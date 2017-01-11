12 Things You Absolutely Must Do in Houston This Summer

Date
Jun 27 Sat
Houston Pride Festival & Parade Hit the giant rager held in the area around Downtown’s City Hall, Hermann Square, and Tranquility Park, with a crowd of over 75k other people looking to celebrate individuality and equality whilst getting pretty crunk.
Downtown
Jul 1 Wed
Get a double scoop All summer long, get a double scoop at Fat Cat Creamery -- we just named it one of the 33 best ice cream shops in America. Time to find out why.
Jul 1 Wed
Sundown at The Grove Take in the sunset over Downtown’s Discovery Green at this weekly Wednesday series, which also happens to feature flights of beer, wine, and food pairings.
Jul 4 Sat
Fireworks Hit the Eleanor Tinsley Park to watch what just may be the most patriotic fireworks show in the damn country. (It is sponsored by Bud Light after all.)
Eleanor Tinsley Park
Jul 7 Tue
BBQ Culinary Tour with Chef Ronnie Killen BBQ gurus Ronnie Killen (of Killen’s Barbecue) and Michael Fulmer (of the Houston BBQ Fest) are showing off the best of Houston ‘cue, one mind-numbingly delicious smoked-kissed rib at a time.
Central Market (starting point)
Jul 9-Sep 10
Blanket Bingo Head to the park with $10 (cash only), a blanket, and some more cash for snacks and booze. Additional games and daubers can be purchased for $1 each. 6-9pm. BINGO-ing starts at 7pm.
Market Square Park
Jul 17 Fri
Blade Runner at the park What’s better than Harrison Ford under the stars? Nothing. The answer is nothing. Bring a blanket. Movie starts at 8:30pm.
Market Square Park
Jul 18-Aug 15
Mixers & Elixirs Ever go to the HMNS and be like, “Wow, this would be way cooler if I had a drink in my hand”? Here’s your chance.
Houston Museum of Natural Science
Aug 1-Sep 7
Houston Restaurant Weeks A crap ton of Houston restaurants participate in this month-long restaurant event, where you can feast like a king on the cheap AND raise money for the Houston Food Bank. It’s a win win.
Multiple locations
Aug 1 Sat
White Linen Night This giant block party is the perfect excuse to channel your inner Diddy. The streets shut down from 6-9pm, so dress in white and head over. Seriously though, when else are you going to wear those linen pants?
The streets of The Heights
Aug 3 Mon
Just August pop-up dinners It’s been five years since big guns Justin Yu (now of Oxheart), Seth Siegel-Gardner, and Terrence Gallivan (both of The Pass & Provisions) united for their badass pop-up dinners. To celebrate, they are bringing back the magic with six sure-to-be-legendary dinners. Call the restaurants to make your reservations before seats sell out.
Aug 23 Sun
Pigging Out Culinary Tour Bernie’s Burger Bus’ Justin Turner, Eatsie Boys & 8th Wonder Brewery’s Matt Marcus, and CultureMap’s Eric Sandler know just where to pig out on pork. Sign up for this tour and you will too.
Central Market (starting point)
