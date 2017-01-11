Events

12 Things You Absolutely Must Do in Houston This Summer

By Published On 06/17/2015 By Published On 06/17/2015
Flickr/eschipul

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

Oscar Predictions for Completely Clueless People

related

Irish People Taste American Seafood for the First Time

related

This Blurry Slice of Ham is 2017's First Great Optical Illusion

Date

Event

Location

Jun 27 Sat

Houston Pride Festival & Parade Hit the giant rager held in the area around Downtown’s City Hall, Hermann Square, and Tranquility Park, with a crowd of over 75k other people looking to celebrate individuality and equality whilst getting pretty crunk.

Downtown

Houston Pride Festival & Parade Downtown Hit the giant rager held in the area around Downtown’s City Hall, Hermann Square, and Tranquility Park, with a crowd of over 75k other people looking to celebrate individuality and equality whilst getting pretty crunk.

Add

Related

related

Every Outdoor Movie Screening in Houston, Now in One Calendar

related

20 Reasons Everyone Should Visit Houston at Least Once

related

The Houston Bucket List: 40 Things to Do Before You Die

related

Every Outdoor Movie Screening in Houston, Now in One Calendar
Fat Cat Creamery

Date

Event

Location

Jul 1 Wed

Get a double scoop All summer long, get a double scoop at Fat Cat Creamery -- we just named it one of the 33 best ice cream shops in America. Time to find out why.

Fat Cat Creamery

Get a double scoop Fat Cat Creamery All summer long, get a double scoop at Fat Cat Creamery -- we just named it one of the 33 best ice cream shops in America. Time to find out why.

Add
The Grove Houston

Date

Event

Location

Jul 1 Wed

Sundown at The Grove Take in the sunset over Downtown’s Discovery Green at this weekly Wednesday series, which also happens to feature flights of beer, wine, and food pairings.

The Grove

Sundown at The Grove The Grove Take in the sunset over Downtown’s Discovery Green at this weekly Wednesday series, which also happens to feature flights of beer, wine, and food pairings.

Add
Flickr/anthonycramp

Date

Event

Location

Jul 4 Sat

Fireworks Hit the Eleanor Tinsley Park to watch what just may be the most patriotic fireworks show in the damn country. (It is sponsored by Bud Light after all.)

Eleanor Tinsley Park

Fireworks Eleanor Tinsley Park Hit the Eleanor Tinsley Park to watch what just may be the most patriotic fireworks show in the damn country. (It is sponsored by Bud Light after all.)

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 7 Tue

BBQ Culinary Tour with Chef Ronnie Killen BBQ gurus Ronnie Killen (of Killen’s Barbecue) and Michael Fulmer (of the Houston BBQ Fest) are showing off the best of Houston ‘cue, one mind-numbingly delicious smoked-kissed rib at a time.

Central Market (starting point)

BBQ Culinary Tour with Chef Ronnie Killen Central Market (starting point) BBQ gurus Ronnie Killen (of Killen’s Barbecue) and Michael Fulmer (of the Houston BBQ Fest) are showing off the best of Houston ‘cue, one mind-numbingly delicious smoked-kissed rib at a time.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 9-Sep 10

Blanket Bingo Head to the park with $10 (cash only), a blanket, and some more cash for snacks and booze. Additional games and daubers can be purchased for $1 each. 6-9pm. BINGO-ing starts at 7pm.

Market Square Park 

Blanket Bingo Market Square Park  Head to the park with $10 (cash only), a blanket, and some more cash for snacks and booze. Additional games and daubers can be purchased for $1 each. 6-9pm. BINGO-ing starts at 7pm.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 17 Fri

Blade Runner at the park What’s better than Harrison Ford under the stars? Nothing. The answer is nothing. Bring a blanket. Movie starts at 8:30pm.

Market Square Park 

Blade Runner at the park Market Square Park  What’s better than Harrison Ford under the stars? Nothing. The answer is nothing. Bring a blanket. Movie starts at 8:30pm.

Add
Houston Museum of Natural Science

Date

Event

Location

Jul 18-Aug 15

Mixers & Elixirs Ever go to the HMNS and be like, “Wow, this would be way cooler if I had a drink in my hand”? Here’s your chance.

Houston Museum of Natural Science

Mixers & Elixirs Houston Museum of Natural Science Ever go to the HMNS and be like, “Wow, this would be way cooler if I had a drink in my hand”? Here’s your chance.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 1-Sep 7

Houston Restaurant Weeks A crap ton of Houston restaurants participate in this month-long restaurant event, where you can feast like a king on the cheap AND raise money for the Houston Food Bank. It’s a win win.

Multiple locations

Houston Restaurant Weeks Multiple locations A crap ton of Houston restaurants participate in this month-long restaurant event, where you can feast like a king on the cheap AND raise money for the Houston Food Bank. It’s a win win.

Add

related

20 Reasons Everyone Should Visit Houston at Least Once
White Linen Night in the Heights

Date

Event

Location

Aug 1 Sat

White Linen Night This giant block party is the perfect excuse to channel your inner Diddy. The streets shut down from 6-9pm, so dress in white and head over. Seriously though, when else are you going to wear those linen pants?

The streets of The Heights

White Linen Night The streets of The Heights This giant block party is the perfect excuse to channel your inner Diddy. The streets shut down from 6-9pm, so dress in white and head over. Seriously though, when else are you going to wear those linen pants?

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 3 Mon

Just August pop-up dinners It’s been five years since big guns Justin Yu (now of Oxheart), Seth Siegel-Gardner, and Terrence Gallivan (both of The Pass & Provisions) united for their badass pop-up dinners. To celebrate, they are bringing back the magic with six sure-to-be-legendary dinners. Call the restaurants to make your reservations before seats sell out.

Array

Just August pop-up dinners Array It’s been five years since big guns Justin Yu (now of Oxheart), Seth Siegel-Gardner, and Terrence Gallivan (both of The Pass & Provisions) united for their badass pop-up dinners. To celebrate, they are bringing back the magic with six sure-to-be-legendary dinners. Call the restaurants to make your reservations before seats sell out.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 23 Sun

Pigging Out Culinary Tour Bernie’s Burger Bus’ Justin Turner, Eatsie Boys & 8th Wonder Brewery’s Matt Marcus, and CultureMap’s Eric Sandler know just where to pig out on pork. Sign up for this tour and you will too.

Central Market (starting point)

Pigging Out Culinary Tour Central Market (starting point) Bernie’s Burger Bus’ Justin Turner, Eatsie Boys & 8th Wonder Brewery’s Matt Marcus, and CultureMap’s Eric Sandler know just where to pig out on pork. Sign up for this tour and you will too.

Add

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like