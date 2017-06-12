Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Houston This Summer

Despite what those pesky internet trolls may have you believe about Houston, summer in this city isn’t all about sweating straight through your pants. It’s about sweating straight through your pants while doing these incredible, summery-type events. Also, why the hell are you wearing pants? Put some shorts on and hit these hot summer happenings!
May 19 Thu
WIN Blanket Bingo Market Square Park Bring $10 cash, a blanket, and your penchant for winning on the third Thursday of each month, running through September.
May 21 Sat
Drink alllll the beers NRG Park Big Texas Beer Fest is mostly beer festival, part food truck rally, part concert, and all awesome.
May 22 Sun
Taste the smoke NRG Park The Houston Barbecue Festival is here, and it’s delicious.
May 27 Fri
Get yo' Comic Con on NRG Park Cosplay your way through Space City’s comic convention.
May 28 Sat
Experience DAYBREAK Discovery Green Music meets art meets mixology & food at this culture fest.
Jun 4 Sat
Eat fajitas! Humble Civic Center Word of advice: come to this fajita fest hungry.
Jun 4 Sat
Watch the big screen on the Green Discovery Green Bring a blanket and watch Jurassic World on the big screen.
Jun 4 Sat
Hit FPSF Eleanor Tinsley Park We shouldn’t have to tell you about this two-day beatfest featuring deadmau5 and Modest Mouse, but we just did.
Jun 9 Thu
Experience Carnival Downtown across from Discovery Green Lively samba, zydeco, and pretty ladies.
Jun 11 Sat
Sip suds at H-town Beer Fest Jones Plaza Get buzzed with breweries and bands.
Jun 11 Sat
Say HBD to Saint Arnold Saint Arnold Brewing Co. Festivities include a 22nd-birthday blowout followed by a rare cask tasting.
Jun 17-Aug 5
Chill out with the dinos Houston Museum of Natural Science Ever go to the HMNS and be like, “Wow, this would be way cooler if I had a drink in my hand”? Mixers & Elixirs -- hosted on the third Friday of each month -- is your chance.
Jun 17 Fri
Drink craft suds in The Woodlands Town Green Park Craft beer + live music = good times.
Jun 17 Fri
Dress up for Comicpalooza George R. Brown Convention Center Norman Reedus, Kate Beckinsale, the cast of Aliens, and you.
Jun 18 Sat
Rage at freshDark Fest Last Concert Cafe This dope music fest features electronica, acid jazz, classic hip-hop, and alternative soul.
Jun 19 Sun
Show your Pride Downtown Celebrate individuality and diversity at this week-long rager, featuring Saturday's annual parade.
Jun 22 Wed
Watch movies at Market Square Market Square Park What’s better than Fargo or Rushmore under the stars? Probably a few things, but they are still plenty cool.
Jun 25 Sat
Run in your skivvies The Gorgeous Gael The hot undies run is seriously hot.
Jul 4 Mon
Hit Freedom Over Texas Eleanor Tinsley Park Fireworks, The Suffers, and the guy from Hootie.
Jul 13 Wed
Smash burgers Uptown Park All you need to know is that there will be all-you-can-eat burgers and all-you-can-polish-off booze.
Jul 15 Fri
Rock the air guitar The Secret Group Time to show off those skills.
Aug 5 Fri
Get Pancakes & Booze Warehouse Live Houston’s sickest underground art show, featuring emerging artists, pancakes, and booze!
Sep 3 Sat
Run, drink, repeat! Minute Maid Park National Beer Mile is a one-mile fun run for people that love to run AND party.
Sep 17 Sat
Sweat out hot sauce Silver Street Studios Warning: tongue-burning will occur at this annual hot sauce fest.