Oct 10 Sat
Peep the Bayou City Art Festival City Hall Release your inner art nerd at this two-day fine arts fair.
Oct 11 Sun
Go on a dog bar crawl Midtown Barks, Buds & Suds. Because dogs like bar crawls, too.
Oct 17 Sat
Celebrate East End Street Fest 2600 Navigation Celebrate this vibrant 'hood by eating allll the foods, drinking allll the drinks, and dancing your pretty little heart out. Tickets are $6 online and $8 at the door.
Oct 23 Fri
Hit ANOTHER Oktoberfest First Lutheran Church This time on Galveston Island! It’ll involve a beach!
Oct 24 Sat
Stagger through a Zombie Walk Hughes Hangar Zombies + booze + a Depeche Mode tribute band = one bizarrely good time.
Oct 24 Sat
Travel to TACOLANDIA The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou Park Taco enthusiasts mustn’t miss this first-ever taco-centric festival, crafted by the Houston Press and curated by former HP writer/taco guru Robb Walsh.
Oct 24 Sat
Witness a Wild Game Cook-Off Little Woodrow’s Midtown Get wild on the patio in more ways than one. What? We’re talking about venison.
Oct 27 Tue
Drink a ton of great whiskey Reserve 101 Like whiskey? Prove it by going ham on the Jim Beam Harvest Collection Tasting.
Oct 31 Sat
Scare the bejeezuz out of yourself Array Fright Night in the Heights is here to take Halloween to the next level. Plus, there’s a free shuttle bus!
Oct 31 Sat
Go on a Halloween Crawl Array What even is Halloween without getting super weird in Houston’s most oddball neighborhood? No tickets. No covers. Just good times at an all-star lineup of Montrose bars.